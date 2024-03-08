Anime Last Stand: Units Tier List

Roblox Anime Last Stand is a game that combines anime and tower defense. In this game, gamers have to build a team of units based on their favorite anime characters and use them to stop the enemies from taking them down. The units are the most important part of the game, as they determine the outcome of each wave. A strong and balanced team can defeat enemies easily, but a weak and mismatched team can lead you to your virtual downfall.

Choosing the perfect team of reliable units is crucial, but starting from scratch with many options can be daunting. This guide makes ranking all available units in different tiers easier. This way, you can create a team that suits your preferences.

A key point to remember is that higher-tier units are harder to obtain than lower-tier ones. Here are all the abilities in the game, sorted by tiers.

The complete ability tier list in Anime Last Stand

S-tier: Cream of the crop

Unit Name Rarity Flame Alchemist Celestial Curse King (Suppressed) Mythic World's Strongest (Old) Mythic Captain Commander Mythic Gogeta (Primal) Celestial Black Swordsman Celestial Baldy (Bored) Celestial

S-Tier Units in Anime Last Stand (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

These units are elite, strongest, versatile, and most challenging to obtain. Here's a summary of all the tier-S characters and a short description of their abilities:

Flame Alchemist: This FMA-inspired unit boasts the highest burn damage, securing its spot on the S-Tier.

This FMA-inspired unit boasts the highest burn damage, securing its spot on the S-Tier. Curse King (Suppressed): Based on the antagonist from Jujutsu Kaisen, this unit has exceptional AoE attacks, which make it potent and reliable in battle.

Based on the antagonist from Jujutsu Kaisen, this unit has exceptional AoE attacks, which make it potent and reliable in battle. World's Strongest (Old): With its high AoE damage, this unit is a valuable asset for any team and earns a place on this list.

With its high AoE damage, this unit is a valuable asset for any team and earns a place on this list. Captain Commander: This unit, which belongs to the Mythic category, can inflict burn damage on its enemies and is a powerful force on the ground.

This unit, which belongs to the Mythic category, can inflict burn damage on its enemies and is a powerful force on the ground. Gogeta (Primal): Based on the non-canonical form of Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball GT, this unit is an excellent free unit for newbies.

Based on the non-canonical form of Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball GT, this unit is an excellent free unit for newbies. Black Swordsman: This unit is based on the lead from the anime Berserk, and it is a formidable ground unit that boasts respectable burn damage, making it a perfect fit for any ALS team.

This unit is based on the lead from the anime Berserk, and it is a formidable ground unit that boasts respectable burn damage, making it a perfect fit for any ALS team. Baldy (Bored): Based on the protagonist Saitama from One Punch Man, this unit was a late addition to the game. It is a powerful and fan-favorite unit, earning it a spot on the S-Tier.

A-tier: Second in command

Unit Name Rarity Kon (Adult) Celestial Riku Epic Speedcart Mythic Idol Celestial Lightning Swordsman Legendary Pride (Night) Epic

A-Tier Units in Anime Last Stand (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The units in this tier are slightly weaker than the ones in the S-tier, but they still perform well and dependably. They also have some benefits over the S-tier units, such as steadier outcomes and easier access, at the expense of a minor loss in efficiency. These are the characters that belong to the A-tier:

Kon (Adult): A formidable support unit based on Gon, the protagonist from Hunter x Hunter, earns its spot on the A-Tier.

A formidable support unit based on Gon, the protagonist from Hunter x Hunter, earns its spot on the A-Tier. Riku: Strong support character, mainly known for its freezing and crowd control abilities, making it a perfect fit for any roster.

Strong support character, mainly known for its freezing and crowd control abilities, making it a perfect fit for any roster. Speedcart: This Jojo's Bizarre Adventure-inspired unit is a solid addition to any team because of its helpful boosts and other support mechanisms.

This Jojo's Bizarre Adventure-inspired unit is a solid addition to any team because of its helpful boosts and other support mechanisms. Idol: This character's ability to boost earned gold and attack range makes it a prized possession in any ALS roster.

This character's ability to boost earned gold and attack range makes it a prized possession in any ALS roster. Lightning Swordsman: This support unit secures a spot on this list because of its stunning and paralyzing capabilities.

This support unit secures a spot on this list because of its stunning and paralyzing capabilities. Pride (Night): A solid addition to any team as a grounded support unit.

B-tier: Bronze medalists

Unit Name Rarity Illusionist Mythic Strongest Sorcerer Mythic Wind Pillar Epic Boku (SS) Legendary Vagata (Super) Legendary Noble Captain Legendary Anti-Magician Rare Dark Captain Mythic

B-Tier Units in Anime Last Stand (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The following are some of the most reliable and easiest-to-obtain units. They are more widely available than the abovementioned characters, and they serve their purpose without stealing the spotlight from the S-tier and A-tier abilities.

Here's a rundown of all the abilities in the B-tier:

Illusionist: Based on the antagonist from the animanga series Naruto, this unit is a solid lead unit with burn abilities.

Based on the antagonist from the animanga series Naruto, this unit is a solid lead unit with burn abilities. Strongest Sorcerer: This unit is based on Satoru Gojo, one of the main characters in the fan-favorite anime Jujutsu Kaisen. It has impeccable ranged attack and crowd control capabilities, which make him a sought-after character in ALS.

This unit is based on Satoru Gojo, one of the main characters in the fan-favorite anime Jujutsu Kaisen. It has impeccable ranged attack and crowd control capabilities, which make him a sought-after character in ALS. Wind Pillar: This underrated legendary unit can do wonders if put on the right roster.

This underrated legendary unit can do wonders if put on the right roster. Boku (SS): Based on Goku from Dragon Ball Z, this unit boasts excellent targeting capability for airborne foes.

Based on Goku from Dragon Ball Z, this unit boasts excellent targeting capability for airborne foes. Vagata (Super): The arrogant counterpart to Boku, based on Prince Vegeta from the same Animanga series, has quite similar abilities.

The arrogant counterpart to Boku, based on Prince Vegeta from the same Animanga series, has quite similar abilities. Noble Captain: This unit serves as a beacon of team support, this makes it a reliable option when added to any roster.

This unit serves as a beacon of team support, this makes it a reliable option when added to any roster. Anti-Magician: A solid choice for beginners because it offers good crowd-control capabilities

A solid choice for beginners because it offers good crowd-control capabilities Dark Captain: This unit can hold out a wave on its own with the help of its dark energy attacks and weakening abilities.

C-tier: Last but not the least

Unit Name Rarity Grimjaw Legendary Zuffy (Lobby) Epic Uriu Legendary Nemak Warrior Legendary

C-Tier Units in Anime Last Stand (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The characters in this tier have some drawbacks, such as weak power-ups or low strength. However, they are accessible and suitable for beginners who want to learn ALS. These are the C-tier characters:

Grimjaw: This unit exemplifies sheer power; it balances offense and defense immaculately, making it a prized possession in any team.

This unit exemplifies sheer power; it balances offense and defense immaculately, making it a prized possession in any team. Zuffy (Lobby): This Luffy-inspired unit can be a hit-or-miss, but it is a fan favorite, making it a prized addition to any roster.

This Luffy-inspired unit can be a hit-or-miss, but it is a fan favorite, making it a prized addition to any roster. Uriu: This unit excels in ranged combat, making it a perfect long-ranged offense and defense character.

This unit excels in ranged combat, making it a perfect long-ranged offense and defense character. Nemak Warrior: Based on Piccolo from Dragon Ball Z, this character is reliable but can be a hit-or-miss like Zuffy.

FAQs on Anime Last Stand techniques

What is the best character in Anime Last Stand?

Flame Alchemist is indubitably the best unit in the game right now; he is also one of the rarest and the most powerful.

What is the best code in Anime Last Stand?

Currently, the best code in the game is TyFor1mVisitsPart2, which grants you 2,500 Emeralds and 25 Rerolls.

Also Check: Anime Last Stand Codes

When will new codes be added to Anime Last Stand?

New codes for this game are occasionally added with significant updates when the title hits certain milestones and during holidays.

