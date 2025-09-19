Anime Vanguards Update 8.5 patch notes

Anime Vanguards released Update 8.5 on September 16, 2025, bringing Dragon Ball-themed elements into the experience. The content drop features four new units, four new events, various features and tweaks, making for an extensive monthly update. It fixes a large number of bugs as well, improving overall gameplay experience and performance.

Let’s take a quick look at everything the game added with Update 8.5.

Patch notes for Anime Vanguards Update 8.5

New Units, Mounts, and Familiar

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The update brought the following four units to the experience:

Vanguard Brolzi Super (Wrathful): Available from Vanguard Quest.

Available from Vanguard Quest. Mythic Lord Friezo: Summonable from the Special Banner.

Summonable from the Special Banner. Secret Rogita: Dungeon reward.

Dungeon reward. Secret Wolf (Resurrection): Worldlines Floor 50.

Two new Mounts can be obtained with this update: Cucumber and The Immortal. Alongside the new Mounts, you can claim the Chili Familiar as well.

New Dungeon

Frozen Volcano is the new Dungeon, which includes the following features:

Dragon Tokens

New Quest Evolution item: Remote

20% chance of getting Rogita if you only use Lord Friezo.

New Innocent Wrath OST.

Features waves of Namakian Soldiers.

Here are the Dungeon Modifier Cards for Frozen Volcano:

Tyrant Destroyer: Friezo boss spawns with half health.

Friezo boss spawns with half health. Sphere Finder: Starts the match with two Dragon Spheres.

Starts the match with two Dragon Spheres. High Class: Starts the player with 10,000 Yen and boosts income by 40%.

Starts the player with 10,000 Yen and boosts income by 40%. Tyrant Arrives: Makes all unit slots unplaceable, but makes all upgrades and placements free, and gives the Monarch Trait to the unit in the first slot.

The level features Dragon Spheres as well, which can be obtained by defeating the Friezo boss that spawns every three waves. This boss battle will disappear quickly, so be sure to defeat him to get your Dragon Spheres.

You can use Dragon Tokens obtained by clearing the Dungeon to buy these items:

Chili Familiar

Trait Rerolls

Quest Evolution item: Remote

Evolution item: Space Pod

Evolution item: Fused Jacket

Gold

Essence Stones

Stat Chips

New Events

These are the four brand-new events featured in this update:

Nornesh, Please!: Collect Dragon Spheres by completing tasks to summon Nornesh and have your wish granted.

Collect Dragon Spheres by completing tasks to summon Nornesh and have your wish granted. Elemental Confluence: Achieve high scores in intense battles to claim valuable prizes.

Achieve high scores in intense battles to claim valuable prizes. Innocent Trials: Complete the trials for freebies.

Complete the trials for freebies. Innocent Anger: Complete the event to evolve units from the Innocent Anger update.

Worldlines Season 7

The update resets Worldlines Progress. Now, the Monkey King unit has been replaced with Wolf (Resurrection) as the featured Floor 50 reward. You can complete the Worldlines floors to claim the freebies you obtained in its previous iterations once more.

New and Returning Player Rewards

New players joining Anime Vanguards for the first time will receive a new Login Reward Calender, which rewards them for logging in every day. Freebies include Trait Rerolls, the Ackers unit, and everything needed to evolve the character.

Returning players receive a similar bonus. Robloxians who have not logged into the game for three or more weeks get a new gift, along with various freebies like Trait Rerolls and Gems.

Customizable Currency Display

The update has introduced a toggle that lets you choose which currencies to display at any given time. You can choose to view or hide any of them at will, adding a layer of customization to the HUD.

Refer to our active codes article for access to the latest Anime Vanguards codes.

QoL improvements and bug fixes in Anime Vanguards Update 8.5

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the myriad improvements and changes made to the experience with Anime Vanguards Update 8.5:

The in-lobby and stage Teleport Screens have been replaced with new custom loading Screens.

You can use the Hide Familiar toggle in the in-game and lobby settings.

Damage In Range counter has been replaced with new eDPS statistic. eDPS denotes the average damage dealt by a unit to each targeted unique enemy over time.

In Tournament mode, Unit Bans have been removed.

The Tournament mode has also replaced the Elemental Buff system with a Banned Element System. This system bans three Elements, where two of the most used Elements are banned and a third one is chosen randomly.

The in-match Quest Tracker can be hidden and reopened.

You can now select maps in Sandbox Mode.

Objective Tracking has been added to Evolve UI to help track Evolution Item progress while in a match.

Modifier Cards and Cards Selection visuals have been overhauled.

Selecting a Familiar in the Familiars UI and then pressing the Reroll lets you reroll the selected one instead of having to reselect it again.

Fracture screens now include a lightning theme matching the current game mode.

Added the Show Area Helpers setting in lobby. Use this to enable or disable the Area Teleport icons.

Reimu’s Luck passive ability doesn’t require her to be placed down for it to trigger.

Self-collected units will now appear in chat, even with Disable Global Messages setting turned on.

Pop-up UI elements now appear in a preset order when loading into the game.

NPCs without custom art in dialogue frames now display their models while speaking to them.

Rarity Frames have been revamped to feature sparkles.

All NPC Proximity prompts have been visually improved.

Update 8.0 units have been added to Sandbox mode.

All Update 8.0 Legend Stage Evolution Items have been added to Synthesis.

New Store Bundles: Pride Skin Bundle, Awakened Skin Bundle, Innocent Wrath Skin Bundle, and Dragon Mount Bundle.

New Codes: LateUpdate, AngryMan, and InnocentAnger.

The update fixed dozens of issues related to units, leaderboard, UI, and other gameplay bugs. With these fixes, softlocks will be less frequent, UI glitches will be rarer, and units will function as intended. The overall gameplay experience has been smoothed significantly.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Anime Vanguards

When was Anime Vanguards Update 8.5 released?

Anime Vanguards Update 8.5 was released on September 16, 2025.

What are the newest units added with Anime Vanguards Update 8.5?

The newest units added with Update 8.5 are Rogita, Brolzy Super (Wrathful), Lord Friezo, and Wolf (Resurrection).

How do I get the Chili Familiar in Anime Vanguards?

The Chilli Familiar can be obtained from the Frozen Volcano Dungeon Shop.

