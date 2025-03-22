Anime Vanguards Ant Island Dungeon guide

In Anime Vanguards, the Ant Island Dungeon is among the most challenging Raid battles not only for its powerful foes but also its length. An average successful run through the Ant Island Dungeon can take anywhere between 15 and 30 minutes, depending on your loadout. But with a balanced loadout of units, this Raid battle can be made a cinch to complete.

Let’s go over the Ant Island Dungeon in Anime Vanguards and find out which units are the best for this battle.

Breaking down Ant Island Dungeon in Anime Vanguards

Overview

The Ant Island Dungeon (Image via Roblox)

Ant Island Dungeon is a 30-wave Raid battle inspired by the Solo Leveling series. This game mode was introduced with Update 4.5 on March 17, 2025, alongside units and other elements that take cues from the aforementioned series. The main reward for clearing this stage is Monarch Tokens, a special currency used to purchase items from the Dungeon Shop.

Like most Dungeons in the game, the Ant Island Dungeon features a suite of Modifiers that can be applied every three waves. These Modifiers modulate the difficulty of the stage while simultaneously altering the reward quality. You can use them to maximize the rewards you acquire upon clearing stages by making it more difficult or vice versa.

There are two main enemies that you must keep an eye on: the Ant Queen and the Ant King. The Ant Queen is a mid-level boss that simultaneously opens every tunnel on the map, which can spell trouble if your units aren’t fully upgraded. In contrast, the Ant King kills every remaining Ant on the map and increases his own HP based on the number of lackeys he kills.

The Ant King serves as the final boss of the encounter and will be the trickiest enemy to defeat. With a well-balanced loadout, he should not be exceedingly difficult to tackle. Keep an eye on him while he advances and place your units in his way to stop him dead in his tracks.

If you’re aiming to farm enough Monarch Tokens to purchase the Red Key, you will become intimately familiar with this boss battle. The Red Key requires you to farm 2,000 Monarch Tokens, which entails completing this Dungeon about 67 without modifiers.

As such, you will likely become increasingly efficient at playing around the boss’ abilities with your units as you repeatedly defeat him. The same applies if your objective is to get the Elixir of Life, which has you defeat the Ant King 50 times.

Recommended units

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As a rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to bring three DPS units and three farming or support units. Farming cash is imperative in this dungeon, as it helps you level up your main damage dealers at a rapid pace. Once your units are fully upgraded, you can substitute the farming units for support towers that amplify the overall damage dealt.

Here are a few sample units that you can use to comfortably clear the Ant Island Dungeon:

Alocard (Vampire King): Supports by applying debuffs to the enemy.

Supports by applying debuffs to the enemy. Gujo (Infinity): DPS unit; freezes enemies for 10 seconds at upgrade 8 or higher.

DPS unit; freezes enemies for 10 seconds at upgrade 8 or higher. Eizan (Aura): High DPS unit with good support.

High DPS unit with good support. Yomomata (Captain): High DPS unit.

High DPS unit. Orehimi (Faith): Support unit that boosts damage and removes negative effects.

Support unit that boosts damage and removes negative effects. Ichiga (Savior): High DPS unit

High DPS unit Cha-In (Blade Dancer): Crit damage unit.

Crit damage unit. Sprintwagon: Cash farming unit.

Cash farming unit. Haruka Rin (Dancer): Support unit.

FAQs

How many enemy waves does the Ant Island Dungeon feature in Anime Vanguards?

The Ant Island Dungeon features 30 enemy waves in total.

What is the main reward for clearing the Ant Island Dungeon in Anime Vanguards?

The main reward for completing the Ant Island Dungeon is the Monarch Token currency.

What is the best DPS unit for Ant Island Dungeon in Anime Vanguards?

The best DPS unit for the Ant Island Dungeon is Gujo (Infinity) for his high damage and ability to freeze enemies in place.

