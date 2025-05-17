Anime Saga: A beginner’s guide

Anime Saga is a beat-em-up style dungeon crawler where you face hordes of enemies in direct combat as various anime-inspired characters. The Roblox title features real-time action as you unleash special skills to devastate your foes and progress through various levels. Its inclusion of typical tower defense-style mechanics gives it mechanical depth that encourages min-maxing.

Here’s everything you need to know to get started in Anime Saga.

Getting started with Anime Saga

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

At its core, Anime Saga is a beat-em-up experience where you move through a linear path while eliminating enemies and bosses. The game is all about using your best heroes and their signature skills to mow any opposition down and gather loot for your efforts. As you continue to triumph through the levels, you will become more powerful and earn more resources to summon new heroes.

Supporting the title's core battle systems are various stat-based elements that improve your battle experience via passive abilities. These elements, such as trait and stat rerolls, let you optimize the amount of damage you deal with a specific hero. Of course, a hero’s power can only be raised to a certain degree, and so, you may want to diversify your roster by performing summons.

Controls

Stage selection menu (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Dash: Q

Q Basic Attack: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Skill 1: Z

Z Skill 2: X

X Skill 3: C

Gameplay mechanics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Combat: The combat in this experience is simple: use the left mouse button to chain a basic combo. Pepper in special attacks by pressing Z, X, and C to unleash a lot of damage when the time is right. Once you use a special attack, it will enter a cooldown state for a short while. Each hero has a different combination of attacks and skills, and you may gravitate to a specific playstyle more than others.

The combat in this experience is simple: use the left mouse button to chain a basic combo. Pepper in special attacks by pressing Z, X, and C to unleash a lot of damage when the time is right. Once you use a special attack, it will enter a cooldown state for a short while. Each hero has a different combination of attacks and skills, and you may gravitate to a specific playstyle more than others. Game modes: Currently, the game has three modes: Story, Raids, and Infinity. The Story mode is available by default, while the other two have a level 25 and level 15 unlock requirement, respectively. Raids and Infinity modes are for mid to end-game players only, as they pose a higher challenge that a beginner may not be able to keep up with.

Currently, the game has three modes: Story, Raids, and Infinity. The Story mode is available by default, while the other two have a level 25 and level 15 unlock requirement, respectively. Raids and Infinity modes are for mid to end-game players only, as they pose a higher challenge that a beginner may not be able to keep up with. Story maps: The game features four Story Worlds, which are separated into multiple Acts. Each Act features a specific map layout with a different combination of enemies. Your objective is to reach the end of the map and defeat all enemies to collect rewards. The rewards may include Gems, Gold, Trait Rerolls, and more.

The game features four Story Worlds, which are separated into multiple Acts. Each Act features a specific map layout with a different combination of enemies. Your objective is to reach the end of the map and defeat all enemies to collect rewards. The rewards may include Gems, Gold, Trait Rerolls, and more. Summons: Summoning is a central mechanic in this experience, being the main way you acquire new units. Units are segregated into rarity; the higher the rarity, the better the combat performance. You need Gems to perform Summons, which can be acquired via game mode completion, AFK Mode, leaderboard placements, and more.

Summoning is a central mechanic in this experience, being the main way you acquire new units. Units are segregated into rarity; the higher the rarity, the better the combat performance. You need Gems to perform Summons, which can be acquired via game mode completion, AFK Mode, leaderboard placements, and more. Stat management: You can manage your stats via Stat and Trait Rerolls. Both require you to acquire the respective Reroll resources and give you a chance to improve the overall combat performance of your desired hero. Since they are RNG-reliant, it’s not always guaranteed that the chosen hero will become a more powerful version with each Reroll.

You can manage your stats via Stat and Trait Rerolls. Both require you to acquire the respective Reroll resources and give you a chance to improve the overall combat performance of your desired hero. Since they are RNG-reliant, it’s not always guaranteed that the chosen hero will become a more powerful version with each Reroll. Evolutions: Certain units can transform into more powerful versions of themselves using specific Evolution items. Unlike the Stat and Trait Reroll systems, this is not an RNG-specific element; rather, it is based on eligibility. Since you cannot evolve the entire roster, Evolutions are somewhat niche in comparison.

Certain units can transform into more powerful versions of themselves using specific Evolution items. Unlike the Stat and Trait Reroll systems, this is not an RNG-specific element; rather, it is based on eligibility. Since you cannot evolve the entire roster, Evolutions are somewhat niche in comparison. AFK Mode: The AFK Mode can be accessed via the Areas button on the HUD. This mode lets you earn Gems, Gold, and Trait Rerolls every five minutes, four minutes and 10 seconds, and two hours, respectively. If you’re a VIP member or a paying player, these timers will be reduced appropriately. The AFK Mode is an easy way to passively earn resources while doing something else.

The AFK Mode can be accessed via the Areas button on the HUD. This mode lets you earn Gems, Gold, and Trait Rerolls every five minutes, four minutes and 10 seconds, and two hours, respectively. If you’re a VIP member or a paying player, these timers will be reduced appropriately. The AFK Mode is an easy way to passively earn resources while doing something else. Shop: The in-game shop comes in two flavors: the Gold Shop and the Premium Shop. You can access the Gold Shop from the lobby, where you can purchase consumables and boosters to improve combat performance and RNG drops. The Premium Shop can be used to purchase the game’s currencies using Robux and gain access to exclusive items.

FAQs

What is Anime Saga about?

Anime Saga is a beat-em-up experience that involves using various anime-themed heroes on maps in a bid to reach the end and earn rewards.

Is Anime Saga free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any compulsory demands of premium resources.

Does Anime Saga feature cooperative gameplay?

Yes, the game supports four-player co-op gameplay on most of its levels.

