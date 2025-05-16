How to join the official Anime Saga Discord/Trello

Anime Saga is an anime-themed dungeon-crawling Roblox experience with various mechanics you may wish to track. To help players looking for any information, the title’s developers have introduced a dedicated Discord server and Trello board. Using these resources, you can connect with other players, look up information on gameplay mechanics, and learn more about upcoming updates.

Ad

Let’s explore the Discord server and Trello board and find out how you can access them with ease.

Joining the official Anime Saga Discord server

The official Discord server invite (Image via Discord)

Joining the official Anime Saga Discord server is a fairly standard process that takes barely a minute to finish. The only prerequisite is to have an account on the online chatting platform.

Ad

Trending

Once you’ve logged in or created an account, use the step-by-step guide below to join the server:

Step 1: Use this link or the search function on roblox.com to find the game’s official page.

Use or the search function on roblox.com to find the game’s official page. Step 2: Scroll down to view the official links for the title. The icon with the video game controller will redirect you to the Discord server invite. Alternatively, you may use this link to access the invite.

Scroll down to view the official links for the title. The icon with the video game controller will redirect you to the Discord server invite. Alternatively, you may use to access the invite. Step 3: Click on the Accept Invite button to gain access to the server.

Click on the button to gain access to the server. Step 4: Go through the verification process via Bloxlink. Currently, the process is taking a while to finish, so you may have to wait a little while before it completes.

Ad

Once the verification process finishes, you will be able to access every channel on the server, including the text and voice chat rooms, rules, announcements, and more. You can view updates on upcoming in-game content, patch notes, and information on previous updates in the announcement channels.

Also read: Anime Saga codes

Accessing the Trello board and other important links

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Anime Saga offers a Trello board as an official resource, providing you with detailed information on various aspects of the game. You can access it by clicking this link, making it a quick and easy process. Navigating the board doesn’t require logins or any additional steps, so you can explore it to your heart’s content.

Ad

Other important links for the game include:

The official Roblox game page can be used to access the title and view its social links. You may also use this page to create a private server for free.

can be used to access the title and view its social links. You may also use this page to create a private server for free. The official YouTube channel includes trailers and videos on the development studio’s projects. Consider keeping an eye on this resource for teasers and videos for upcoming content.

includes trailers and videos on the development studio’s projects. Consider keeping an eye on this resource for teasers and videos for upcoming content. The official Roblox Group is a chat room where you can find fellow Robloxians and discuss various aspects of the game.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Which official Anime Saga channels are available for players to access?

The official resources for the title include the System Arts Studio Discord server, YouTube channel, Trello board, and Roblox group.

Is Anime Saga playable for free?

Yes, you can play through the game at no additional premium cost.

What information does the official Anime Saga Trello board include?

The Trello board includes detailed information on the game’s map, equipment, premium features, techniques, challenges, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024