Anime Last Stand Meliodas guide

Roblox Anime Last Stand is a tower-defense experience that features multiple characters inspired by popular anime. Among the most popular ones is Wrath, serving as the game's rendition of Meliodas from The Seven Deadly Sins. The blond-haired, sword-wielding unit has two evolutions, the last being a meta for both the Story and the Infinite modes.

This guide will inform you about Wrath's availability, attributes, and evolutions, so that you can add this valuable unit to your team.

How to get Meliodas (Wrath) in Anime Last Stand

Official cover art of the game (Image via Roblox)

Wrath is a Mythic unit that can be obtained from Act 6 of Hog Town in Anime Last Stand. Hog Town is a Story in World 2 of this Roblox game, which means you have to complete all the Acts and Stories in the first World to unlock the next and get the unit.

Even after unlocking Hog Town Act 6, the odds of getting Wrath are extremely low. You have a 0.5% chance of obtaining the unit in Normal, 1% in Nightmare, and 2% in Purgatory mode. Given its rarity, it's best to try and get the unit by repeatedly completing the Purgatory mode.

Wrath's Evolution Item is the Wrath Dagger that can be obtained from Hog Town Act 5. It has a 4% drop rate in Nightmare mode, which is decent compared to other items in the game. Evolving the character also requires Dark Essence, Mythic Spirit Shards, Legendary Spirit Shards, Epic Spirit Shards, and Rare Spirit Shards.

Stats, Cost, and Element

Wrath in Anime Last Stand (Image via Roblox)

Like Meliodas, its anime counterpart, Wrath can manipulate darkness to hurt his opponents. He possesses the Dark Element while his Sub type is Physical. The unit's deployment cost is $1000, a valuable investment considering that it has powerful AoE attacks and massive damage in Anime Last Stand.

At Level 1, Wrath has 12,500 damage, 30 range, and dishes out his special attack every 8.3 seconds. Unlocking the unit's maximum potential drastically improves its damage. At Level 85 and with all the upgrades in a round, Wrath can deal more than 180,000 damage while its special attack cooldown reduces by a second.

Evolutions

Wrath's evolutions explained (Image via Roblox)

With great crowd-controlling abilities, Wrath is a valuable addition to any team. Its power can be increased by evolving it into Wrath (Demon Prince) and then into Wrath (Assault).

Here are the materials required to reach the unit's final evolution:

Wrath (Demon Prince) : The Wrath unit, 1 Wrath Dagger, 100 Rare Spirit Shards, 50 Epic Spirit Shards, 15 Legendary Spirit Shards,10 Mythic Spirit Shards, and 250 Dark Essence

: The Wrath unit, 1 Wrath Dagger, 100 Rare Spirit Shards, 50 Epic Spirit Shards, 15 Legendary Spirit Shards,10 Mythic Spirit Shards, and 250 Dark Essence Wrath (Assault): The Wrath (Demon Prince) unit, Commandment 1, Commandment 2, Commandment 3, Commandment 4, Commandment 5, Commandment 6, Commandment 7, Commandment 8, Commandment 9, Commandment 10

The many Commandments can be obtained as drops by completing specific Acts in the game. However, Commandment 10 can only be acquired from Raids.

Wrath (Assault) derives its name from a unique passive ability, Assault Mode, that increases the unit's critical damage and critical rate after every 25 eliminations. Moreover, for every five missed critical hits, the unit inflicts debuffs to the targets.

FAQs

Who is Meliodas in Anime Last Stand?

Wrath is this tower defense game's rendition of Meliodas from The Seven Deadly Sins anime.

How do I get Wrath in Anime Last Stand?

Wrath can be obtained as a drop from Act 6 of Hog Town. It has a 2% drop chance in the Purgatory mode.

What is the final evolution of Wrath?

Wrath (Assault) is the final evolution of the unit. To unlock it, you need to get all 10 required Commandments and must have a Wrath (Demon Prince) in the inventory.

