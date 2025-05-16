How to join the official Anime Saga Discord/Trello

Anime Saga is an anime-themed dungeon-crawling Roblox experience with various mechanics you may wish to track. To help players looking for any information, the title’s developers have introduced a dedicated Discord server and Trello board. Using these resources, you can connect with other players, look up information on gameplay mechanics, and learn more about upcoming updates.
Let’s explore the Discord server and Trello board and find out how you can access them with ease.
Joining the official Anime Saga Discord server
Joining the official Anime Saga Discord server is a fairly standard process that takes barely a minute to finish. The only prerequisite is to have an account on the online chatting platform.
Once you’ve logged in or created an account, use the step-by-step guide below to join the server:
- Step 1: Use this link or the search function on roblox.com to find the game’s official page.
- Step 2: Scroll down to view the official links for the title. The icon with the video game controller will redirect you to the Discord server invite. Alternatively, you may use this link to access the invite.
- Step 3: Click on the Accept Invite button to gain access to the server.
- Step 4: Go through the verification process via Bloxlink. Currently, the process is taking a while to finish, so you may have to wait a little while before it completes.
Once the verification process finishes, you will be able to access every channel on the server, including the text and voice chat rooms, rules, announcements, and more. You can view updates on upcoming in-game content, patch notes, and information on previous updates in the announcement channels.
Accessing the Trello board and other important links
Anime Saga offers a Trello board as an official resource, providing you with detailed information on various aspects of the game. You can access it by clicking this link, making it a quick and easy process. Navigating the board doesn’t require logins or any additional steps, so you can explore it to your heart’s content.
Other important links for the game include:
- The official Roblox game page can be used to access the title and view its social links. You may also use this page to create a private server for free.
- The official YouTube channel includes trailers and videos on the development studio’s projects. Consider keeping an eye on this resource for teasers and videos for upcoming content.
- The official Roblox Group is a chat room where you can find fellow Robloxians and discuss various aspects of the game.
FAQs
Which official Anime Saga channels are available for players to access?
The official resources for the title include the System Arts Studio Discord server, YouTube channel, Trello board, and Roblox group.
Is Anime Saga playable for free?
Yes, you can play through the game at no additional premium cost.
What information does the official Anime Saga Trello board include?
The Trello board includes detailed information on the game’s map, equipment, premium features, techniques, challenges, and more.
