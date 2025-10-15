Anime Last Stand Time King guide: Unit overview, how to get, and more

Anime Last Stand includes a myriad of Black Clover-inspired characters, which includes Time King. Taking cues from Julius Novachrono, Time King is an Ultimate-rarity unit that specializes in manipulating time around the targeted enemy and directly impacting their approach. As a support unit and a damage dealer, Time King is an invaluable addition to any party loadout.

Read on to learn all about Time King, including how to get him, his passives, abilities, and more.

Breaking down Time King in Anime Last Stand

How to get and Evolution

Time King can be obtained through Banner 3 (Image via Roblox)

Time King is available as a summonable unit from Banner 3. You can perform summons on Banner 3 using Jewels; single summons cost 50 Jewels, while 10x summons cost 500 Jewels. As an Ultimate unit, Time King has a 0.3% chance to drop while summoning on this banner.

Once you obtain him, you can evolve him into Time King (Chronos) using the following resources:

1x Chronosphere

300x Light Essence

200x Magic Essence

10x Mythic Spirit Shards

20x Legendary Spirit Shards

35x Epic Spirit Shards

Ability overview

Time King (Chronos) in the Index (Image via Roblox)

As Time King (Chronos), this unit is capable of dealing great damage while offering decent support. His kit is entirely focused on abilities rather than raw stats, which include Time King’s Domain, Chrono Seal, and Time Rob.

Time King’s Domain activates once every three attacks he performs. Upon activation, this ability randomly applies one of four effects:

Reduces own SPA by 30%, increases enemy speed by 10%, increases damage dealt to sped up enemies by 20%. Lasts 10 seconds.

Slows down enemies by 35%. Applies Pressure.

Freezes enemies for 10 seconds and deals 200% extra damage on the next attack after they thaw out.

Causes enemies to walk backwards for five seconds.

His second ability, Chrono Seal, activates every five attacks. With this ability, he applies a Chrono Seal to enemies within range, causing them to take 20% extra damage from Time King (Chronos). The amount of damage dealt increases based on the number of marked enemies (max 20%).

Lastly, Time Rob steals 200 million HP from enemies and stores it in the Time Vault to use later on. Time Vault can be activated at any time to inflict damage based on the amount of stored HP, with a maximum damage cap of 7.5 trillion.

FAQs on Anime Last Stand

How do I get Time King in Anime Last Stand?

Time King has a 0.3% chance to drop from Banner 3.

What rarity does Time King belong to?

Time King belongs to the Ultimate rarity.

What does Time King’s Time Vault do?

Time Vault deals damage to enemies based on the amount of HP stored in the Vault by the Time King.

