Anime Strike Simulator Mini update 25.5 patch notes: New potions, systems, and more

Anime Strike Simulator has rolled out yet another update featuring a variety of content, including new potions and numerous changes and improvements. The mini 25.5 update further improves upon the previous one, which brought several things to the game like the fresh map.

This article will provide the complete patch notes of the Anime Strike Simulator mini update, where you can check out all the necessary details for yourself.

The complete changelog of Anime Strike Simulator Mini Update 25.5

You can also check the patch note in the game (Image via Roblox)

As just mentioned, the latest Anime Strike Simulator update features various new stuff, including potions and systems that players can access. We have the complete changelog below for you to check out.

New Grimoire Pages

Pages:

Super Power Page - Increase your Power gain by 15% Super Damage Page - Increase your Damage by 15% Super Luck Page - Increase your Luck by 6% Super Star Page - Increase your Star gain by 15% Super Summon Page - Increase your Summon quantity by 2

"To equip these new pages, you only need to select them like you usually do with normal pages, the game will automatically use the higher tier of the pages."

If you select Power Page it will use a Super Power Page if you have one in your inventory, otherwise, it will use a normal power page.

New Potions

Super XP - Increases your avatar XP by 3x for 10 minutes! Stacks! (You can craft it in the Crafter or buy it in the shop)

Increases your avatar XP by 3x for 10 minutes! Stacks! (You can craft it in the Crafter or buy it in the shop) Super Drops - Increases your drops by 1.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks! (You can craft it in the Crafter or buy it in the shop)

Increases your drops by 1.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks! (You can craft it in the Crafter or buy it in the shop) Mega Damage - Increases your hit damage by 2.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks!

Increases your hit damage by 2.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks! Mega Power - Increases your click power by 2.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks!

Increases your click power by 2.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks! Mega Star - Increases your stars' quantity by 2.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks!

Increases your stars' quantity by 2.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks! Mega Luck - Increases your luck by 2.5x for 10 minutes! Stacks!

New System - The Alchemyst

Use the new item “Quack Water” dropped by the Mysterious Quack to roll in the Armoury Merchant

Obtainable Drops:

Super Star Page Super Damage Page Super Power Page Super Summon Page Super Luck Page Mega Power Potion Mega Star Potion Mega Damage Potion Mega Luck Potion Super Drops Potion Super XP Potion Mana Armor (Artefact) Double Spins (Gamepass)

Added a new drop to The Mysterious Quack

A new Waist Accessory

You can now use multiple Clover Magic Keys when spawning the boss (Up to 1K)

By using multiple keys it will multiply the quantity of items you got by the number of keys used

New Alien Power Exotic

Meteoric Might

New Spectral Power Exotic

Spirit Surge

New Mega Potion Pack

Same Price has an old Super Potion Pack

Increased Max Level of Breaths and Demon Art to 900

Increased Max Level of Reiatsu and Reiryoku to 800

Increased Max Level of Android, Majin, and Saiyajin to 650

Increased Max Level of Kishibe, Aki, and Pochita to 450

Increased Avatar Max Level to 225

The update has added various new things to the game (Image via Roblox)

Changes

1) Changed Ninja Raid and Cursed Raid Mobs Position

Should be able to kill them afk using your sentinel

2) Replaced Potion Pack by Mega Potion Pack

3) Replaced Single Potions by Single Mega Potions

Also reduced the price

89 → 79 (Robux)

800 → 700 (Strike Crowns)

4) Super Potion Pack Price has been reduced to Potion Pack Price

599 → 349 (Robux)

5400 → 3000 (Strike Crowns)

5) Super Potion Pack now also gives 3 Super XP Potions and 3 Super Drops Potions

6) Buffed Devil Gem Drop Quantity in Infinity Tower

7) Buffed Syng Fire Dagger and Syng Steel Dagger Drop Multiplier

10% → 15%

8) Doubled the chance of Demi Tail, The Bell, and Juzu Scythe in the Trial Shop

9) Slight buff on Exotic Pets Chance

10) Buffed Evil Time drop chance (Artefact from The Mysterious Quack)

Fixes

Fixed Boss Battle

Optimized Notification System

More data optimizations

Reduced lag

Fixed the Yen Icon in the Shop being in front of the quantity

Some other minor fixes

FAQs about Anime Strike Simulator

Q) How many new Grimoire Pages were added to the Anime Strike Simulator?

A) The mini update 25.5 added five new Grimoire Pages.

Q) What does the Super Star Page do in the Anime Strike Simulator?

A) The page increases your Star gain by 15%.

Q) What is the new Spectral Power Exotic in the Anime Strike Simulator?

A) The new Spectral Power Exotic is called Spirit Surge.

