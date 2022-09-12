Anime World codes in Roblox: Free coins, godly items, and more (September 2022)

Anime has suddenly become very popular. Roblox developers grabbed the right opportunity and created iconic games like Shindo life, Anime Adventures, Anime World and many more.

The Japanese word "anime" means animation. Unlike cartoons, it is different. The characters in anime typically have distinctive personalities and interesting plots, and they are widely available. Manga and light novels are the primary inspiration for the bulk of anime films. Strong themes like sensuality, blood, and death are usually present in these animations.

Despite the aforementioned mature subject, this kind of anime is well-liked by many viewers.

As they advance further in their anime trip, players in the Anime World can unlock new areas of the map to explore. To test their mettle and discover the extent of their abilities, they should engage in combat with adversaries and other players. In order to evolve into an anime hero, players must level up in order to gain new skills.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime World

Active codes in Roblox Anime World

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

redeem100KGROUPMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Coins.

50KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Coins

60KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn charges, coins, and one free spin

65KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20K Coins, 1 Spin, 3 Godly Charges

AFTERDAWN - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Coins

[email protected] - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k coins, Spins, and Godly Dumbbells

DECEMBER2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Coins

EPS85 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 Spin, 5k Coins, and 3 Godly Dumbbells

EPS999 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k coins

EVENTCODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10k Coins

FLUUX - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Dango

FREESPINS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2 spins, 5k coins, and a godly bell in EPS

GROUPONLY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5k Coins

KELVINGTS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10k Coins, 1 spin, and godlies

PIGGY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Piggy Bat Weapon

THANKS4SUPPORT—Redeem this for a Godly Dumbbell

UPDATESARECOMING - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

URBANIZE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10k Coins, 5 Godly Dumbbells, and 2 Spins

Players need to join NewWorld Studios and Incurr's Legacy groups to be able to redeem all codes. Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime World

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

10KLIKES! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins

30KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

ANIME - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins

EPS76 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins

EPS96 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins

FREESPIN - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins

JOINOURDISCORD - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards

[email protected] - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins

NEXTCODEAT10K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins

NEXTCODEAT38K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins, 1 Spin, and Godly Dumbbells

NEXTCODEAT4000! - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins

NEXTCODEAT5500LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins

NEXTCODEAT8000LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime World

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox codes in the game:

Players should start by launching the game. Remember to have the username and passowrd handy.

Once the game has loaded, click on the Twitter button at the top of the screen.

Now players will see a new pop-up window.

Next, players need to copy and paste an active code from the list and paste it into the text box.

Finally, they can click on the Redeem button to receive the reward.

Of course, players can type the code but that will lead to making errors. It is best to copy and paste it.

