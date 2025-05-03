Anime Rangers X Easter Event guide

Anime Rangers X is still in the middle of its Easter Event. This celebration includes an exclusive Challenge mode stage, a special Easter Egg Shop, and a gacha-style roll system for unique rewards. It was introduced in the game on April 21, 2025, with the end date being unspecified at the moment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Easter Event in Anime Rangers X.

An overview of the Easter Event in Anime Rangers X

The Easter Event (Image via Roblox)

The Easter Event in Anime Rangers X is primarily about clearing the special Challenge stage featuring the Bunny Easter boss enemy. You can directly access this level by interacting with the Bunny NPC in the hub or creating a room in the Challenge lobby. Note that you must be level 15 or higher to access this map.

Bunny Easter can be a formidable challenge if you are new to the game, but high-level players should have no trouble taking him down. This boss has 900,000 HP and can transform into a more powerful variant with 1.3 million HP. In his initial phase, he can activate a skill to recover 20% HP, while his transformed state grants him the ability to stun nearby units.

Clearing the stage grants you between 75-100 Easter Eggs, Chunky Rabbit, Fluffy Fursuit, Carrot Cutter, Bunny Bounce Boots, and Furrocious Fluff. Easter Eggs can be used at the Event Shop to purchase new items and perform rolls using the Egg Capsules.

You can also acquire Easter Eggs every hour by interacting with the Hourly Egg beacon in the hub. This grants you 50 Eggs every hour, which can add up to a major amount over time. You can also purchase them from the in-game shop using Robux, if you wish to amass them without grinding.

Easter Egg Capsule and event shop

The Hourly Egg (Image via Roblox)

The event shop includes exclusive items that can be purchased using Easter Eggs found in the event-specific Challenge stage. This shop can be opened anytime by clicking on the Easter Event icon on the HUD, giving you quick and easy access to it.

Here’s everything you can buy at the event shop, along with their prices:

Egg Capsule: 1,000 Eggs

1,000 Eggs Eggspert Defender Title: 5,000 Eggs

5,000 Eggs French Fries: 15 Eggs

15 Eggs Mini Moon: 10,000 Eggs

10,000 Eggs Perfect Stats Key: 400 Eggs

400 Eggs Stats Key: 600 Eggs

600 Eggs Trait Reroll: 1,200 Eggs

The following prizes can be earned by opening the Egg Capsule. This list also includes their respective pull rates:

Bunny: 0.1%

0.1% Yuno: 0.5%

0.5% Bunny Girl: 1%

1% Trait Reroll: 15%

15% Gem: 35%

35% Gold: 48.4%

FAQs

How to get Easter Eggs in Anime Rangers X

Easter Eggs can be obtained by completing the special Easter Challenge stage, interacting with the Hourly Egg beacon, or purchasing with Robux.

What are Egg Capsules in Anime Rangers X?

Egg Capsules are gacha-style items that can be opened for a chance to acquire one of six different types of items.

What are the rewards for completing the Easter Event stage in Anime Rangers X?

The Easter Event Challenge stage can reward you with Easter Eggs, Chunky Rabbit, Fluffy Focus, Carrot Cutter, Bunny Bounce Boots, and Furrocious Fluff.

