Anime Last Stand: Techniques Tier List

Roblox Anime Last Stand is an anime-themed tower defense game where one can fend off multiple waves of enemies by assembling a team of anime-inspired units. Techniques are like power-ups. You can apply to one or more of your units to shift the tides of the battle, as each technique has a different buff and can affect your gameplay differently.

However, trying to choose the perfect technique can be a daunting task since there are so many of them. This guide helps by positioning all the available skills in various tiers, helping you choose a technique that fits your requirements and goes well with your team of anime units.

Before we continue, note that lower-tier skills are easier to get than higher-tier ones.

NOTE: Parts of this article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

The complete ability tier list in Anime Last Stand

S-tier: The strongest ones

S-Tier Techniques in Anime Last Stand (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Technique Name Rarity Avatar Celestial Shinigami Celestial Overlord Celestial All Seeing Celestial Entrepreneur Celestial

These techniques are the most elite, powerful, adaptable, and difficult to obtain. Here's a summary of all the tier-S techniques and their corresponding benefits:

Avatar (0.1%): +105% Damage, +20% Range, -15% Speed Per Attack, +25% Critical Hit Damage, 2.75X Status Effect Damage. This technique is although limited to only one placement.

+105% Damage, +20% Range, -15% Speed Per Attack, +25% Critical Hit Damage, 2.75X Status Effect Damage. This technique is although limited to only one placement. Shinigami (0.2%): +45% Damage, +15% Range, -5% Speed Per Attack, +50% Critical Hit Damage. This technique is not limited to one unit.

+45% Damage, +15% Range, -5% Speed Per Attack, +50% Critical Hit Damage. This technique is not limited to one unit. Overlord (0.2%): +275% Damage, +10% Range, -20% Speed Per Attack, +75% Critical Hit Damage. This technique is limited to only one placement.

+275% Damage, +10% Range, -20% Speed Per Attack, +75% Critical Hit Damage. This technique is limited to only one placement. All Seeing (0.35%): +15% Damage, +55% Range, -15% Speed Per Attack, 20% Critical Hit Chance, +100% Critical Hit Damage. This technique is not limited to only one unit.

+15% Damage, +55% Range, -15% Speed Per Attack, 20% Critical Hit Chance, +100% Critical Hit Damage. This technique is not limited to only one unit. Entrepreneur (0.3%): +15% Damage, +15% Range, -15% Speed Per Attack, +25% Critical Hit Damage, +35% Money Gain. This technique is not limited to one unit.

A-tier: Runner-ups

A-Tier Techniques in Anime Last Stand (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Technique Name Rarity Diamond Mythic Vulture Mythic Cosmic Mythic Demigod Mythic

The following techniques may not be the most powerful in the game, but they are still very competitive and effective. They have some advantages over the S-tier techniques, such as more consistent results and better availability, at the cost of a minimal drop in performance. These are the A-tier techniques and their benefits:

Diamond (1.75%): +5% Damage, +20% Money Gain. This technique is not limited to one unit.

+5% Damage, +20% Money Gain. This technique is not limited to one unit. Vulture (2.25%): +25% Range, +5% Critical Hit Chance, +15% Critical Hit Damage. This technique is not limited to one unit.

+25% Range, +5% Critical Hit Chance, +15% Critical Hit Damage. This technique is not limited to one unit. Cosmic (1%): +15% Damage, +10% Range, -15% Speed Per Attack. This technique is not limited to one unit.

+15% Damage, +10% Range, -15% Speed Per Attack. This technique is not limited to one unit. Demigod (1%): +25% Damage, -5% Speed Per Attack. This technique is not limited to one unit.

B-tier: Solid options

B-Tier Techniques in Anime Last Stand (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Technique Name Rarity Elemental Master Legendary Hyper Speed Legendary Eagle Eye Legendary Juggernaut Legendary Golden Legendary

In Anime Last Stand, the following are some of the most reliable and easiest-to-obtain techniques, as they are more widely available than the abovementioned techniques. They serve their purpose without stealing the spotlight from the S-tier and A-tier abilities.

Here's a rundown of all the abilities in the B-tier:

Elemental Master (2%): +5% Damage, +0.5x Damage Over Time Duration, +0.25x Damage Over Time. This technique is not limited to one unit.

+5% Damage, +0.5x Damage Over Time Duration, +0.25x Damage Over Time. This technique is not limited to one unit. Hyper Speed (3%): -12.5% Speed Per Attack. This technique is not limited to one unit.

-12.5% Speed Per Attack. This technique is not limited to one unit. Eagle Eye (4%): +15% Range. This technique is not limited to one unit.

+15% Range. This technique is not limited to one unit. Juggernaut (3%): +12.5% Damage, -2.5% Speed Per Attack. This technique is not limited to one unit.

+12.5% Damage, -2.5% Speed Per Attack. This technique is not limited to one unit. Golden (3.5%): +12.5% Money Gain. This technique is not limited to one unit.

Also Check: Anime Last Stand Codes

C-tier: Last but not the least

C-Tier Techniques in Anime Last Stand (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Technique Name Rarity Scoped 2 and 3 Epic Accelerate 2 and 3 Epic Shining Epic Sturdy 2 and 3 Epic Scope 1 Rare Accelerate 1 Rare Sturdy 1 Rare

The options in this tier are not the strongest, nor do they have the best power-ups. Nevertheless, they are super easy to obtain and are great starter abilities for all budding ALS aficionados.

Here are all the abilities in the C tier:

Scoped 2 and 3 (9% and 4%): +8% & +10% Range. This technique is not limited to one unit.

+8% & +10% Range. This technique is not limited to one unit. Accelerate 2 and 3 (7% and 4%): 5% & -9% Speed Per Attack. This technique is not limited to one unit.

5% & -9% Speed Per Attack. This technique is not limited to one unit. Shining (9%): +10% Money Gain. This technique is not limited to one unit.

+10% Money Gain. This technique is not limited to one unit. Sturdy 2 and 3 (7% and 4%): +8% and +10% Damage. This technique is not limited to one unit.

+8% and +10% Damage. This technique is not limited to one unit. Scoped 1 (12%): +5% Range. This technique is not limited to one unit.

+5% Range. This technique is not limited to one unit. Accelerate 1 (10%): -3% Speed Per Attack. This technique is not limited to one unit.

-3% Speed Per Attack. This technique is not limited to one unit. Sturdy 1 (10%): +5% Damage. This technique is not limited to one unit.

FAQs on Anime Last Stand techniques

What is the best technique in Anime Last Stand?

Avatar is the best technique in the game right now, and it is also the rarest and the most powerful one.

What is the best code in Anime Last Stand?

Currently, the best code in the game is TyFor1mVisitsPart2, which grants you 2,500 Emeralds and 25 Rerolls.

When are new codes added to Anime Last Stand?

New codes for this game are occasionally added with major game updates when the title hits certain milestones and during holidays.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes