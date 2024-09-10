Anime Vanguards codes (February 2025)

Activating the Anime Vanguards codes help you earn plenty of rewards like Gems and Gold for free. The former is essential for summoning new and powerful units. Without codes, it might take a while to gather Gems for Banners. However, with codes, you can easily claim thousands of Gems without breaking a sweat.

This article lists the active codes for Anime Vanguards, their redemption process, rewards' usage, and more.

Active Anime Vanguards codes (Updated)

The active codes in Anime Vanguards may expire at any time (Image via Roblox)

You can find all the active codes for Anime Vanguards in the table below. Make sure to redeem them quickly because they will expire soon.

List of Active Anime Vanguards Codes Codes Reward SALTERBOSS 500 Gems and 10 Green Essence Stones (Latest) BYEDIVALO 1000 Gems, 5 Trait Rerolls, and 10 Command Seal (Latest)

Inactive Anime Vanguards codes

Several old active codes in Anime Vanguards have gone inactive over time. The good news is that, fresh codes will be issued during milestones and updates.

List of inactive Anime Vanguards codes Codes Rewards THXFOR1MLIKES Gems and other rewards 300KPLAYERS 1000 Gems, 5 Trait Rerolls, 5 Super Stat Chips, 5 Stat Chips 100MVISITS 1000 Gems and 5 Trait Rerolls 800KLIKES 1000 Gems, 3 Blue Essence Stones, 1 Trait Rerolls 70MVISITS 1,000 Gems and 2 Pink Essence Stones AV50MIL 1,000 Gems and 3 Pink Essence Stones 400KLIKES 1,000 Gems and Rainbow Essence Stone 25MVISITS 1,000 Gems and Trait Reroll AV500KLIKES 1,000 Gems and Pink Essence Stone 10MVISITS 5 Trait Rerolls 300KLIKES 2 Super Stat Chips and 900 Gems 200KLIKES 1 Super Stat Chips and 800 Gems 100KLIKES 3 Stat Chips and 500 Gems 10KLIKES 350 Gems and 3000 Gold DELAY 3 Super Stat Chips and 500 Gems RELEASE 500 Gems and 1000 Gold

How to redeem Anime Vanguards codes

Code box in Anime Vanguards (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the active codes in Anime Vanguards:

After spawning, click the "Codes" button on the right side.

A code box titled "CODES" will now appear on the screen.

Enter an active code in the "Enter code..." text box

Hit the "Redeem Code" button to activate the code in Anime Vanguards.

Anime Vanguards codes and their importance

Summon new units using the free Gems (Image via Roblox)

The most common reward you can claim via codes is Gems, which allow you to summon new units. With a bit of luck, you might even get to summon a Mythic unit.

Besides Gems, codes also offer Stat Chips and Super Stat Chips. These allow you to reroll your unit's base stat. For example, if you want your character's ATK or Range to be higher, you can apply for a reroll. Depending on the rarity of your unit, you can spend Stat Chips and Super Stat Chips to reroll.

Anime Vanguards code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid Code error message in Anime Vanguards (Image via Roblox)

If you get the "invalid code" error while trying to redeem a code, it's probably because you have entered the wrong one. To avoid such issues, you need to ensure the code you're putting in the box is accurate and active.

Also, all the codes should be entered as they appear on the active list. Since they are case-sensitive, the system won't recognize them if they include improper letter cases or spaces.

Where to find new Anime Vanguards codes

To get the latest information and codes for this title, you can join the Anime Vanguards Discord Server. The developers post everything related to the game on it, including the latest codes.

FAQs about Anime Vanguards codes

What are the latest codes in Anime Vanguards?

"SALTERBOSS" and "BYEDIVALO" are the latest active codes in Anime Vanguards.

When will codes expire in Anime Vanguards?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released.

How to redeem codes in Anime Vanguards?

You can redeem codes by clicking on the Codes icon on the right side of the screen.

