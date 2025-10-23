Anime Last Stand Umbral Prince guide: Unit overview, how to get, and more

The Umbral Prince is one of the units in Anime Last Stand that were inspired by characters from the famous manga series, Berserk. Based on Griffith from the source material, Umbral Prince is a unit with two potential final forms: Umbral Prince (Holy) and Umbral Prince (Dark). His ability set depends on the form he has; the Holy form is easier to attain, while the Dark form performs better in battle.

Ad

Let’s go over everything the Umbral Prince is capable of in Anime Last Stand and see how his final forms differ.

Breaking down Umbral Prince in Anime Last Stand

How to get and Evolution

The Umbral Prince was previously summonable (Image via Roblox)

The Umbral Prince was a Celestial unit available in the Underworld Dimension Portal, a portal that can no longer be opened. That said, you can get the unit through the trading feature in Anime Last Stand, which can be accessed in World 2. Once you have the unit, you can evolve him into Unleashed Umbral Prince with the following items:

Ad

Trending

10x Mythic Spirit Shard

25x Legendary Spirit Shard

75x Epic Spirit Shard

100x Rare Spirit Shard

250x Common Spirit Shard

The Celestial-rarity Unleashed Umbral Prince can be further evolved into the Ultimate-rarity Umbral Prince (Eclipse), the final Evolution state for the unit. For this, you need these items:

1x Pristine Rapier

250x Light Essence

250x Dark Essence

300x Sacrifice Essence

20x Mythic Spirit Shard

50x Legendary Spirit Shard

50x Epic Spirit Shard

Ad

As Umbral Prince (Eclipse), you can transform mid-battle into Umbral Prince (Holy) and Umbral Prince (Dark) by fulfilling their respective stipulations. These transformation conditions are listed below:

Umbral Prince (Holy): Sacrifice 50,000 Cash to transform.

Sacrifice 50,000 Cash to transform. Umbral Prince (Dark): Sacrifice at least 100,000 Cash; place Black Swordsman (Berserker) on the map outside Umbral Prince (Eclipse) effective range. Then, use the Sacrifice again to transform.

Feel free to refer to the latest active codes for Anime Last Stand to get a few extra freebies.

Ad

Ability overview

The Umbral Prince in the unit index (Image via Roblox)

As Umbral Prince (Eclipse), his final Evolution state, this unit can summon The Eclipse as an Active Ability and deal additional damage to all enemies. He increases 50% damage-over-time from all sources, deals an additional 50% damage to all units, and applies Pressure and Despair to all enemies. Additionally, he can deal 200% of his own damage every second while the Eclipse is active. The Eclipse Active Ability lasts anywhere between 300 and 600 seconds.

Ad

Upon transforming into Umbral Prince (Holy), he loses the ability to spawn the Eclipse. Instead, he gains the Knight’s Resolve passive, which grants him the following buffs:

Every 60 seconds, deals 50% increased damage to all units on the map for 55 seconds.

Every 20 seconds, he can apply one of three potential buffs to a random unit on the map for 10 seconds: +10% range, -5% SPA, or +10% crit damage.

Gain 10% crit damage (max 100%), 5% range (max 50%), and 2% crit chance (max 20%) per unit being buffed by the Umbral Prince (Holy).

Ad

As Umbral Prince (Dark), the unit gains damage based on the amount of Cash sacrificed. Here’s the boost he receives and the money thresholds for each boost:

100,000 to 300,000 Cash sacrificed: +40% damage

301,000 to 500,000 Cash sacrificed: +60% damage

501,000 to 750,000 Cash sacrificed: +80% damage

751,000 to 950,000 Cash sacrificed: +100% damage

951,000 to 1.49 million Cash sacrificed: +150% damage

1.5 million Cash or higher sacrificed: +200% damage; +15% range.

Umbral Prince (Dark) can continue to use his Sacrifice ability to gain up to a maximum damage threshold of 1,000% and range threshold of 75%. He also gains the Blood Moon passive, which applies the following boosts:

Ad

If Hemorrhage has been applied to 250 enemies, receives three permanent buffs: +50% damage, +100% damage-over-time, deal 2x damage to an enemy and inflict Bleed if the target has been affected by Hemorrhage for 30 seconds or more.

If The Eclipse is active, gains 20% damage and recruits defeated enemies at their original maximum HP thresholds.

His second passive as Umbral Prince (Dark) is also called The Eclipse, which he can use after Wave 30 and while Black Swordsman (Berserker) is on the map. This gives him the following effects:

Ad

2.5% chance per wave to spawn The Eclipse.

When Eclipse is active, Dark Element units and Black Swordsman (Berserker) receive a 75% damage boost. Their SPAs are increased by 15% as well.

While the Eclipse is active, Dark Element units have a 5% chance to stun a random unit for three seconds with each attack.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Anime Last Stand

What rarity does the Umbral Prince belong to in Anime Last Stand?

Ad

Umbral Prince belongs to the Celestial rarity.

How do I transform the Umbral Prince (Eclipse) into Umbral Prince (Holy) in Anime Last Stand?

You can transform Umbral Prince (Eclipse) into Umbral Prince (Holy) by sacrificing 50,000 Cash.

Is the Umbral Prince still obtainable in Anime Last Stand?

Currently, it is still possible to get the Umbral Prince through trading.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025