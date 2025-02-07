  • home icon
Anime Last Stand Season 16 Battlepass: All rewards and price

By Aniket
Modified Feb 07, 2025 12:07 GMT
Find a list of all the rewards in Season 16 Battlepass Anime Last Stand (Image via Roblox)

The Season 16 Battlepass in Anime Last Stand features plenty of precious rewards. You can claim various Essences, Technique Shards, Spirit Shards of different rarities, and much more. However, like in every season, the premium slot offers more exotic rewards than the free one. To get the full benefit of the Season 16 Battlepass, you have to purchase the premium version.

Purchasing the premium pass is a difficult choice as it involves spending Robux. This decision can be made relatively easily if you know the contents of the Season 16 Battlepass in Anime Last Stand. This article lists all the rewards.

Anime Last Stand Season 16 Battlepass overview

Kill enemies to earn Battlepass XP in Anime Last Stand Season (Image via Roblox)

Currently, you can purchase the Anime Last Stand Season 16 Battlepass for 799 Robux. Once purchased, you can claim rewards from both the free and premium slots of the battlepass. Both have 100 levels each so be ready for the grind. Since all the rewards are locked behind the levels, you have to gain Battlepass XP to unlock them.

To earn the Battlepass XP, you must kill enemies. This will help you advance through the various levels of the pass. Also, you can use 149 Robux to skip a level.

All Season 16 Battlepass rewards in Anime Last Stand

List of rewards in Anime Last Stand Season 16 Battlepass (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of all the rewards in the Season 16 Battlepass in this Roblox title.

Level 1

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 2

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 10 Stat Cube

Level 3

  • Free: x 5 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 15 Technique Shard

Level 4

  • Free: x 1 Mythic Shard
  • Premium: x 2 Mythic Shard

Level 5

  • Free: x 25 Nature Essence
  • Premium: x 50 Nature Essence

Level 6

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 10 Stat Cube

Level 7

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 8

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 9

  • Free: x 10 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 30 Technique Shard

Level 10

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 11

  • Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 12

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 13

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 14

  • Free: x 3 Legendary Shard
  • Premium: x 10 Legendary Shard

Level 15

  • Free: x 25 Water Essence
  • Premium: x 50 Water Essence

Level 16

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 10 Stat Cube

Level 17

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 18

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 19

  • Free: x 10 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 30 Technique Shard

Level 20

  • Free: x 1 Dusk Pearl
  • Premium: x 2 Dusk Pearl

Level 21

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 10 Stat Cube

Level 22

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 150 Jewel

Level 23

  • Free: x 15 Epic Spirit Shard
  • Premium: x 35 Epic Spirit Shard

Level 24

  • Free: x 25 Jewel
  • Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 25

  • Free: x 25 Light Essence
  • Premium: x 50 Light Essence

Level 26

  • Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 27

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 28

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 29

  • Free: x 10 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 30 Technique Shard

Level 30

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 31

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 32

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 33

  • Free: x 1 Mythic Spirit Shard
  • Premium: x 3 Mythic Spirit Shard

Level 34

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 35

  • Free: x 25 Dark Essence
  • Premium: x 50 Dark Essence

Level 36

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 37

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 38

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 39

  • Free: x 10 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 30 Technique Shard

Level 40

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 41

  • Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 42

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 43

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 44

  • Free: x 3 Legendary Spirit Shard
  • Premium: x 10 Legendary Spirit

Level 45

  • Free: x 25 Fire Essence
  • Premium: x 50 Fire Essence

Level 46

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 47

  • Free: x 75 Jewel
  • Premium: x 200 Jewel

Level 48

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 20 Popsicle

Level 49

  • Free: x 15 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 40 Technique Shard

Level 50

  • Free: x 3 Perfect Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 7 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 51

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 52

  • Free: x 100 Jewel
  • Premium: x 250 Jewel

Level 53

  • Free: x 4 Legendary Spirit Shard
  • Premium: x 12 Legendary Spirit Shard

Level 54

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 25 Popsicle

Level 55

  • Free: x 25 Nature Essence
  • Premium: x 50 Nature Essence

Level 56

  • Free: x 5 Perfect Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 10 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 57

  • Free: x 100 Jewel
  • Premium: x 250 Jewel

Level 58

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 25 Popsicle

Level 59

  • Free: x 15 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 40 Technique Shard

Level 60

  • Free: x 2 Mythic Shard
  • Premium: x 3 Mythic Shard

Level 61

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 62

  • Free: x 100 Jewel
  • Premium: x 250 Jewel

Level 63

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 25 Popsicle

Level 64

  • Free: x 25 Water Essence
  • Premium: x 50 Water Essence

Level 65

  • Free: x 2 Mythic Spirit Shard
  • Premium: x 3 Mythic Spirit Shard

Level 66

  • Free: x5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x15 Stat Cube

Level 67

  • Free: x 15 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 45 Technique Shard

Level 68

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 30 Popsicle

Level 69

  • Free: x 15 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 45 Technique Shard

Level 70

  • Free: x 100 Jewel
  • Premium: x 250 Jewel

Level 71

  • Free: x 4 Perfect Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 12 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 72

  • Free: x 4 Legendary Spirit Shard
  • Premium: x 12 Legendary Spirit Shard

Level 73

  • Free: x 100 Jewel
  • Premium: x 300 Jewel

Level 74

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 30 Popsicle

Level 75

  • Free: x 25 Light Essence
  • Premium: x 50 Light Essence

Level 76

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 77

  • Free: x 100 Jewel
  • Premium: x 300 Jewel

Level 78

  • Free: x 15 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 30 Popsicle

Level 79

  • Free: x 15 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 45 Technique Shard

Level 80

  • Free: x 5 Legendary Spirit Shard
  • Premium: x 15 Legendary Spirit Shard

Level 81

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 82

  • Free: x 15 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 45 Technique Shard

Level 83

  • Free: x 125 Jewel
  • Premium: x 350 Jewel

Level 84

  • Free: x 2 Mythic Spirit Shard
  • Premium: x 5 Mythic Spirit Shard

Level 85

  • Free: x 25 Dark Essence
  • Premium: x 50 Dark Essence

Level 86

  • Free: x 5 Perfect Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 15 Perfect Stat Cube

Level 87

  • Free: x 20 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 45 Technique Shard

Level 88

  • Free: x 125 Jewel
  • Premium: x 350 Jewel

Level 89

  • Free: x 10 Popsicle
  • Premium: x 30 Popsicle

Level 90

  • Free: x 5 Legendary Spirit Shard
  • Premium: x 15 Legendary Spirit Shard

Level 91

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 92

  • Free: x 125 Jewel
  • Premium: x 350 Jewel

Level 93

  • Free: x 3 Mythic Spirit Shard
  • Premium: x 5 Mythic Spirit Shard

Level 94

  • Free: x 25 Fire Essence
  • Premium: x 50 Fire Essence

Level 95

  • Free: x 6 Pearl
  • Premium: x 10 Dusk Pearl

Level 96

  • Free: x 5 Stat Cube
  • Premium: x 15 Stat Cube

Level 97

  • Free: x 125 Jewel
  • Premium: x 350 Jewel

Level 98

  • Free: x 15 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 50 Technique Shard

Level 99

  • Free: x 20 Technique Shard
  • Premium: x 50 Technique Shard

Level 100

  • Free: x 10 Pearl
  • Premium: x 20 Dusk Pearl

FAQs about Anime Last Stand

How much does the Season 16 Battlepass cost in Anime Last Stand?

The Season 16 Battlepass can be bought for 799 Robux.

How many levels are there in Season 16 Battlepass in Anime Last Stand?

There are 100 levels in the Season 16 Battlepass in this experience.

Is the premium Season 16 Battlepass worth it in Anime Last Stand?

If you fancy collecting new rewards then the Season 16 Battlepass is worth it for you.

