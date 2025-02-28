Anime Vanguards Neon & Chrome Battle Pass: All rewards and Premium price

Anime Vanguards has implemented a new battle pass season with the 4.0 update, dubbed Neon & Chrome. This battle pass replaces the units featured in the previous season, Dodara and Sosora, with two new exclusive units. By leveling up the rewards ladder, you will also receive Gems, Trait Rerolls, Gold, Stat Chips, and more, making it a worthwhile objective to pursue.

This article explores the Neon & Chrome Battle Pass season in Anime Vanguards, giving you a list of its rewards and the price of its Premium features.

Overview of the Neon & Chrome Battle Pass in Anime Vanguards

The Neon & Chrome Battle Pass (Image via Roblox)

The Neon & Chrome Battle Pass follows its predecessors’ trod ground as far as its reward structure goes. Featuring 50 levels for both of its tiers, the battle pass season offers prizes aplenty for leveling up. Its leveling system is based on the number of enemies you kill; you’ll level up quickly as you mow down scores of foes in any stage.

This battle pass comes in two tiers: Free and Premium. The Free tier is available by default and will level up as you play the game normally. Its freebies include Gems, Trait Rerolls, Gold, and more, with the final level reward being a Cyberpunk 2077-inspired unit, Dave.

You can optionally unlock the Premium tier by spending 799 Robux, which tacks the paid tier onto the Free one. This tier acts as an add-on, allowing you to reap the benefits offered by both tiers at the same time. Its final reward is Luce, inspired by the same series as Dave.

The game also gives you the option to skip 10 levels of the battle pass for 999 Robux. This can be helpful if you wish to rush through the grind and acquire the units as quickly as possible.

All rewards offered by the Neon & Chrome Battle Pass

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

These freebies are offered by the Free tier of the Neon & Chrome Battle Pass:

Level 1: 250 Gems

Level 2: 250 Gems

Level 3: 1 x Trait Reroll

Level 4: 1,500 Gold

Level 5: 250 Gems

Level 6: 250 Gems

Level 7: 1 x Trait Reroll

Level 8: 1,500 Gold

Level 9: 250 Gems

Level 10: 250 Gems

Level 11: 1 x Trait Reroll

Level 12: 1,500 Gold

Level 13: 250 Gems

Level 14: 250 Gems

Level 15: 1 x Trait Reroll

Level 16: 1,500 Gold

Level 17: 250 Gems

Level 18: 250 Gems

Level 19: 1 x Trait Reroll

Level 20: 1,500 Gold

Level 21: 250 Gems

Level 22: 250 Gems

Level 23: 1 x Trait Reroll

Level 24: 1,500 Gold

Level 25: 250 Gems

Level 26: 250 Gems

Level 27: 1 x Trait Reroll

Level 28: 1,500 Gold

Level 29: 4 x Stat Chip

Level 30: 2 x Trait Rerolls

Level 31: 500 Gems

Level 32: 500 Gems

Level 33: 2 x Trait Rerolls

Level 34: 4 x Stat Chip

Level 35: 500 Gems

Level 36: 500 Gems

Level 37: 2 x Trait Rerolls

Level 38: 4 x Stat Chip

Level 39: 500 Gems

Level 40: 500 Gems

Level 41: 2 x Trait Rerolls

Level 42: 500 Gems

Level 43: 750 Gems

Level 44: 1,000 Gems

Level 45: 2 x Trait Rerolls

Level 46: 2 x Trait Rerolls

Level 47: 2 x Trait Rerolls

Level 48: 3 x Trait Rerolls

Level 49: 3 x Trait Rerolls

Level 50: Dave unit

You can unlock the following rewards by leveling up the Premium tier of the Neon & Chrome Battle pass:

Level 1: 750 Gems

Level 2: 750 Gems

Level 3: 4 x Trait Rerolls

Level 4: 4,500 Gold

Level 5: 750 Gems

Level 6: 750 Gems

Level 7: 4 x Trait Rerolls

Level 8: 4,500 Gold

Level 9: 750 Gems

Level 10: 750 Gems

Level 11: 4 x Trait Rerolls

Level 12: 4,500 Gold

Level 13: 750 Gems

Level 14: 750 Gems

Level 15: 4 x Trait Rerolls

Level 16: 4,500 Gold

Level 17: 750 Gems

Level 18: 750 Gems

Level 19: 4 x Trait Rerolls

Level 20: 4,500 Gold

Level 21: 750 Gems

Level 22: 750 Gems

Level 23: 4 x Trait Rerolls

Level 24: 4,500 Gold

Level 25: 750 Gems

Level 26: 750 Gems

Level 27: 4 x Trait Rerolls

Level 28: 4,500 Gold

Level 29: 2 x Super Stat Chip

Level 30: 4 x Trait Rerolls

Level 31: 1,000 Gems

Level 32: 1,000 Gems

Level 33: 4 x Trait Rerolls

Level 34: 2 x Stat Chip

Level 35: 1,000 Gems

Level 36: 1,000 Gems

Level 37: 4 x Trait Rerolls

Level 38: 2 x Super Stat Chip

Level 39: 1,000 Gems

Level 40: 1,000 Gems

Level 41: 5 x Trait Rerolls

Level 42: 1,000 Gems

Level 43: 1,250 Gems

Level 44: 1,500 Gems

Level 45: 5 x Trait Rerolls

Level 46: 5 x Trait Rerolls

Level 47: 5 x Trait Rerolls

Level 48: 5 x Trait Rerolls

Level 49: 5 x Trait Rerolls

Level 50: Luce unit

FAQs

What are the two tiers of the Anime Vanguards Neon & Chrome Battle Pass?

The two tiers of the Neon & Chrome Battle Pass are Free and Premium.

How many levels does the Anime Vanguards Neon & Chrome Battle Pass feature?

The Anime Vanguards Neon & Chrome Battle Pass features a total of 50 levels.

What is the price of the Neon & Chrome Battle Pass in Anime Vanguards?

The Anime Vanguards Neon & Chrome Battle Pass costs 799 Robux to unlock.

