Anime Last Stand Easter Event Pass: All rewards and premium price

As a part of the Anime Last Stand Easter Event, you can access a new Easter Event Pass. This battle pass is separate from the standard rewards ladder accessible from the HUD. Instead, you can view it from the dedicated tab in the Easter Egg Hunt and access its separate progression system.
The Easter Event Pass will remain active until May 25, 2025, giving you plenty of time to reach the final level, level 45.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Easter Event Pass, including its rewards and premium tier pricing.
An overview of the Easter Event Pass in Anime Last Stand
The Easter Event Pass in Anime Last Stand follows the template set by the standard battle pass system currently in the game. It features two tiers: Free and Premium; the former is unlocked from the get-go, while the latter can be purchased for 699 Robux.
Unlike the regular battle pass, the event-exclusive rewards ladder only features 45 levels, making it a mini counterpart of the standard version.
The Free tier is the default version of the Easter Event Pass, which can be leveled up by collecting Easter Event Pass EXP. This EXP variant can be collected by acquiring Easter Eggs from the event missions, which is one of the most fundamental aspects that differentiate the two battle pass types.
On the other hand, the Premium tier is an add-on for the Easter Event Pass, sharing progression with the Free tier. Once you purchase it, its level will match that of the Free counterpart, so you won’t have to worry about leveling it up from scratch. It offers the same rewards as its Free version, albeit in larger quantities.
You can acquire rewards like Gold, Easter Eggs, Mythic Shards, Jewels, Dusk Pearls, and more by leveling this reward ladder up.
All rewards for the Easter Event Pass
The following rewards are available for the Free tier of the Easter Event pass:
- Level 1: 2x Mythic Shards
- Level 2: 300x Jewels
- Level 3: 20x Technique Shards
- Level 4: 15x Small Easter Eggs
- Level 5: 5,000 Gold
- Level 6: 200x Jewels
- Level 7: 2x Mythic Spirit Shards
- Level 8: 400x Jewels
- Level 9: 20x Technique Shards
- Level 10: 6,000x Gold
- Level 11: 5x Large Easter Eggs
- Level 12: 5x Stat Cubes
- Level 13: 25x Technique Shards
- Level 14: 8,000 Gold
- Level 15: 3x Mythic Spirit Shard
- Level 16: 15x Small Easter Eggs
- Level 17: 500x Jewels
- Level 18: 15x Essence Selector
- Level 19: 25x Technique Shard
- Level 20: 2x Dusk Pearls
- Level 21: 6x Perfect Stat Cubes
- Level 22: 750x Jewels
- Level 23: 3x Mythic Spirit Shards
- Level 24: 10,000 Gold
- Level 25: 8x Large Easter Eggs
- Level 26: 30x Essence Selector
- Level 27: 30x Technique Shards
- Level 28: 1,000x Jewels
- Level 29: 20x Stat Cubes
- Level 30: 4x Dusk Pearls
- Level 31: 3x Mythic Spirit Shard
- Level 32: 20,000x Gold
- Level 33: 30x Technique Shards
- Level 34: 20x Stat Cubes
- Level 35: 50x Essence Selector
- Level 36: 15x Small Easter Eggs
- Level 37: 35,000 Gold
- Level 38: 35x Technique Shards
- Level 39: 8x Large Easter Eggs
- Level 40: 4x Mythic Spirit Shards
- Level 41: 15x Perfect Stat Cubes
- Level 42: 35x Technique Shards
- Level 43: 8x Large Easter Eggs
- Level 44: 4x Mythic Spirit Shards
- Level 45: 8x Dusk Pearls
You can get the following rewards from the Premium tier of the Easter Event Pass:
- Level 1: 3x Mythic Shards
- Level 2: 400x Jewels
- Level 3: 25x Technique Shards
- Level 4: 20x Small Easter Eggs
- Level 5: 7,500 Gold
- Level 6: 300x Jewels
- Level 7: 3x Mythic Spirit Shards
- Level 8: 500x Jewels
- Level 9: 25x Technique Shards
- Level 10: 9,000x Gold
- Level 11: 8x Large Easter Eggs
- Level 12: 10x Stat Cubes
- Level 13: 30x Technique Shards
- Level 14: 10,000 Gold
- Level 15: 4x Mythic Spirit Shard
- Level 16: 25x Small Easter Eggs
- Level 17: 650x Jewels
- Level 18: 30x Essence Selector
- Level 19: 30x Technique Shard
- Level 20: 4x Dusk Pearls
- Level 21: 8x Perfect Stat Cubes
- Level 22: 1,000x Jewels
- Level 23: 4x Mythic Spirit Shards
- Level 24: 12,500 Gold
- Level 25: 12x Large Easter Eggs
- Level 26: 50x Essence Selector
- Level 27: 40x Technique Shards
- Level 28: 1,250x Jewels
- Level 29: 10x Perfect Stat Cubes
- Level 30: 5x Dusk Pearls
- Level 31: 4x Mythic Spirit Shard
- Level 32: 25,000x Gold
- Level 33: 40x Technique Shards
- Level 34: 10x Perfect Stat Cubes
- Level 35: 75x Essence Selector
- Level 36: 25x Small Easter Eggs
- Level 37: 50,000 Gold
- Level 38: 45x Technique Shards
- Level 39: 12x Large Easter Eggs
- Level 40: 6x Mythic Spirit Shards
- Level 41: 20x Perfect Stat Cubes
- Level 42: 45x Technique Shards
- Level 43: 12x Large Easter Eggs
- Level 44: 6x Mythic Spirit Shards
- Level 45: 12x Dusk Pearls
FAQs
How many levels does the Easter Event Pass feature in Anime Last Stand?
The Anime Last Stand Easter Event Pass features 45 levels, which you can climb by collecting Easter Event Pass EXP.
How to obtain Easter Event Pass EXP for the Easter Event Pass in Anime Last Stand
Easter Event Pass EXP can be obtained by collecting Easter Eggs during the event period.
What is the price for the Premium Easter Event Pass in Anime Last Stand?
The Anime Last Stand Easter Event Pass is priced at 699 Robux.
