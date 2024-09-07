A Universal Time codes (February 2025) - Latest AUT codes

  • home icon
By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Feb 07, 2025 10:16 GMT
A Universal Time codes
A Universal Time on Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Upon redemption, the latest A Universal Time codes will grant you in-game skills and skins based on popular anime like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Dragon Ball Z, Hunter x Hunter, and more. In this Roblox experience, your character must explore a large open world filled bosses and monsters. You must battle these foes, level up your abilities, complete quests, and strive to become the strongest warrior around.

This article lists all the active and inactive codes for A Universal Time on Roblox.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in A Universal Time. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All A Universal Time codes (Active)

Free Active codes in A Universal Time (Image via Roblox)
In the table below are all the active codes for A Universal Time right now. Redeem them as soon as possible as they could expire at any time.

List of active A Universal Time codes

Code

Rewards

UMBRAREWORK

1 Legendary Chest (Latest)

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

1500 Event Currency

NEWYEAR2025

Legendary Chest, 100k Ushards, 3000 Event Currency

Inactive A Universal Time codes

In the table below are the inactive codes in A Universal Time. Redeeming them will result in an error.

List of inactive A Universal Time codes

Code

Rewards

CHRISTMAS2023

A saints heart

UCOINSCOMPENSATION2

1m UCoins

UCOINSCOMPENSATION

1m UCoins

NAHIDWIN

4000 UShards

Reaper

Free skin crate

BattleTendency

Free skin crates

PhantomBlood

One free item crate

Ascension

Free skin crates

Grindfest

Free skin crates

GrindNeverStops

Free skin crates

NewStandsWoo

Free skin crates

BonRestorePack2

Free skin crates

1MillionMembers

Free skin crates

melon

Free reward

PuddestApologyVideo

Free skin crates

ILOVEGACHA

Free skin crates

BonRestorePack

Free skin crates

AsgoreFanClub

Free skin crates

How to redeem A Universal Time codes

Redeem codes in A Universal Time (Image via Roblox)
Redeeming codes for A Universal Time is a straightforward process:

  • Open A Universal Time on Roblox.
  • Press 'M' button on your keyboard and go to the 'Shop' section.
  • Click on the ‘Miscellaneous’ section.
  • Copy and paste a code from this guide into ‘Code’ textbox
  • Tap the ‘Redeem Code’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are A Universal Time codes about, and what’s their importance?

Defeat bosses in A Universal Time (Image via Roblox)
The latest codes for A Universal Time provides UCoins, UShards, and skin boxes, which allow you to level up your character and defeat bosses. You can also use the codes to get free Skin Crates and other resources required to roll for rare characters.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

A Universal Time codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

A Universal Time invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Occasionally, codes for A Universal Time may fail to work due to spelling mistakes or other errors. It's crucial to enter them exactly as they are released, as many of them are case-sensitive. To minimize mistakes, consider copying a code from this guide and pasting it directly into the textbox.

Remember that expired codes will not yield any rewards, so make sure to use the active ones as soon as you find them.

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new A Universal Time codes

To get updates on codes for A Universal Time, follow @kur_Development on X. For news and announcements related to the game, you can join the A Universal Time Discord server.

Visiting Sportskeeda's Roblox page regularly will also keep you posted on the title's active and expired codes.

FAQs on A Universal Time codes

What are the latest codes in A Universal Time?

"UMBRAREWORK" is the only latest active code in A Universal Time.

Which code provides the best rewards in A Universal Time?

"NEWYEAR2025" is the best code in A Universal Time as it can be redeemed for multiple resources.

How beneficial are codes for A Universal Time?

Codes provide UCoins, UShards, and skin boxes that help strengthen your A Universal Time character and set them up for success in Story, PvP, and boss battles.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
