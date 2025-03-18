Anime Ultimate Simulator codes (March 2025)

  • home icon
By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Mar 18, 2025 07:48 GMT
Anime Ultimate Simulator loading screen
All active codes for Anime Ultimate Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Players can utilize the latest Anime Ultimate Simulator codes to get skill rerolls, different kinds of boosts, and more rewards. These freebies can help players increase their character's potential and progress speedily. Akin to other anime-inspired simulators, this clicker game is centered on collecting Power, unlocking abilities, and defeating enemies to unlock different worlds.

Beginners who wish to steamroll their way to the next area must use gift codes. This article lists all the active and inactive codes for Anime Ultimate Simulator.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Anime Ultimate Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Anime Ultimate Simulator codes

There are several active codes for Roblox Anime Ultimate Simulator. That said, they can become invalid at any moment, so players must redeem them quickly.

List of active codes in Anime Ultimate Simulator
CodeRewards
Clover
50 Skill Roll Tokens
Deadlysins
2 Power Potions and 2 Yen Potions
Hero
2 Raid Tickets and 20 Skill Roll Tokens
Nen50 Skill Roll Tokens
Stand
2 Power Potions and 2 Yen Potions
Titan
2 Power Potions and 2 Yen Potions
Xmas
50 Mint and 150 Gingerbread
newyear
50 Skill Roll Tokens
oneklikes
50 Skill Roll Tokens
release
1000 Yen and 30 Skill Roll Tokens
Expired Anime Ultimate Simulator codes

The developer determines the validity period of a code. They don't disclose the expiration dates, but the following list will be updated whenever a freebie cannot be claimed anymore.

List of inactive codes in Anime Ultimate Simulator
CodeRewards
Bug
Free rewards
How to redeem Roblox Anime Ultimate Simulator codes

Redeem codes to receive free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Follow these steps to redeem active codes in the Roblox title:

  • Fire up Anime Ultimate Simulator on Roblox.
  • Click on the Shop button on the left side, next to Units.
  • Pay attention to the bottom of the Shop menu. A separate window titled Codes can be seen.
  • Type or paste an active code in the text box.
  • Click the Claim button to receive rewards from an active code.

All Roblox gift codes for Anime Ultimate Simulator are case-insensitive. You can type them in the redemption box regardless of their letter casing.

Anime Ultimate Simulator codes and their importance

Skills in Anime Ultimate Simulator (Image via Roblox)
Codes offer several useful rewards in Anime Ultimate Simulator. Most of them provide Skill Roll Tokens, which can be used to reroll skills after speaking to the NPC in the Summoning bar. Abilities give you an edge in combat when fighting bosses to complete quests. While at it, you can use Power and Yen Potions provided by codes to temporarily increase strength and resource gains.

Freebies for the game also include event-themed items. From the XMas Shop, you can buy festive attire and other items with Mint. A separate area can be accessed to use Gingerbread and get exclusive units such as Maid Xmas and Darkness Xmas.

Anime Ultimate Simulator code troubleshooting [how to fix]

&quot;Invalid Code&quot; error message in the game (Image via Roblox)
If you enter an inactive or incorrect code, it will prompt an error message in the Roblox experience. The "Invalid Code" issue is typically caused by typographical mistakes and unnecessary spaces in the redemption box.

To avoid such problems, double-check each code before hitting the Claim button. You can also choose to copy and paste codes instead of entering them manually.

Where to find new Anime Ultimate Simulator codes

You can stay up-to-date about the latest codes for Anime Ultimate Simulator by joining the Crew Games Inc Roblox group.

FAQs on Anime Ultimate Simulator codes

What are the latest codes for Anime Ultimate Simulator?

"Clover" and "newyear" are the latest codes for the Roblox game.

Which code gives free Raid Tickets when redeemed?

The code "Hero" can be redeemed to get 2 Raid Tickets and 20 Skill Roll Tokens.

How do codes benefit players in Roblox Anime Ultimate Simulator?

Gift codes offer various free rewards in Anime Ultimate Simulator, including Skill Roll Tokens, Raid Tickets, Power Potions, and Yen Potions.

Quick Links

