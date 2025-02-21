Anime Last Stand Pirate Island update patch notes

Coming off the heels of the first anniversary celebration, Anime Last Stand has received a new One Piece-themed update. Implemented into the game on February 16, 2025, this patch introduces new Story, Raid, units, quality-of-life features, and more. Furthermore, players can evolve seven units into more powerful versions of themselves.

This article includes the official patch notes for the Pirate Island update.

Official patch notes for the Pirate Island update in Anime Last Stand

New content

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

10 new units (Unevo + Evo)

New Godly Unit

New Heavenly Trials

New Story, Infinite, Legendary stages

New Raid

New Raid Shop and more…

Unit Inventory Revamp

Able to see stats and costs of all in-game updates.

Abilities and passives are now shown.

Many previously hidden stats are now shown.

Status effects are now shown (and match the upgrade you’re previewing).

Many tooltips added for more info/context.

New drag feature to quickly sell/fuse units.

Exp item feeding has been reworked and merged into this menu.

New Unit Filtering feature (search filters have been moved here).

New View Cutscene feature (for units with obtainment cutscenes).

Anniversary Event EXTENDED

Anniversary Event has been extended for seven days!

Note: Event will be GONE in the next update.

Codes

GodlyLuffy!: 30 Rerolls, 1 Pearl

30 Rerolls, 1 Pearl OnePieceUPD!: 10 Rerolls, 1 Pearl

10 Rerolls, 1 Pearl UIRevamp!: 10 Rerolls, 1 Pearl

New units in the Pirate Islands update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Pirate Islands update features 10 new units, three of which are brand-new and the rest are evolutions. The three new units include Dragon King, Ruru (Mystic), and Osoap, who can all be evolved.

Listed below are all the new evolutions and the units they evolve from:

Zuffy (Sun God): Evolves from Zuffy (Stage 4).

Evolves from Zuffy (Stage 4). Zuffy (Stage 4): Evolves from Zuffy (Timeskip)

Evolves from Zuffy (Timeskip) Lenji (Ofrit Momba): Evolves from Lenji (Raid)

Evolves from Lenji (Raid) Lenji (Raid): Evolves from Lenji (Demon Leg)

Evolves from Lenji (Demon Leg) Dragon King (Hybrid): Evolves from Dragon King

Evolves from Dragon King Ruru (Hell King): Evolves from Ruru (Mystic)

Evolves from Ruru (Mystic) Osoap (Time Skip): Evolves from Osoap

FAQs

When was the Pirate Islands update added to Anime Last Stand?

The Pirate Islands update was added to the game on February 16, 2025.

How many new units did the Pirate Islands update introduce to Anime Last Stand?

The Pirate Islands update introduced three new units and seven new evolutions to the game.

Is Anime Last Stand available for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without requiring any mandatory Robux purchases.

