Anime Vanguards tier list

You can use a colorful cast of characters in Anime Vanguards to take down formidable enemies and terrifying bosses. Like in a typical Shounen anime or manga series, the game’s power ceiling rises continuously, with newer boss enemies posing a greater threat than older ones. To combat them, it’s important to know which units are worth keeping in your loadout and which to swap out. This can completely trivialize certain boss fights.
Let’s rank the ever-expanding roster of Anime Vanguards and find out which characters are the best.
Ranking all units in Anime Vanguards
S-Tier
The S-Tier entries are some of the best in the game. Incidentally, they are also among the rarest, consisting solely of Vanguard, Secret, Exclusive, and Mythic-rarity characters. You can add them to nearly any team combination, and they will perform well.
However, the best loadout for them typically involves prioritizing their abilities above all else, boosting their output instead of evenly distributing the upgrades.
Their status as a one-unit army is what makes them so coveted in the experience.
The units in the A-Tier perform well in most situations. Unlike their peers in the S-Tier, they cannot clear stages on their own apart from specific battles. Even so, they are strong options in the current meta and will prove their usefulness in most scenarios.
This tier also includes the best support units in the game, as their role is to boost your main damage dealers. They won’t take down bosses on their own, but their passives will help your primary units do so.
Unit
Rarity
Monkey King (Awakened)
Secret
Smith John
Secret
Conqueror vs Invulnerable
Secret
Leo (Fangs)
Secret
GG (Possessed)
Secret
Vigil (Power)
Exclusive
Dawntay (Jackpot)
Exclusive
Zak (Ape Giant)
Mythic
Roku (Super 3)
Secret
Ali (Djinn)
Exclusive
Arin (Rumbling)
Secret
Eizan (Aura)
Secret
Rogita (Super 4)
Vanguard
Ackers (Ken)
Mythic
Lfelt (Love)
Secret
Hei (Black Dragon)
Exclusive
Giant Queen (Founder)
Secret
Gear Boy (Hungry)
Mythic
NotGoodGuy (Free)
Mythic
Ultimate Rohan
Mythic
Reimu (Shrine Maid)
Exclusive
Slime (King)
Secret
Newsman (Forecast)
Exclusive
Alocard (Vampire King)
Secret
Isdead (Romantic)
Secret
Aurin (Nuclear Giant)
Mythic
The Smith (Forged)
Mythic
The Witch (Disciple)
Mythic
Al (Good)
Exclusive
Priestess (Holy)
Exclusive
Luce (Hacker)
Secret
Astolfo (Rider of Black)
Secret
Cu Chulainn (Child of Light)
Mythic
Foboko (Hellish)
Exclusive
Kiskae (Scientist)
Mythic
Clatakiri
Mochi
Kazzy (Queen)
Mythic
Emmie (Ice Witch)
Exclusive
Sokora (Angra Mainyu)
Secret
Hercool and Mr Boo
Mythic
Haruka Rin (Dancer)
Exclusive
Soburo (Contract)
Secret
Gazelle (Zombie)
Mythic
Sakuya (Time Maid)
Exclusive
B-Tier
The characters in this tier are perfectly serviceable. They are the options you should pick for the fourth or fifth character slot in your party. Since they are not as good at any role as their counterparts in the higher tiers, it may not be worth actively pursuing them. That said, they can be great picks for beginners or mid-game players.
Unit
Rarity
Blossom
Epic
Hebano (Clematis)
Exclusive
Julias (Eisplosion)
Exclusive
Medea (Witch of Betrayal)
Mythic
Medusa (Gorgon)
Mythic
Sosuke (Storm)
Mythic
Alligator
Epic
Todu (Unleashed)
Mythic
Tuji (Sorcerer Killer)
Exclusive
Orehimi (Faith)
Mythic
Riner (Reinforced Giant)
Mythic
Ichiga (Savior)
Mythic
Deruta (Hunt)
Mythic
Brisket (Yo-Yo)
Mythic
Arc (True Ancestor)
Exclusive
Divalo (Requiem)
Vanguard
Saber (Black Tyrant)
Secret
Saber (King of Knights)
Mythic
Yuruicha (Raijin)
Mythic
Dark Mage (Evil)
Exclusive
Rudie (Prodigy)
Exclusive
Choy Jong En (Guild Leader)
Secret
Dave (Cyber Psycho)
Exclusive
Boo (Evil)
Secret
Gilgamesh (Hero of Heroes)
Exclusive
Regnaw (Rage)
Secret
C-Tier
There is little to no merit in using C-Tier units in meta-relevant content. They can be useful in certain places in the mid-game, which limits their usefulness rather severely. If you happen to get them, they will likely sit in your character box until you choose to sell them.
Unit
Rarity
Kempache (Feral)
Mythic
Oryo (Antithesis)
Mythic
Lilia and Berserker
Mythic
Ishtar (Divinity)
Mythic
Archer (Counter Spirit)
Mythic
Johnni (Infinite Spin)
Mythic
Giro (Ball Breaker)
Mythic
Chaso (Blood Curse)
Mythic
Itaduri
Mythic
Akazo (Destructive)
Mythic
Cha-In (Blade Dancer)
Mythic
Noruto (Six Tails)
Mythic
Obita (Awakened)
Mythic
Vogita Super (Awakened)
Mythic
Inamuki
Legendary
Nobaba
Legendary
Bean
Legendary
Takaroda
Legendary
Agony
Legendary
Goi
Legendary
Grim Wow
Legendary
Itochi
Legendary
Kinaru
Legendary
Roku (Dark)
Legendary
D-Tier
Beyond the early game, D-Tier units are not useful in combat. They are starter units and early-game characters that you will likely only use for a few battles before they are replaced with better options. Consider removing them from your loadout and adding any of the units listed in the higher tiers. The game offers plenty of options for a better party configuration, after all.
Units can be obtained by summoning on banners, as random drops from events, or through in-game shop purchases.
What is the highest unit rarity in Anime Vanguards?
The highest unit rarity in the game is Vanguard.
What is the best unit in Anime Vanguards?
As of Update 8, the best support unit in the game is Iscanur (Pride).
