Anime World codes in Roblox: Free coins, godly items, and more (September 2022)

Anime has suddenly become very popular. Roblox developers grabbed the right opportunity and created iconic games like Shindo life, Anime Adventures, Anime World and many more.
The Japanese word "anime" means animation. Unlike cartoons, it is different. The characters in anime typically have distinctive personalities and interesting plots, and they are widely available. Manga and light novels are the primary inspiration for the bulk of anime films. Strong themes like sensuality, blood, and death are usually present in these animations.
Despite the aforementioned mature subject, this kind of anime is well-liked by many viewers.
As they advance further in their anime trip, players in the Anime World can unlock new areas of the map to explore. To test their mettle and discover the extent of their abilities, they should engage in combat with adversaries and other players. In order to evolve into an anime hero, players must level up in order to gain new skills.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime World
Active codes in Roblox Anime World
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- redeem100KGROUPMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Coins.
- 50KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Coins
- 60KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn charges, coins, and one free spin
- 65KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20K Coins, 1 Spin, 3 Godly Charges
- AFTERDAWN - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Coins
- [email protected] - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k coins, Spins, and Godly Dumbbells
- DECEMBER2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Coins
- EPS85 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 Spin, 5k Coins, and 3 Godly Dumbbells
- EPS999 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k coins
- EVENTCODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10k Coins
- FLUUX - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Dango
- FREESPINS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 spins, 5k coins, and a godly bell in EPS
- GROUPONLY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Coins
- KELVINGTS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10k Coins, 1 spin, and godlies
- PIGGY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Piggy Bat Weapon
- THANKS4SUPPORT—Redeem this for a Godly Dumbbell
- UPDATESARECOMING - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- URBANIZE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10k Coins, 5 Godly Dumbbells, and 2 Spins
Players need to join NewWorld Studios and Incurr's Legacy groups to be able to redeem all codes. Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Anime World
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 10KLIKES! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins
- 30KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- ANIME - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins
- EPS76 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins
- EPS96 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins
- FREESPIN - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins
- JOINOURDISCORD - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- [email protected] - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins
- NEXTCODEAT10K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins
- NEXTCODEAT38K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins, 1 Spin, and Godly Dumbbells
- NEXTCODEAT4000! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins
- NEXTCODEAT5500LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins
- NEXTCODEAT8000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime World
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox codes in the game:
- Players should start by launching the game. Remember to have the username and passowrd handy.
- Once the game has loaded, click on the Twitter button at the top of the screen.
- Now players will see a new pop-up window.
- Next, players need to copy and paste an active code from the list and paste it into the text box.
- Finally, they can click on the Redeem button to receive the reward.
Of course, players can type the code but that will lead to making errors. It is best to copy and paste it.