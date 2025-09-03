Anime Vanguards tier list

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Sep 03, 2025 08:26 GMT
Roblox Anime Vanguards
Roblox Anime Vanguards (Image via Roblox)

You can use a colorful cast of characters in Anime Vanguards to take down formidable enemies and terrifying bosses. Like in a typical Shounen anime or manga series, the game’s power ceiling rises continuously, with newer boss enemies posing a greater threat than older ones. To combat them, it’s important to know which units are worth keeping in your loadout and which to swap out. This can completely trivialize certain boss fights.

Let’s rank the ever-expanding roster of Anime Vanguards and find out which characters are the best.

Ranking all units in Anime Vanguards

S-Tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The S-Tier entries are some of the best in the game. Incidentally, they are also among the rarest, consisting solely of Vanguard, Secret, Exclusive, and Mythic-rarity characters. You can add them to nearly any team combination, and they will perform well.

However, the best loadout for them typically involves prioritizing their abilities above all else, boosting their output instead of evenly distributing the upgrades.

Their status as a one-unit army is what makes them so coveted in the experience.

Unit

Rarity

Iscanur (Pride)

Vanguard

Yehowach (Almighty)

Secret

The Falcon (of Light)

Secret

Song Jinwu and Igros

Vanguard

Koguro (Unsealed

Vanguard

Gujo (Infinity)

Secret

Byeken (Ronin)

Secret

The King (Apostle)

Mythic

Goblin Killer (Trapper)

Exclusive

Quetzalcoatl (Sun God)

Exclusive

Claim a few extra freebies by redeeming the latest codes for Anime Vanguards.

A-Tier

The Summon screen (Image via Roblox)
The Summon screen (Image via Roblox)

The units in the A-Tier perform well in most situations. Unlike their peers in the S-Tier, they cannot clear stages on their own apart from specific battles. Even so, they are strong options in the current meta and will prove their usefulness in most scenarios.

This tier also includes the best support units in the game, as their role is to boost your main damage dealers. They won’t take down bosses on their own, but their passives will help your primary units do so.

Unit

Rarity

Monkey King (Awakened)

Secret

Smith John

Secret

Conqueror vs Invulnerable

Secret

Leo (Fangs)

Secret

GG (Possessed)

Secret

Vigil (Power)

Exclusive

Dawntay (Jackpot)

Exclusive

Zak (Ape Giant)

Mythic

Roku (Super 3)

Secret

Ali (Djinn)

Exclusive

Arin (Rumbling)

Secret

Eizan (Aura)

Secret

Rogita (Super 4)

Vanguard

Ackers (Ken)

Mythic

Lfelt (Love)

Secret

Hei (Black Dragon)

Exclusive

Giant Queen (Founder)

Secret

Gear Boy (Hungry)

Mythic

NotGoodGuy (Free)

Mythic

Ultimate Rohan

Mythic

Reimu (Shrine Maid)

Exclusive

Slime (King)

Secret

Newsman (Forecast)

Exclusive

Alocard (Vampire King)

Secret

Isdead (Romantic)

Secret

Aurin (Nuclear Giant)

Mythic

The Smith (Forged)

Mythic

The Witch (Disciple)

Mythic

Al (Good)

Exclusive

Priestess (Holy)

Exclusive

Luce (Hacker)

Secret

Astolfo (Rider of Black)

Secret

Cu Chulainn (Child of Light)

Mythic

Foboko (Hellish)

Exclusive

Kiskae (Scientist)

Mythic

Clatakiri

Mochi

Kazzy (Queen)

Mythic

Emmie (Ice Witch)

Exclusive

Sokora (Angra Mainyu)

Secret

Hercool and Mr Boo

Mythic

Haruka Rin (Dancer)

Exclusive

Soburo (Contract)

Secret

Gazelle (Zombie)

Mythic

Sakuya (Time Maid)

Exclusive

B-Tier

Unit index (Image via Roblox)
Unit index (Image via Roblox)

The characters in this tier are perfectly serviceable. They are the options you should pick for the fourth or fifth character slot in your party. Since they are not as good at any role as their counterparts in the higher tiers, it may not be worth actively pursuing them. That said, they can be great picks for beginners or mid-game players.

Unit

Rarity

Blossom

Epic

Hebano (Clematis)

Exclusive

Julias (Eisplosion)

Exclusive

Medea (Witch of Betrayal)

Mythic

Medusa (Gorgon)

Mythic

Sosuke (Storm)

Mythic

Alligator

Epic

Todu (Unleashed)

Mythic

Tuji (Sorcerer Killer)

Exclusive

Orehimi (Faith)

Mythic

Riner (Reinforced Giant)

Mythic

Ichiga (Savior)

Mythic

Deruta (Hunt)

Mythic

Brisket (Yo-Yo)

Mythic

Arc (True Ancestor)

Exclusive

Divalo (Requiem)

Vanguard

Saber (Black Tyrant)

Secret

Saber (King of Knights)

Mythic

Yuruicha (Raijin)

Mythic

Dark Mage (Evil)

Exclusive

Rudie (Prodigy)

Exclusive

Choy Jong En (Guild Leader)

Secret

Dave (Cyber Psycho)

Exclusive

Boo (Evil)

Secret

Gilgamesh (Hero of Heroes)

Exclusive

Regnaw (Rage)

Secret

C-Tier

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)
In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

There is little to no merit in using C-Tier units in meta-relevant content. They can be useful in certain places in the mid-game, which limits their usefulness rather severely. If you happen to get them, they will likely sit in your character box until you choose to sell them.

Unit

Rarity

Kempache (Feral)

Mythic

Oryo (Antithesis)

Mythic

Lilia and Berserker

Mythic

Ishtar (Divinity)

Mythic

Archer (Counter Spirit)

Mythic

Johnni (Infinite Spin)

Mythic

Giro (Ball Breaker)

Mythic

Chaso (Blood Curse)

Mythic

Itaduri

Mythic

Akazo (Destructive)

Mythic

Cha-In (Blade Dancer)

Mythic

Noruto (Six Tails)

Mythic

Obita (Awakened)

Mythic

Vogita Super (Awakened)

Mythic

Inamuki

Legendary

Nobaba

Legendary

Bean

Legendary

Takaroda

Legendary

Agony

Legendary

Goi

Legendary

Grim Wow

Legendary

Itochi

Legendary

Kinaru

Legendary

Roku (Dark)

Legendary

D-Tier

Unit list (Image via Roblox)
Unit list (Image via Roblox)

Beyond the early game, D-Tier units are not useful in combat. They are starter units and early-game characters that you will likely only use for a few battles before they are replaced with better options. Consider removing them from your loadout and adding any of the units listed in the higher tiers. The game offers plenty of options for a better party configuration, after all.

Unit

Rarity

Nazuka

Epic

Blossom

Epic

Alligator

Epic

Gaari

Epic

Genitsu

Epic

Genas

Epic

Inosake

Epic

Kinnua

Epic

Kokashi

Epic

Pickleo

Epic

Shinzi

Epic

Sprintwagon

Epic

Ichiga

Rare

Joe

Rare

Jon

Rare

Luffo

Rare

Noruto

Rare

Roku

Rare

Rukio

Rare

Sanjo

Rare

Sosuke

Rare

Vogita

Rare

FAQs on Anime Vanguards

How do I get units in Anime Vanguards?

Units can be obtained by summoning on banners, as random drops from events, or through in-game shop purchases.

What is the highest unit rarity in Anime Vanguards?

The highest unit rarity in the game is Vanguard.

What is the best unit in Anime Vanguards?

As of Update 8, the best support unit in the game is Iscanur (Pride).

