Anime Saga stats guide: How to get Spells and how to reroll

Forming a team of powerful characters or units is crucial in Anime Saga. The stronger your team is, the higher your chances of clearing a map. On top of having the best units, you can further increase their potential by rerolling their stats.

Ad

Each unit has three stats, including Damage, Cooldown, and Health. A unit that excels in all three of these departments will become a game-changer. Luckily, it is possible to use Spells and reroll stats if you have found a unit with a relatively lower one. This guide will explain everything about the stats and how to reroll them.

All stats in Anime Saga and how to reroll them

A unit's stats (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned above, here are the three stats currently available in this Roblox title.

Ad

Trending

Damage: The amount of damage a unit can cause to an opponent.

Cooldown: The amount of time a unit takes to recharge its special abilities.

Health: The amount of maximum HP a unit has.

Note that each stat has a different tier, wherein S, A+, and A are the highest levels. That being said, if you manage to pull out an S or A+ tier stat, you can use it to destroy dungeons with ease.

Ad

To reroll a stat, head over to the Reroll section and interact with the NPC standing in the stats section. Or you can use the teleport feature to directly reach this area. Once you have accessed the stats reroll UI, you will need the following materials to reroll your stats.

Spell: It can be used to reroll a single stat.

Super Spell: It can be used to reroll all the stats at once.

Ad

Also check: Anime Saga codes

How to get Spell and Super Spell in Anime Saga

The stat reroll NPC (Image via Roblox)

You can do activities in-game to earn Spells and Super Spells to reroll stats:

Ad

Level up: By doing quests and earning XP, you can level up and collect rewards from an NPC called Mochi. On various levels, you get rewards like Super Spells and Spells as rewards.

Raid shop: You can buy Spells and Super Spells from the Raid shop, which is operated by an NPC called Remu. All the items in the Raid shop can be bought using a Ticket, a type of currency obtained by completing Raids.

Use Robux: The in-game shop has various deals that can be used to purchase Spells and Super Spells using Robux.

Ad

FAQs

How do I reroll stats in Anime Saga?

You can reroll your stats by using Spells and Super Spells at the reroll stand.

How do I get Spells in Anime Saga?

You can get Spells and Super Spells by leveling up and purchasing them from the Raid shop using Tickets.

What does Super Spell do in Anime Saga?

A Super Spell can be used to reroll all the stats of a unit at once.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024