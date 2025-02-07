Anime Last Stand Season 16 Battlepass: All rewards and price

The Season 16 Battlepass in Anime Last Stand features plenty of precious rewards. You can claim various Essences, Technique Shards, Spirit Shards of different rarities, and much more. However, like in every season, the premium slot offers more exotic rewards than the free one. To get the full benefit of the Season 16 Battlepass, you have to purchase the premium version.

Purchasing the premium pass is a difficult choice as it involves spending Robux. This decision can be made relatively easily if you know the contents of the Season 16 Battlepass in Anime Last Stand. This article lists all the rewards.

Anime Last Stand Season 16 Battlepass overview

Kill enemies to earn Battlepass XP in Anime Last Stand Season (Image via Roblox)

Currently, you can purchase the Anime Last Stand Season 16 Battlepass for 799 Robux. Once purchased, you can claim rewards from both the free and premium slots of the battlepass. Both have 100 levels each so be ready for the grind. Since all the rewards are locked behind the levels, you have to gain Battlepass XP to unlock them.

To earn the Battlepass XP, you must kill enemies. This will help you advance through the various levels of the pass. Also, you can use 149 Robux to skip a level.

All Season 16 Battlepass rewards in Anime Last Stand

List of rewards in Anime Last Stand Season 16 Battlepass (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of all the rewards in the Season 16 Battlepass in this Roblox title.

Level 1

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 2

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 10 Stat Cube

Level 3

Free: x 5 Technique Shard

Premium: x 15 Technique Shard

Level 4

Free: x 1 Mythic Shard

Premium: x 2 Mythic Shard

Level 5

Free: x 25 Nature Essence

Premium: x 50 Nature Essence

Level 6

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 10 Stat Cube

Level 7

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 8

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 9

Free: x 10 Technique Shard

Premium: x 30 Technique Shard

Level 10

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 11

Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube

Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 12

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 13

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 14

Free: x 3 Legendary Shard

Premium: x 10 Legendary Shard

Level 15

Free: x 25 Water Essence

Premium: x 50 Water Essence

Level 16

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 10 Stat Cube

Level 17

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 18

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 19

Free: x 10 Technique Shard

Premium: x 30 Technique Shard

Level 20

Free: x 1 Dusk Pearl

Premium: x 2 Dusk Pearl

Level 21

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 10 Stat Cube

Level 22

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 23

Free: x 15 Epic Spirit Shard

Premium: x 35 Epic Spirit Shard

Level 24

Free: x 25 Jewel

Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 25

Free: x 25 Light Essence

Premium: x 50 Light Essence

Level 26

Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube

Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 27

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 28

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 29

Free: x 10 Technique Shard

Premium: x 30 Technique Shard

Level 30

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 31

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 32

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 33

Free: x 1 Mythic Spirit Shard

Premium: x 3 Mythic Spirit Shard

Level 34

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 35

Free: x 25 Dark Essence

Premium: x 50 Dark Essence

Level 36

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 37

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 38

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 39

Free: x 10 Technique Shard

Premium: x 30 Technique Shard

Level 40

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 41

Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube

Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 42

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 43

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 44

Free: x 3 Legendary Spirit Shard

Premium: x 10 Legendary Spirit

Level 45

Free: x 25 Fire Essence

Premium: x 50 Fire Essence

Level 46

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 47

Free: x 75 Jewel

Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 48

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 49

Free: x 15 Technique Shard

Premium: x 40 Technique Shard

Level 50

Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube

Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 51

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 52

Free: x 100 Jewel

Premium: x 250 Jewel

Level 53

Free: x 4 Legendary Spirit Shard

Premium: x 12 Legendary Spirit Shard

Level 54

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 25 Popsicle

Level 55

Free: x 25 Nature Essence

Premium: x 50 Nature Essence

Level 56

Free: x 5 Perfect Stat Cube

Premium: x 10 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 57

Free: x 100 Jewel

Premium: x 250 Jewel

Level 58

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 25 Popsicle

Level 59

Free: x 15 Technique Shard

Premium: x 40 Technique Shard

Level 60

Free: x 2 Mythic Shard

Premium: x 3 Mythic Shard

Level 61

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 62

Free: x 100 Jewel

Premium: x 250 Jewel

Level 63

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 25 Popsicle

Level 64

Free: x 25 Water Essence

Premium: x 50 Water Essence

Level 65

Free: x 2 Mythic Spirit Shard

Premium: x 3 Mythic Spirit Shard

Level 66

Free: x5 Stat Cube

Premium: x15 Stat Cube

Level 67

Free: x 15 Technique Shard

Premium: x 45 Technique Shard

Level 68

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 30 Popsicle

Level 69

Free: x 15 Technique Shard

Premium: x 45 Technique Shard

Level 70

Free: x 100 Jewel

Premium: x 250 Jewel

Level 71

Free: x 4 Perfect Stat Cube

Premium: x 12 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 72

Free: x 4 Legendary Spirit Shard

Premium: x 12 Legendary Spirit Shard

Level 73

Free: x 100 Jewel

Premium: x 300 Jewel

Level 74

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 30 Popsicle

Level 75

Free: x 25 Light Essence

Premium: x 50 Light Essence

Level 76

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 77

Free: x 100 Jewel

Premium: x 300 Jewel

Level 78

Free: x 15 Popsicle

Premium: x 30 Popsicle

Level 79

Free: x 15 Technique Shard

Premium: x 45 Technique Shard

Level 80

Free: x 5 Legendary Spirit Shard

Premium: x 15 Legendary Spirit Shard

Level 81

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 82

Free: x 15 Technique Shard

Premium: x 45 Technique Shard

Level 83

Free: x 125 Jewel

Premium: x 350 Jewel

Level 84

Free: x 2 Mythic Spirit Shard

Premium: x 5 Mythic Spirit Shard

Level 85

Free: x 25 Dark Essence

Premium: x 50 Dark Essence

Level 86

Free: x 5 Perfect Stat Cube

Premium: x 15 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 87

Free: x 20 Technique Shard

Premium: x 45 Technique Shard

Level 88

Free: x 125 Jewel

Premium: x 350 Jewel

Level 89

Free: x 10 Popsicle

Premium: x 30 Popsicle

Level 90

Free: x 5 Legendary Spirit Shard

Premium: x 15 Legendary Spirit Shard

Level 91

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 92

Free: x 125 Jewel

Premium: x 350 Jewel

Level 93

Free: x 3 Mythic Spirit Shard

Premium: x 5 Mythic Spirit Shard

Level 94

Free: x 25 Fire Essence

Premium: x 50 Fire Essence

Level 95

Free: x 6 Pearl

Premium: x 10 Dusk Pearl

Level 96

Free: x 5 Stat Cube

Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 97

Free: x 125 Jewel

Premium: x 350 Jewel

Level 98

Free: x 15 Technique Shard

Premium: x 50 Technique Shard

Level 99

Free: x 20 Technique Shard

Premium: x 50 Technique Shard

Level 100

Free: x 10 Pearl

Premium: x 20 Dusk Pearl

FAQs about Anime Last Stand

How much does the Season 16 Battlepass cost in Anime Last Stand?

The Season 16 Battlepass can be bought for 799 Robux.

How many levels are there in Season 16 Battlepass in Anime Last Stand?

There are 100 levels in the Season 16 Battlepass in this experience.

Is the premium Season 16 Battlepass worth it in Anime Last Stand?

If you fancy collecting new rewards then the Season 16 Battlepass is worth it for you.

