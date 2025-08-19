Anime Vanguards Deruta guide: How to get, Evolution, and more

Deruta is a Mythic unit in Anime Vanguards, available as a summonable unit from the Special Banner. This character takes inspiration from Delta from The Eminence in Shadow, reflected in her kit and visual design. The unit causes the target to take more damage the further away they are, which makes her gameplay style among the most unique.

Let’s explore Deruta in Anime Vanguards and find out what she is capable of in battle.

Breaking down Deruta in Anime Vanguards

How to get, and Evolution

Deruta on the Special Summon Banner (Image via Roblox)

Deruta is a Mythic unit available from the Special Summon Banner. As a Mythic rarity, she is among the most elusive characters in the game with a pull rate of 0.3%. Once she joins your roster of units, she can be evolved into Deruta (Hunt).

Evolving her into Deruta (Hunt) requires you to score 5,000 or more kills with this unit. After that, you must collect the following resources:

1x Dog Bone

30x Green Essence

20x Red Essence

20x Pink Essence

1x Rainbow Essence

15,000x Gold

With these items in your inventory, approach the Evolution station, select Deruta, and finish the process by hitting the Evolve button.

Ability overview and Trait recommendation

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

As Deruta (Hunt), the unit gets access to two passive abilities: Scent of Blood and On The Hunt.

Scent of Blood increases the damage the enemy takes based on how far away it is from this unit. At maximum distance from her, the targeted foe will receive an additional 60% damage, making it important to prioritize the last opponent with her.

On The Hunt allows the unit to be placed anywhere on the map and still land attacks. This means that you can place her at the most remote location on the field to maximize the Scent of Blood ability.

Considering her ability set and decent stats, the best Traits for her are Ethereal, Monarch, and Deadeye. Ethereal and Monarch massively improve her damage and DPS, while Deadeye increases her critical hit chance and critical damage.

FAQs on Anime Vanguards

How to get Deruta in Anime Vanguards

Deruta is available as a rare summon from the Special Summon Banner.

What are the required materials for evolving Deruta?

Deruta can be evolved into Deruta (Hunt) by collecting a Dog Bone, 30 Green Essence, 20 Red Essence, 20 Pink Essence, a Rainbow Essence, and 15,000 Gold.

What does Deruta specialize in?

Deruta specializes in sniping enemies, inflicting extra damage based on their distance.

