Anime Vanguards tier list

You can use a colorful cast of characters in Anime Vanguards to take down formidable enemies and terrifying bosses. Like in a typical Shounen anime or manga series, the game’s power ceiling rises continuously, with newer boss enemies posing a greater threat than older ones. To combat them, it’s important to know which units are worth keeping in your loadout and which to swap out. This can completely trivialize certain boss fights.

Let’s rank the ever-expanding roster of Anime Vanguards and find out which characters are the best.

Ranking all units in Anime Vanguards

S-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The S-Tier entries are some of the best in the game. Incidentally, they are also among the rarest, consisting solely of Vanguard, Secret, Exclusive, and Mythic-rarity characters. You can add them to nearly any team combination, and they will perform well.

However, the best loadout for them typically involves prioritizing their abilities above all else, boosting their output instead of evenly distributing the upgrades.

Their status as a one-unit army is what makes them so coveted in the experience.

Unit Rarity Iscanur (Pride) Vanguard Yehowach (Almighty) Secret The Falcon (of Light) Secret Song Jinwu and Igros Vanguard Koguro (Unsealed Vanguard Gujo (Infinity) Secret Byeken (Ronin) Secret The King (Apostle) Mythic Goblin Killer (Trapper) Exclusive Quetzalcoatl (Sun God) Exclusive

A-Tier

The Summon screen (Image via Roblox)

The units in the A-Tier perform well in most situations. Unlike their peers in the S-Tier, they cannot clear stages on their own apart from specific battles. Even so, they are strong options in the current meta and will prove their usefulness in most scenarios.

This tier also includes the best support units in the game, as their role is to boost your main damage dealers. They won’t take down bosses on their own, but their passives will help your primary units do so.

Unit Rarity Monkey King (Awakened) Secret Smith John Secret Conqueror vs Invulnerable Secret Leo (Fangs) Secret GG (Possessed) Secret Vigil (Power) Exclusive Dawntay (Jackpot) Exclusive Zak (Ape Giant) Mythic Roku (Super 3) Secret Ali (Djinn) Exclusive Arin (Rumbling) Secret Eizan (Aura) Secret Rogita (Super 4) Vanguard Ackers (Ken) Mythic Lfelt (Love) Secret Hei (Black Dragon) Exclusive Giant Queen (Founder) Secret Gear Boy (Hungry) Mythic NotGoodGuy (Free) Mythic Ultimate Rohan Mythic Reimu (Shrine Maid) Exclusive Slime (King) Secret Newsman (Forecast) Exclusive Alocard (Vampire King) Secret Isdead (Romantic) Secret Aurin (Nuclear Giant) Mythic The Smith (Forged) Mythic The Witch (Disciple) Mythic Al (Good) Exclusive Priestess (Holy) Exclusive Luce (Hacker) Secret Astolfo (Rider of Black) Secret Cu Chulainn (Child of Light) Mythic Foboko (Hellish) Exclusive Kiskae (Scientist) Mythic Clatakiri Mochi Kazzy (Queen) Mythic Emmie (Ice Witch) Exclusive Sokora (Angra Mainyu) Secret Hercool and Mr Boo Mythic Haruka Rin (Dancer) Exclusive Soburo (Contract) Secret Gazelle (Zombie) Mythic Sakuya (Time Maid) Exclusive

B-Tier

Unit index (Image via Roblox)

The characters in this tier are perfectly serviceable. They are the options you should pick for the fourth or fifth character slot in your party. Since they are not as good at any role as their counterparts in the higher tiers, it may not be worth actively pursuing them. That said, they can be great picks for beginners or mid-game players.

Unit Rarity Blossom Epic Hebano (Clematis) Exclusive Julias (Eisplosion) Exclusive Medea (Witch of Betrayal) Mythic Medusa (Gorgon) Mythic Sosuke (Storm) Mythic Alligator Epic Todu (Unleashed) Mythic Tuji (Sorcerer Killer) Exclusive Orehimi (Faith) Mythic Riner (Reinforced Giant) Mythic Ichiga (Savior) Mythic Deruta (Hunt) Mythic Brisket (Yo-Yo) Mythic Arc (True Ancestor) Exclusive Divalo (Requiem) Vanguard Saber (Black Tyrant) Secret Saber (King of Knights) Mythic Yuruicha (Raijin) Mythic Dark Mage (Evil) Exclusive Rudie (Prodigy) Exclusive Choy Jong En (Guild Leader) Secret Dave (Cyber Psycho) Exclusive Boo (Evil) Secret Gilgamesh (Hero of Heroes) Exclusive Regnaw (Rage) Secret

C-Tier

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

There is little to no merit in using C-Tier units in meta-relevant content. They can be useful in certain places in the mid-game, which limits their usefulness rather severely. If you happen to get them, they will likely sit in your character box until you choose to sell them.

Unit Rarity Kempache (Feral) Mythic Oryo (Antithesis) Mythic Lilia and Berserker Mythic Ishtar (Divinity) Mythic Archer (Counter Spirit) Mythic Johnni (Infinite Spin) Mythic Giro (Ball Breaker) Mythic Chaso (Blood Curse) Mythic Itaduri Mythic Akazo (Destructive) Mythic Cha-In (Blade Dancer) Mythic Noruto (Six Tails) Mythic Obita (Awakened) Mythic Vogita Super (Awakened) Mythic Inamuki Legendary Nobaba Legendary Bean Legendary Takaroda Legendary Agony Legendary Goi Legendary Grim Wow Legendary Itochi Legendary Kinaru Legendary Roku (Dark) Legendary

D-Tier

Unit list (Image via Roblox)

Beyond the early game, D-Tier units are not useful in combat. They are starter units and early-game characters that you will likely only use for a few battles before they are replaced with better options. Consider removing them from your loadout and adding any of the units listed in the higher tiers. The game offers plenty of options for a better party configuration, after all.

Unit Rarity Nazuka Epic Blossom Epic Alligator Epic Gaari Epic Genitsu Epic Genas Epic Inosake Epic Kinnua Epic Kokashi Epic Pickleo Epic Shinzi Epic Sprintwagon Epic Ichiga Rare Joe Rare Jon Rare Luffo Rare Noruto Rare Roku Rare Rukio Rare Sanjo Rare Sosuke Rare Vogita Rare

FAQs on Anime Vanguards

How do I get units in Anime Vanguards?

Units can be obtained by summoning on banners, as random drops from events, or through in-game shop purchases.

What is the highest unit rarity in Anime Vanguards?

The highest unit rarity in the game is Vanguard.

What is the best unit in Anime Vanguards?

As of Update 8, the best support unit in the game is Iscanur (Pride).

