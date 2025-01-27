Anime Reborn Aliens vs Spirits pass: All rewards

The Aliens vs Spirits Pass in Anime Reborn gives you an opportunity to unlock various precious rewards. While this pass is active, you will either be a part of the Aliens team or the Spirits team. Each player from their respective teams will have to contribute Souls to unlock rewards. Depending on the contribution of Souls, you will unlock a reward. For example, there's a reward for contributing 5 Souls, 15 Souls, 20 Souls, and so on.
There's a regular and premium version of this pass, and based on your choice, you can unlock the latter. This is a rather difficult decision because it involves spending Robux.
To help you with that, here's a guide that explains everything about the Aliens vs Spirits pass in Anime Reborn. Plus, scroll down for a list of all the rewards.
Anime Reborn Aliens vs Spirits pass overview
The Aliens vs Spirits pass features two separate sub-passes including a My Milestone pass and a Team Rewards pass. Both of them have a Soul milestone that can be reached to unlock the associated rewards.
While you can progress in the regular slot to unlock the rewards for free, both of them have a premium version that can be bought for 799 Robux each.
To contribute Soul, you will have to earn the currency by playing Challenges and normal Story Acts. Once you have accumulated some Soul, you can go and interact with an NPC called Mimi in the "Play" area. Interacting with Mimi will help you contribute the Souls you have collected.
All Aliens vs Spirits pass rewards in Anime Reborn
Following is a list of all the rewards in Aliens vs Spirits pass in this Roblox title.
My Milestones pass rewards
These are all the rewards that you will earn for your personal Soul contributions.
Souls 5
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 750x Gems
Souls 15
- Regular: 1x Potential Key
- Premium: 5x Potential Key
Souls 20
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 750x Gems
Souls 40
- Regular: 1x Frost Key
- Premium: 4x Frost Key
Souls 65
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 750x Gems
Souls 95
- Regular: 2x Trait Crystal
- Premium: 5x Trait Crystal
Souls 130
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 750x Gems
Souls 170
- Regular: 2x Potential Key
- Premium: 6x Potential Key
Souls 215
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 750x Gems
Souls 265
- Regular: 1x Frost Key
- Premium: 4x Frost Key
Souls 280
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 750x Gems
Souls 380
- Regular: 250x Gold
- Premium: 750x Gold
Souls 445
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 750x Gems
Souls 515
- Regular: 2x Trait Crystal
- Premium: 5x Trait Crystal
Souls 590
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 750x Gems
Souls 670
- Regular: 2x Potential Key
- Premium: 6x Potential Key
Souls 755
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 750x Gems
Souls 845
- Regular: 1x Frost Key
- Premium: 4x Frost Key
Souls 940
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 750x Gems
Souls 1040
- Regular: 2x Trait Crystal
- Premium: 5x Trait Crystal
Souls 1145
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 1000x Gems
Souls 1255
- Regular: 3x Trait Crystal
- Premium: 8x Trait Crystal
Souls 1370
- Regular: 250x Gems
- Premium: 1000x Gems
Souls 1490
- Regular: 5000x Gold
- Premium: 3x Frost Key
Souls 1650
- Regular: 7x Trait Crystal
- Premium: 15x Trait Crystal
Team Rewards pass
These are all the rewards that you will earn for your respective team's Soul contributions in Anime Reborn.
Souls 455K
- Regular: 2500x Gems
- Premium: 7500x Gems
Souls 1M
- Regular: 7x Potential Key
- Premium: 15x Potential Key
Souls 1.64M
- Regular: 10x Red Stone
- Premium: 25x Red Stone
Souls 2.37M
- Regular: 10x Trait Crystal
- Premium: 25x Trait Crystal
Souls 3.09M
- Regular: 3500x Gems
- Premium: 10000x Gems
Souls 3.91M
- Regular: 8x Frost Key
- Premium: 15x Frost Key
Souls 4.82M
- Regular: 15x Trait Crystal
- Premium: 35x Trait Crystal
Souls 5.82M
- Regular: 10x Frost Key
- Premium: 20x Frost Key
Souls 6.92M
- Regular: 7500x Gems
- Premium: 15000x Gems
Souls 8.10M
- Regular: 20x Trait Crystal
- Premium: 50x Trait Crystal
FAQs about Anime Reborn
When will the Aliens vs Spirit pass expire in Anime Reborn?
At the time of writing, the Aliens vs Spirit pass will expire in 1 week and 2 days.
How to contribute Souls in Anime Reborn?
You can contribute Souls by interacting with the Mimi NPC in the Play area.
How much does the Aliens vs Spirit pass cost in Anime Reborn?
In the Aliens vs Spirit pass, you can get the My Milestone pass and the Team Rewards pass for 799 Robux each.
