Anime Last Stand Season 16 Battlepass: All rewards and price

The Season 16 Battlepass in Anime Last Stand features plenty of precious rewards. You can claim various Essences, Technique Shards, Spirit Shards of different rarities, and much more. However, like in every season, the premium slot offers more exotic rewards than the free one. To get the full benefit of the Season 16 Battlepass, you have to purchase the premium version.
Purchasing the premium pass is a difficult choice as it involves spending Robux. This decision can be made relatively easily if you know the contents of the Season 16 Battlepass in Anime Last Stand. This article lists all the rewards.
Anime Last Stand Season 16 Battlepass overview
Currently, you can purchase the Anime Last Stand Season 16 Battlepass for 799 Robux. Once purchased, you can claim rewards from both the free and premium slots of the battlepass. Both have 100 levels each so be ready for the grind. Since all the rewards are locked behind the levels, you have to gain Battlepass XP to unlock them.
To earn the Battlepass XP, you must kill enemies. This will help you advance through the various levels of the pass. Also, you can use 149 Robux to skip a level.
Also check: Anime Last Stand codes
All Season 16 Battlepass rewards in Anime Last Stand
Following is a list of all the rewards in the Season 16 Battlepass in this Roblox title.
Level 1
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 150 Jewel
Level 2
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 10 Stat Cube
Level 3
- Free: x 5 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 15 Technique Shard
Level 4
- Free: x 1 Mythic Shard
- Premium: x 2 Mythic Shard
Level 5
- Free: x 25 Nature Essence
- Premium: x 50 Nature Essence
Level 6
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 10 Stat Cube
Level 7
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 150 Jewel
Level 8
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 20 Popsicle
Level 9
- Free: x 10 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 30 Technique Shard
Level 10
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 150 Jewel
Level 11
- Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube
- Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube
Level 12
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 20 Popsicle
Level 13
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 150 Jewel
Level 14
- Free: x 3 Legendary Shard
- Premium: x 10 Legendary Shard
Level 15
- Free: x 25 Water Essence
- Premium: x 50 Water Essence
Level 16
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 10 Stat Cube
Level 17
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 20 Popsicle
Level 18
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 150 Jewel
Level 19
- Free: x 10 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 30 Technique Shard
Level 20
- Free: x 1 Dusk Pearl
- Premium: x 2 Dusk Pearl
Level 21
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 10 Stat Cube
Also check: Anime Last Stand Units tier list
Level 22
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 150 Jewel
Level 23
- Free: x 15 Epic Spirit Shard
- Premium: x 35 Epic Spirit Shard
Level 24
- Free: x 25 Jewel
- Premium: x 200 Jewel
Level 25
- Free: x 25 Light Essence
- Premium: x 50 Light Essence
Level 26
- Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube
- Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube
Level 27
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 200 Jewel
Level 28
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 20 Popsicle
Level 29
- Free: x 10 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 30 Technique Shard
Level 30
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 200 Jewel
Level 31
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 15 Stat Cube
Level 32
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 20 Popsicle
Level 33
- Free: x 1 Mythic Spirit Shard
- Premium: x 3 Mythic Spirit Shard
Level 34
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 200 Jewel
Level 35
- Free: x 25 Dark Essence
- Premium: x 50 Dark Essence
Level 36
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 15 Stat Cube
Level 37
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 20 Popsicle
Level 38
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 200 Jewel
Level 39
- Free: x 10 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 30 Technique Shard
Level 40
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 200 Jewel
Level 41
- Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube
- Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube
Level 42
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 200 Jewel
Level 43
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 20 Popsicle
Level 44
- Free: x 3 Legendary Spirit Shard
- Premium: x 10 Legendary Spirit
Level 45
- Free: x 25 Fire Essence
- Premium: x 50 Fire Essence
Level 46
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 15 Stat Cube
Level 47
- Free: x 75 Jewel
- Premium: x 200 Jewel
Level 48
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 20 Popsicle
Level 49
- Free: x 15 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 40 Technique Shard
Level 50
- Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube
- Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube
Level 51
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 15 Stat Cube
Level 52
- Free: x 100 Jewel
- Premium: x 250 Jewel
Level 53
- Free: x 4 Legendary Spirit Shard
- Premium: x 12 Legendary Spirit Shard
Level 54
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 25 Popsicle
Level 55
- Free: x 25 Nature Essence
- Premium: x 50 Nature Essence
Level 56
- Free: x 5 Perfect Stat Cube
- Premium: x 10 Perfect Stat Cube
Level 57
- Free: x 100 Jewel
- Premium: x 250 Jewel
Level 58
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 25 Popsicle
Level 59
- Free: x 15 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 40 Technique Shard
Level 60
- Free: x 2 Mythic Shard
- Premium: x 3 Mythic Shard
Level 61
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 15 Stat Cube
Level 62
- Free: x 100 Jewel
- Premium: x 250 Jewel
Level 63
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 25 Popsicle
Level 64
- Free: x 25 Water Essence
- Premium: x 50 Water Essence
Level 65
- Free: x 2 Mythic Spirit Shard
- Premium: x 3 Mythic Spirit Shard
Level 66
- Free: x5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x15 Stat Cube
Level 67
- Free: x 15 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 45 Technique Shard
Level 68
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 30 Popsicle
Level 69
- Free: x 15 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 45 Technique Shard
Level 70
- Free: x 100 Jewel
- Premium: x 250 Jewel
Level 71
- Free: x 4 Perfect Stat Cube
- Premium: x 12 Perfect Stat Cube
Level 72
- Free: x 4 Legendary Spirit Shard
- Premium: x 12 Legendary Spirit Shard
Level 73
- Free: x 100 Jewel
- Premium: x 300 Jewel
Level 74
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 30 Popsicle
Level 75
- Free: x 25 Light Essence
- Premium: x 50 Light Essence
Level 76
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 15 Stat Cube
Level 77
- Free: x 100 Jewel
- Premium: x 300 Jewel
Level 78
- Free: x 15 Popsicle
- Premium: x 30 Popsicle
Level 79
- Free: x 15 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 45 Technique Shard
Level 80
- Free: x 5 Legendary Spirit Shard
- Premium: x 15 Legendary Spirit Shard
Level 81
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 15 Stat Cube
Level 82
- Free: x 15 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 45 Technique Shard
Level 83
- Free: x 125 Jewel
- Premium: x 350 Jewel
Level 84
- Free: x 2 Mythic Spirit Shard
- Premium: x 5 Mythic Spirit Shard
Level 85
- Free: x 25 Dark Essence
- Premium: x 50 Dark Essence
Level 86
- Free: x 5 Perfect Stat Cube
- Premium: x 15 Perfect Stat Cube
Level 87
- Free: x 20 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 45 Technique Shard
Level 88
- Free: x 125 Jewel
- Premium: x 350 Jewel
Level 89
- Free: x 10 Popsicle
- Premium: x 30 Popsicle
Level 90
- Free: x 5 Legendary Spirit Shard
- Premium: x 15 Legendary Spirit Shard
Level 91
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 15 Stat Cube
Level 92
- Free: x 125 Jewel
- Premium: x 350 Jewel
Level 93
- Free: x 3 Mythic Spirit Shard
- Premium: x 5 Mythic Spirit Shard
Level 94
- Free: x 25 Fire Essence
- Premium: x 50 Fire Essence
Level 95
- Free: x 6 Pearl
- Premium: x 10 Dusk Pearl
Level 96
- Free: x 5 Stat Cube
- Premium: x 15 Stat Cube
Level 97
- Free: x 125 Jewel
- Premium: x 350 Jewel
Level 98
- Free: x 15 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 50 Technique Shard
Level 99
- Free: x 20 Technique Shard
- Premium: x 50 Technique Shard
Level 100
- Free: x 10 Pearl
- Premium: x 20 Dusk Pearl
Also check: How to summon Quincy King in Anime Last Stand
FAQs about Anime Last Stand
How much does the Season 16 Battlepass cost in Anime Last Stand?
The Season 16 Battlepass can be bought for 799 Robux.
How many levels are there in Season 16 Battlepass in Anime Last Stand?
There are 100 levels in the Season 16 Battlepass in this experience.
Is the premium Season 16 Battlepass worth it in Anime Last Stand?
If you fancy collecting new rewards then the Season 16 Battlepass is worth it for you.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024