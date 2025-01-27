Anime Reborn Aliens vs Spirits pass: All rewards

The Aliens vs Spirits Pass in Anime Reborn gives you an opportunity to unlock various precious rewards. While this pass is active, you will either be a part of the Aliens team or the Spirits team. Each player from their respective teams will have to contribute Souls to unlock rewards. Depending on the contribution of Souls, you will unlock a reward. For example, there's a reward for contributing 5 Souls, 15 Souls, 20 Souls, and so on.

There's a regular and premium version of this pass, and based on your choice, you can unlock the latter. This is a rather difficult decision because it involves spending Robux.

To help you with that, here's a guide that explains everything about the Aliens vs Spirits pass in Anime Reborn. Plus, scroll down for a list of all the rewards.

Anime Reborn Aliens vs Spirits pass overview

The Aliens vs Spirits pass features two separate sub-passes including a My Milestone pass and a Team Rewards pass. Both of them have a Soul milestone that can be reached to unlock the associated rewards.

While you can progress in the regular slot to unlock the rewards for free, both of them have a premium version that can be bought for 799 Robux each.

Interact with Mimi to contribute Souls (Image via Roblox)

To contribute Soul, you will have to earn the currency by playing Challenges and normal Story Acts. Once you have accumulated some Soul, you can go and interact with an NPC called Mimi in the "Play" area. Interacting with Mimi will help you contribute the Souls you have collected.

All Aliens vs Spirits pass rewards in Anime Reborn

My Milestone rewards in Aliens vs Spirits pass (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of all the rewards in Aliens vs Spirits pass in this Roblox title.

My Milestones pass rewards

These are all the rewards that you will earn for your personal Soul contributions.

Souls 5

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 750x Gems

Souls 15

Regular: 1x Potential Key

Premium: 5x Potential Key

Souls 20

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 750x Gems

Souls 40

Regular: 1x Frost Key

Premium: 4x Frost Key

Souls 65

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 750x Gems

Souls 95

Regular: 2x Trait Crystal

Premium: 5x Trait Crystal

Souls 130

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 750x Gems

Souls 170

Regular: 2x Potential Key

Premium: 6x Potential Key

Souls 215

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 750x Gems

Souls 265

Regular: 1x Frost Key

Premium: 4x Frost Key

Souls 280

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 750x Gems

Souls 380

Regular: 250x Gold

Premium: 750x Gold

Souls 445

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 750x Gems

Souls 515

Regular: 2x Trait Crystal

Premium: 5x Trait Crystal

Souls 590

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 750x Gems

Souls 670

Regular: 2x Potential Key

Premium: 6x Potential Key

Souls 755

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 750x Gems

Souls 845

Regular: 1x Frost Key

Premium: 4x Frost Key

Souls 940

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 750x Gems

Souls 1040

Regular: 2x Trait Crystal

Premium: 5x Trait Crystal

Souls 1145

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 1000x Gems

Souls 1255

Regular: 3x Trait Crystal

Premium: 8x Trait Crystal

Souls 1370

Regular: 250x Gems

Premium: 1000x Gems

Souls 1490

Regular: 5000x Gold

Premium: 3x Frost Key

Souls 1650

Regular: 7x Trait Crystal

Premium: 15x Trait Crystal

Team Rewards pass

These are all the rewards that you will earn for your respective team's Soul contributions in Anime Reborn.

Souls 455K

Regular: 2500x Gems

Premium: 7500x Gems

Souls 1M

Regular: 7x Potential Key

Premium: 15x Potential Key

Souls 1.64M

Regular: 10x Red Stone

Premium: 25x Red Stone

Souls 2.37M

Regular: 10x Trait Crystal

Premium: 25x Trait Crystal

Souls 3.09M

Regular: 3500x Gems

Premium: 10000x Gems

Souls 3.91M

Regular: 8x Frost Key

Premium: 15x Frost Key

Souls 4.82M

Regular: 15x Trait Crystal

Premium: 35x Trait Crystal

Souls 5.82M

Regular: 10x Frost Key

Premium: 20x Frost Key

Souls 6.92M

Regular: 7500x Gems

Premium: 15000x Gems

Souls 8.10M

Regular: 20x Trait Crystal

Premium: 50x Trait Crystal

FAQs about Anime Reborn

When will the Aliens vs Spirit pass expire in Anime Reborn?

At the time of writing, the Aliens vs Spirit pass will expire in 1 week and 2 days.

How to contribute Souls in Anime Reborn?

You can contribute Souls by interacting with the Mimi NPC in the Play area.

How much does the Aliens vs Spirit pass cost in Anime Reborn?

In the Aliens vs Spirit pass, you can get the My Milestone pass and the Team Rewards pass for 799 Robux each.

