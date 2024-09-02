Fat Race Codes (September 2024)

Fat Race codes allow you to earn precious rewards, like in-game currency, for free. In this clicker game, aside from Robux, Gems are the main source of transactions. They are used for buying enhancements like Win Boost, Gem Income Boost, Pet Luck, and so much more. If you choose the hard path, it may take a while to earn Gems and afford these upgrades. But with the use of the right codes, you can purchase them even if you are a beginner.

In this article, we have listed all the active Fat Race codes, alongside steps to redeem them.

Bookmark this page for accessing the latest Roblox codes in Fat Race. This article will be updated with the latest codes once they are released.

All Fat Race codes (Active)

Redeem the codes before they expire (Image via Roblox)

You will find all active Roblox Fat Race codes in the table below. Remember to redeem them as soon as possible since they're time-sensitive and will expire soon.

List of Active Fat Race Codes Codes Reward 1KLIKES 40 Gems and Clover (latest) 100LIKES 10 Gems and Short Swords WELCOME 50 Gems and Short Swords

Inactive codes

There are no invalid codes at the time of writing. However, we will update this section as soon as a code expires.

How to redeem Fat Race codes

Code box in Fat Race (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem codes and claim freebies in Fat Race:

After launching the game, click on the small settings icon in the bottom right corner.

Click on the "Codes" button and a code box will appear on the screen.

Enter the active codes in the box and hit the Redeem button.

You will then receive the associated rewards.

Reasons for using Fat Race codes

Boosts that you can purchase at the Gem Shop (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox experience, you earn Gems after winning races or "Ascending" your body. Both these tasks are time-consuming and take a lot of effort. However, by redeeming codes in Fat Race, you can skip the grind and directly get rewards like Gems, Short Swords, and so on.

With the help of Gems, you can purchase boosts to increase your potential. Here's a list of all the boosts that you can get in the game:

Win Boost level 1 (10 Gems)

Gem Income Boost level 1 (10 Gems)

Pet Luck level 1 (50 Gems)

Magnet Range level 1 (15 Gems)

Besides Gems, you also get free equipment like Short Swords and Clover in this game. With the help of Short Swords, your tapping power increases, boosting your growth significantly. On the other hand, you can increase your Pet opening luck by 3% by equipping the Clover.

Fat Race codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid using typos and wrong codes (Image via Roblox)

If you enter a wrong code, an "Incorrect code!" message will pop up on the screen. To avoid such issues, verify your codes before entering them. All the Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so they must be used as they are.

Where to find more Fat Race codes?

For all the latest information and codes, you can join the Habit Games Roblox Discord server. You can also become a part of the developer's discussion community by visiting the Habit Games Guilded group.

FAQs

What is the latest code in Fat Race?

"1KLIKES" is the latest code that rewards you with 40 Gems and Clover.

How to redeem codes in Fat Race?

You can redeem codes by clicking on the small setting icon in the bottom right.

Do codes expire in Fat Race?

Yes, every code is time-sensitive and they expire soon after their release.

