Devas of Creation codes (February 2025) 

The latest Devas of Creation codes can be redeemed for free goodies in the game. This mythical, magic-based action-adventure game engages you with character development as its compelling narrative progresses. While trying to complete tasks such as defeating direwolves, if you fall in battle, codes can provide items that either resurrect you or enhance your chances of winning against enemies.

This article provides all the Devas of Creation codes, the redemption process, and more.

Active Devas of Creation codes (Updated)

Start completing quests quickly (Image via Roblox)

Featured below are all the active codes in Devas of Creation:

List of active Devas of Creation codes Codes Rewards DOCXmasWeekend Free rewards (Latest) DOCWeekend Free rewards (Latest) DOCXmasUPD Free rewards (Latest)

Inactive Devas of Creation codes

Several old active codes in Devas of Creation have gone inactive. New codes will be issued during milestones and updates.

List of inactive Devas of Creation codes DOC70KLikes Free Rewards DOC65KLikes Free Rewards DOC55KLikes Free Rewards DOC45KLikes Free Rewards DOC40KLikes Free Rewards DOC35KLikess Free Rewards DevasReleaseCode x2000 Essence Token, x1 Crafting Mastery Flask, x2 Escape Scroll, x1 Essential Sweet Meat Omelette DOC100K x3500 Essence Tokens, x100 Faction Tokens, x1 Resurrect Scroll, x1 Essential Enchanted Nectar DOC20KLikes x3500 Essence Tokens, x1 Resurrect Scroll, x1 Weapon Enchant Scroll, x1 Essential Enchanted Nectar, x1 Crafting Mastery Flask FollowDevasDiscord x3500 Essence Token, x100 Faction Token, x1 Escape Scroll, x1 Essential Sweet Meat Omelette JoinedDOCGroup x2000 Essence Token, x1 Cooking Mastery Flask, x1 Resurrect Scroll, x1 Essential Sweet Meat Omelette

How to redeem Devas of Creation codes

Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps you need to follow to redeem an active code in the game:

Start Roblox as usual and log in. Search for the game and go to its homepage. Launch the game and skip the intro and tutorial. Click on the Settings icon on the top-left side of the screen. Select the "Codes" option to open the text box for entering codes. Copy and paste an active code in that box and click the "Redeem" option.

The items will be added to your inventory immediately. You can press the backquote key (`) to verify this.

Why are codes important in Devas of Creation?

Codes in Devas of Creation are important because they grant various valuable items that enhance gameplay. These rewards include:

Crafting Mastery Flask : Boosts the crafting life skill by 400 XP, helping players gain mastery in artisanal skills.

: Boosts the crafting life skill by 400 XP, helping players gain mastery in artisanal skills. Teleportation Scroll : Lets players escape dangerous situations by teleporting to the nearest town, though the teleportation isn't immediate.

: Lets players escape dangerous situations by teleporting to the nearest town, though the teleportation isn't immediate. Essential Swift Meat Omelette : Increases speed and stamina regeneration, aiding in swift and enduring adventures.

: Increases speed and stamina regeneration, aiding in swift and enduring adventures. Resurrect Scroll : Grants gamers the power to resurrect themselves after dying and brings them back into the game.

: Grants gamers the power to resurrect themselves after dying and brings them back into the game. Essential Enchanted Nectar : Improves Magic Resistance, offering better defense against magical attacks.

: Improves Magic Resistance, offering better defense against magical attacks. Weapon Enchant Scroll: Enhances weapon power by adding attributes and abilities, though there’s a risk of breakage during the enchantment process.

These items are a reflection of the developers' generosity, and they are crucial for progressing and improving the gameplay experience.

Devas of Creation codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Ensure you enter each code as they appear on the active list provided earlier, paying attention to case sensitivity. Also, include all numbers and special characters as they appear, and be careful not to add any extra spaces before, within, or after the code.

Some codes may not work if you haven't met certain prerequisites, such as joining a specific group or reaching a certain level. Additionally, you cannot redeem codes while in Tutorial mode, so make sure to start the game's actual storyline before attempting to get freebies.

Where to find the latest codes in Devas of Creation

Discord link (Image via Discord.com)

To find the latest codes in Devas of Creation, you can check the game's private official Discord server. You can also visit the game's X.com account, @DevasOfCreation, or watch videos on their YouTube channel, Devas of Creation, for exclusive codes.

FAQs on Devas of Creation codes

What are the latest codes in Devas of Creation?

"DOCWeekend", "DOCXmasWeekend", and "DOCXmasUPD" are the latest active codes in Devas of Creation.

Do I need to join a Roblox group to redeem Devas of Creation codes?

To redeem the active codes in Devas of Creation, you first need to join the official group "Devas Of Creation." Once you're part of the group, you can redeem the code to receive your reward.

When do the codes expire in Devas of Creation?

There is no information available regarding when active codes may expire in Devas of Creation, as the game's creators do not provide this detail. As such, it's best to redeem codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out on freebies.

When are the next Devas of Creation codes coming?

The next Devas of Creation codes are likely to be released with upcoming updates or when the game receives more likes.

