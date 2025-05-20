Anime Saga stats guide: How to get Spells and how to reroll

Forming a team of powerful characters or units is crucial in Anime Saga. The stronger your team is, the higher your chances of clearing a map. On top of having the best units, you can further increase their potential by rerolling their stats.
Each unit has three stats, including Damage, Cooldown, and Health. A unit that excels in all three of these departments will become a game-changer. Luckily, it is possible to use Spells and reroll stats if you have found a unit with a relatively lower one. This guide will explain everything about the stats and how to reroll them.
All stats in Anime Saga and how to reroll them
As mentioned above, here are the three stats currently available in this Roblox title.
- Damage: The amount of damage a unit can cause to an opponent.
- Cooldown: The amount of time a unit takes to recharge its special abilities.
- Health: The amount of maximum HP a unit has.
Note that each stat has a different tier, wherein S, A+, and A are the highest levels. That being said, if you manage to pull out an S or A+ tier stat, you can use it to destroy dungeons with ease.
To reroll a stat, head over to the Reroll section and interact with the NPC standing in the stats section. Or you can use the teleport feature to directly reach this area. Once you have accessed the stats reroll UI, you will need the following materials to reroll your stats.
- Spell: It can be used to reroll a single stat.
- Super Spell: It can be used to reroll all the stats at once.
How to get Spell and Super Spell in Anime Saga
You can do activities in-game to earn Spells and Super Spells to reroll stats:
- Level up: By doing quests and earning XP, you can level up and collect rewards from an NPC called Mochi. On various levels, you get rewards like Super Spells and Spells as rewards.
- Raid shop: You can buy Spells and Super Spells from the Raid shop, which is operated by an NPC called Remu. All the items in the Raid shop can be bought using a Ticket, a type of currency obtained by completing Raids.
- Use Robux: The in-game shop has various deals that can be used to purchase Spells and Super Spells using Robux.
FAQs
How do I reroll stats in Anime Saga?
You can reroll your stats by using Spells and Super Spells at the reroll stand.
How do I get Spells in Anime Saga?
You can get Spells and Super Spells by leveling up and purchasing them from the Raid shop using Tickets.
What does Super Spell do in Anime Saga?
A Super Spell can be used to reroll all the stats of a unit at once.
