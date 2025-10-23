Anime Last Stand Slime guide: Unit overview, how to get, and more

Anime Last Stand features Slime in its unit roster, a Rare unit capable of evolving into the Ultimate Slime (Devil Lord). Based on Rimuru Tempest from the animanga series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Slime was an easy-to-get unit from a limited-time Portal. Since the associated event has expired, it can’t be obtained any longer.

Slime has two evolved states: Slime (Majin) and Slime (Devil Lord). In its final form, Slime (Devil Lord), the unit is capable of hitting high damage thresholds in battle. Let’s go over what this unit can do in Anime Last Stand, as well as how it could be obtained while it was still obtainable.

Breaking down Slime in Anime Last Stand

How to get and Evolution

Slime in the unit Index (Image via Roblox)

Slime was available as a Rare-rarity unit from the Abandoned Cathedral Portal. Since the Portal has expired, the unit can no longer be obtained through summoning. That said, you can still get the unit through trading, should you find someone willing to give it away.

It was possible to evolve into Slime (Majin) using the following items:

1x Peaceful Slime

2x Mythic Spirit Shard

1x Legendary Spirit Shard

15x Epic Spirit Shard

Slime (Majin) was a Celestial-rarity unit, which could be further evolved into Slime (Devil Lord) using the Anti-Magic Mask. Peaceful Slime and Anti-Magic Mask were event-exclusive items available while the Slime Event was still active. You can still receive them through trading and evolve your Slime if you have one.

Abilities and passives

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In its base state, Slime possesses no special abilities. It is of the Water Element with a Magical subtype, capable of dishing out 647 DPS at max upgrades at Level 85. Once it evolves into Slime (Majin), its attacks deal Electrified, Flame, and then Black Flame damage based on its upgrade levels.

With its final Evolution state, Slime (Devil Lord), the unit gains Passive and Active Abilities, both of which heavily focus on increasing damage dealt. Its Passive ability, Endless Torture, increases the damage received by the targeted enemy if Slime (Devil Lord) lands multiple attacks on the same foe.

Each attack raises the damage received by the opponent by 5% to a maximum of 30%. Furthermore, each attack grants Slime (Devil Lord) an additional 2% chance to deal crit damage to the attacked enemy (max 10%).

Its Active Ability is called Armageddon, the damage of which is directly dependent on the number of enemies within range. The ability has a basic damage rating of 10 billion, which is then multiplied by the number of enemies within range. If surrounded by several foes, it can deal up to 500 billion damage in one fell swoop. Furthermore, if this ability manages to be the killing blow, Slime (Devil Lord) gains 5% damage per enemy killed (max 50% damage increase).

FAQs on Anime Last Stand

What rarity does Slime belong to in Anime Last Stand?

Slime belongs to the Rare rarity.

What does Slime (Devil Lord) specialize in?

Slime (Devil Lord) specializes in dealing massive damage to enemies through relentless attacks.

How do I get Slime in Anime Last Stand?

As of this writing, Slime can only be obtained through trading.

