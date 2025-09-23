Anime Vanguards Byeken guide: How to get, Evolution, and more

Byeken is a Secret unit in Anime Vanguards introduced with Update 6.0. She can be obtained by completing the Favorite Drink quest, making her fairly easy to get. Based on Baiken of the Guilty Gear series, this fighter is adept at counterattacks, reflecting status effects back at the opponent. Her effectiveness is taken to a whole new level in PvP combat, where her counters reflect damage back at the enemy as well.
While her passives are more suitable for PvP combat, she is no slouch in PvE content. This guide explores how to add her to your party and what she is capable of in Anime Vanguards.
Breaking down Byeken in Anime Vanguards
How to get and Evolution
Byeken is a Secret-rarity unit available as a completion reward for the Favorite Drink quest. This entails completing three tasks:
- Defeat Brisket, Doorman, Future Sister, Gear Boy, Geeful Disorder, Kazzy, Lfelt, and NotGoodGuy. These bosses are found in Shining Castle Act 4 Legend Stage EX. Finishing this task gives you the Favorite Drink item.
- Win in 10 Ranked PvP matches.
- Clear Shining Castle Act 4 Legend Stage EX 10 times.
Finishing all three tasks transforms the Favorite Drink item into the Eyepatch item, a required Evolution item for Byeken. You can evolve her into Byeken (Ronin) using the following Evolution items after scoring 5,000 takedowns with her:
- Eyepatch
- 40 Green Essence
- 30 Blue Essence
- 30 Red Essence
- 3 Rainbow Essence
- 30,000 Gold
Our tier list of the best units in Anime Vanguards can help you gauge which characters are worth adding to your loadout.
Ability overview and recommended Traits
Byeken has three passive abilities in her evolvedd state: 236P, Tethered, and Tatami Gesh. 236P is a reference to Baiken's Hiiragi move from Guilty Gear, and it functions similarly to its source material. Similar to Hiiragi, Byeken parries incoming attacks and deals 20% of her current damage rating. In PvP, 236P reflects status effects onto the opponent as well. The counters don’t count as an attack, which makes her a safe option to use against units that build up damage based on hits taken.
With her second ability, Tethered, Byeken inflicts the Tethered status effect on the target and follows with Attack 5. This passive causes the enemy to be tied to this unit, which can lead to a swift kill, particularly if paired with units like Eizan (Aura).
Byeken’s third ability, Tatami Gesh, allows her to perform Attack 1 at the spot where a Tethered enemy was defeated. In PvP modes, she performs Attack 1 on an enemy unit, stunning it for 10 seconds. This ability only activates once every 20 seconds.
The most significant part of Byeken’s kit is the Tension gauge, which is similar to the Tension meter from the Guilty Gear series. Each time she lands a hit through an attack or a counter, the gauge fills up by 1%, maxing out at 200%. The Tension gauge can be used to activate one of her two Active abilities: Hidden Chain and Get Over Here.
Hidden Chain allows her to switch between two Chain types: Chain Club and Chain Claw. It can be used once every five seconds. As for her second Active Ability, Get Over Here, Byeken can use it once every 200 seconds to pull all Tethered enemies to the closest track to her location. It consumes two Tension meters and primes her for landing powerful counterattacks.
Since she fulfills the role of a damage dealer, her Trait selection is geared towards maximizing her damage. The best Traits for her are Monarch, Ethereal, Deadeye, and Marksman, all of which improve her total damage dealt significantly. Monarch targets raw damage output, Ethereal improves DPS through reduced SPA and increased damage, Deadeye increases critical chance and critical damage, and Marksman boosts range.
FAQs on Anime Vanguards
What rarity does Byeken belong to in Anime Vanguards?
Byeken belongs to the Secret rarity.
How do I evolve Byeken in Anime Vanguards?
Byeken can be evolved using Eyepatch, 40 Green Essence, 30 Blue Essence, 30 Red Essence, 3 Rainbow Essence, and 30,000 Gold.
What is Byeken’s specialization in Anime Vanguards?
Byeken’s role in a team is that of a damage dealer through counterattacks and active abilities.
