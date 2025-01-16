Anime Strike Simulator Mini update 25.5 patch notes: New potions, systems, and more

Anime Strike Simulator has rolled out yet another update featuring a variety of content, including new potions and numerous changes and improvements. The mini 25.5 update further improves upon the previous one, which brought several things to the game like the fresh map.
This article will provide the complete patch notes of the Anime Strike Simulator mini update, where you can check out all the necessary details for yourself.
The complete changelog of Anime Strike Simulator Mini Update 25.5
As just mentioned, the latest Anime Strike Simulator update features various new stuff, including potions and systems that players can access. We have the complete changelog below for you to check out.
New Grimoire Pages
- Pages:
- Super Power Page - Increase your Power gain by 15%
- Super Damage Page - Increase your Damage by 15%
- Super Luck Page - Increase your Luck by 6%
- Super Star Page - Increase your Star gain by 15%
- Super Summon Page - Increase your Summon quantity by 2
- "To equip these new pages, you only need to select them like you usually do with normal pages, the game will automatically use the higher tier of the pages."
- If you select Power Page it will use a Super Power Page if you have one in your inventory, otherwise, it will use a normal power page.
New Potions
- Super XP - Increases your avatar XP by 3x for 10 minutes! Stacks! (You can craft it in the Crafter or buy it in the shop)
- Super Drops - Increases your drops by 1.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks! (You can craft it in the Crafter or buy it in the shop)
- Mega Damage - Increases your hit damage by 2.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks!
- Mega Power - Increases your click power by 2.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks!
- Mega Star - Increases your stars' quantity by 2.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks!
- Mega Luck - Increases your luck by 2.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks!
New System - The Alchemyst
- Use the new item “Quack Water” dropped by the Mysterious Quack to roll in the Armoury Merchant
- Obtainable Drops:
- Super Star Page
- Super Damage Page
- Super Power Page
- Super Summon Page
- Super Luck Page
- Mega Power Potion
- Mega Star Potion
- Mega Damage Potion
- Mega Luck Potion
- Super Drops Potion
- Super XP Potion
- Mana Armor (Artefact)
- Double Spins (Gamepass)
Added a new drop to The Mysterious Quack
- A new Waist Accessory
You can now use multiple Clover Magic Keys when spawning the boss (Up to 1K)
- By using multiple keys it will multiply the quantity of items you got by the number of keys used
New Alien Power Exotic
- Meteoric Might
New Spectral Power Exotic
- Spirit Surge
New Mega Potion Pack
- Same Price has an old Super Potion Pack
Increased Max Level of Breaths and Demon Art to 900
Increased Max Level of Reiatsu and Reiryoku to 800
Increased Max Level of Android, Majin, and Saiyajin to 650
Increased Max Level of Kishibe, Aki, and Pochita to 450
Increased Avatar Max Level to 225
Changes
1) Changed Ninja Raid and Cursed Raid Mobs Position
- Should be able to kill them afk using your sentinel
2) Replaced Potion Pack by Mega Potion Pack
3) Replaced Single Potions by Single Mega Potions
- Also reduced the price
- 89 → 79 (Robux)
- 800 → 700 (Strike Crowns)
4) Super Potion Pack Price has been reduced to Potion Pack Price
- 599 → 349 (Robux)
- 5400 → 3000 (Strike Crowns)
5) Super Potion Pack now also gives 3 Super XP Potions and 3 Super Drops Potions
6) Buffed Devil Gem Drop Quantity in Infinity Tower
7) Buffed Syng Fire Dagger and Syng Steel Dagger Drop Multiplier
- 10% → 15%
8) Doubled the chance of Demi Tail, The Bell, and Juzu Scythe in the Trial Shop
9) Slight buff on Exotic Pets Chance
10) Buffed Evil Time drop chance (Artefact from The Mysterious Quack)
Fixes
- Fixed Boss Battle
- Optimized Notification System
- More data optimizations
- Reduced lag
- Fixed the Yen Icon in the Shop being in front of the quantity
- Some other minor fixes
FAQs about Anime Strike Simulator
Q) How many new Grimoire Pages were added to the Anime Strike Simulator?
A) The mini update 25.5 added five new Grimoire Pages.
Q) What does the Super Star Page do in the Anime Strike Simulator?
A) The page increases your Star gain by 15%.
Q) What is the new Spectral Power Exotic in the Anime Strike Simulator?
A) The new Spectral Power Exotic is called Spirit Surge.
