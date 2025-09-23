Anime Vanguards Byeken guide: How to get, Evolution, and more

Byeken is a Secret unit in Anime Vanguards introduced with Update 6.0. She can be obtained by completing the Favorite Drink quest, making her fairly easy to get. Based on Baiken of the Guilty Gear series, this fighter is adept at counterattacks, reflecting status effects back at the opponent. Her effectiveness is taken to a whole new level in PvP combat, where her counters reflect damage back at the enemy as well.

Ad

While her passives are more suitable for PvP combat, she is no slouch in PvE content. This guide explores how to add her to your party and what she is capable of in Anime Vanguards.

Breaking down Byeken in Anime Vanguards

How to get and Evolution

Byeken, the Secret-rarity unit (Image via Roblox)

Byeken is a Secret-rarity unit available as a completion reward for the Favorite Drink quest. This entails completing three tasks:

Ad

Trending

Defeat Brisket, Doorman, Future Sister, Gear Boy, Geeful Disorder, Kazzy, Lfelt, and NotGoodGuy . These bosses are found in Shining Castle Act 4 Legend Stage EX . Finishing this task gives you the Favorite Drink item.

and . These bosses are found in . Finishing this task gives you the item. Win in 10 Ranked PvP matches .

. Clear Shining Castle Act 4 Legend Stage EX 10 times.

Finishing all three tasks transforms the Favorite Drink item into the Eyepatch item, a required Evolution item for Byeken. You can evolve her into Byeken (Ronin) using the following Evolution items after scoring 5,000 takedowns with her:

Ad

Eyepatch

40 Green Essence

30 Blue Essence

30 Red Essence

3 Rainbow Essence

30,000 Gold

Our tier list of the best units in Anime Vanguards can help you gauge which characters are worth adding to your loadout.

Ability overview and recommended Traits

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Byeken has three passive abilities in her evolvedd state: 236P, Tethered, and Tatami Gesh. 236P is a reference to Baiken's Hiiragi move from Guilty Gear, and it functions similarly to its source material. Similar to Hiiragi, Byeken parries incoming attacks and deals 20% of her current damage rating. In PvP, 236P reflects status effects onto the opponent as well. The counters don’t count as an attack, which makes her a safe option to use against units that build up damage based on hits taken.

Ad

With her second ability, Tethered, Byeken inflicts the Tethered status effect on the target and follows with Attack 5. This passive causes the enemy to be tied to this unit, which can lead to a swift kill, particularly if paired with units like Eizan (Aura).

Byeken’s third ability, Tatami Gesh, allows her to perform Attack 1 at the spot where a Tethered enemy was defeated. In PvP modes, she performs Attack 1 on an enemy unit, stunning it for 10 seconds. This ability only activates once every 20 seconds.

Ad

The most significant part of Byeken’s kit is the Tension gauge, which is similar to the Tension meter from the Guilty Gear series. Each time she lands a hit through an attack or a counter, the gauge fills up by 1%, maxing out at 200%. The Tension gauge can be used to activate one of her two Active abilities: Hidden Chain and Get Over Here.

Hidden Chain allows her to switch between two Chain types: Chain Club and Chain Claw. It can be used once every five seconds. As for her second Active Ability, Get Over Here, Byeken can use it once every 200 seconds to pull all Tethered enemies to the closest track to her location. It consumes two Tension meters and primes her for landing powerful counterattacks.

Ad

Since she fulfills the role of a damage dealer, her Trait selection is geared towards maximizing her damage. The best Traits for her are Monarch, Ethereal, Deadeye, and Marksman, all of which improve her total damage dealt significantly. Monarch targets raw damage output, Ethereal improves DPS through reduced SPA and increased damage, Deadeye increases critical chance and critical damage, and Marksman boosts range.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs on Anime Vanguards

What rarity does Byeken belong to in Anime Vanguards?

Byeken belongs to the Secret rarity.

How do I evolve Byeken in Anime Vanguards?

Byeken can be evolved using Eyepatch, 40 Green Essence, 30 Blue Essence, 30 Red Essence, 3 Rainbow Essence, and 30,000 Gold.

What is Byeken’s specialization in Anime Vanguards?

Byeken’s role in a team is that of a damage dealer through counterattacks and active abilities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025