Anime Last Stand OPM Godly update patch notes

Anime Last Stand has rolled out a One Punch Man-inspired update, featuring brand-new evolutions for various units and many new quests for you to complete. The update also added a new currency you can use for certain tasks. Apart from this, there are various new codes that you can redeem to get rewards.
This article will offer the complete patch notes of the OPM Godly update.
The complete changelog of the Anime Last Stand OPM Godly update
As stated, the Anime Last Stand update is based on the One Punch Man anime series. Hence, you will find various evolutions inspired by it. We have the full changelog below with the complete details.
New Codes
- CosmicFear - 15 Rerolls and 1 Pearl
- SurvivalGamemode - 15 Rerolls and 1 Pearl
- STRONGEST! - 15 Rerolls and 1 Pearl
New Gamemode - Invasion Survival
- New Currency - Hero Token
- Easy Survival Time - 10 minutes
- Enemy Types - Stunners, Shields, and Sprinters
- Drops - 1-2x Stat Cube and 1x Perfect Stat Cube
- Nightmare Survival Time - 15 minutes
- Enemy Types - Stunners, Shields, Sprinters, Cyclone, and Armored
- Drops - 1x Perfect Stat Cube and 1-3x Stat Cube
- Purgatory Survival Time - 20 minutes
- Enemy Types - Stunners, Shields, Sprinters, Cyclone, Shade, Earthbound, and Armored
- Drops - 1-2x Perfect Stat Cube, 1-4x Stat Cube, and 1x Mythic Shard
New OPM-inspired Evolutions
- Cosmic Garou
- Monster Garou
- Serious Saitama
- Genos Cyborg
- Tatsumaki Tornado
New Cosmic Garou Godly Questline inspired from One Punch Man
- Obtain Hero Hunter (Monster)
- Obtain Jenos (Demon Robot)
- Obtain Baldy (Deadly Serious)
- Reach 100 Wave infinite on Unknown Planet (nightmare)
- Clear Villain invasion (purgatory) 10 times
- Clear Unknown Planet (Purgatory) 25 times
- Get 15000 kills on Hero Hunter (Monster)
- Obtain 2x Cosmic Dust
- Obtain 250 Cosmic Essence
Features
1) New Maps and more
- Unknown Planet
- Villain Invasion
2) New Survival Shop
You can buy and obtain currencies, items, and evo mats from the shop. Below is a list of all items:
- Stat Cube
- Perfect Stat Cube
- Epic/Legendary/Mythic Shard
- Pearls
- Rerolls
- Cosmic Dust
New units that appeared with the Anime Last Stand update
Below, we have a list of units that were featured in the OPM Godly update of the game:
- Hero Hunter (Cosmic)
- Hero Hunter (Monster)
- Jenos (Demon Robot)
- Baldy (Deadly Serious)
- Green Esper (Full Power)
The evolutions listed previously are for these units. However, you must first obtain them and then evolve them in the game.
