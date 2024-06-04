Apeirophobia: Chapter 2 guide

Apeirophobia Chapter 2 is the second installment in the eponymous series. The premise is quite similar to its prequel and just like the name, the game is also built around the phobia of the infinite which are backrooms explained in a nutshell. In the game, players must navigate through its seemingly endless hallways to avoid the dangerous entity.

The gameplay is straightforward, but the absence of a tutorial may make it challenging for beginners to familiarize themselves with the various mechanics. This guide aims to simplify Apeirophobia Chapter 2 and assist new players in understanding its workings.

Apeirophobia Chapter 2: Everything you need to know

Understanding the basics

Once Robloxians load into the game, they must create a server lobby to play in, here they can either choose to play in a public server with random players or make their server private if they wish to play alone or with friends. They can also select the difficulty on the server and put a passcode on the server entry if they'd like.

Official cover for Chapter 2 (Image via Roblox)

Once the players have settled on the difficulty and the player limit, they must press the Start button to finally load into the game and prepare for the seemingly infinite running and unforeseen jumpscares.

How to play Apeirophobia Chapter 2?

There isn't much more to Chapter 2 than simply running mindlessly to delay the inevitable. The second chapter simply brings better visuals, audio, and stable server support, it also features support for Xbox as well as mobile. Since Apeirophobia Chapter 2 is still in its initial stages, the game may lack features when compared to other backroom titles.

Nevertheless, players must be familiar with the game controls before hopping straight into the action. Here are the basic controls:

WASD: Use these keys to move your avatar in the game.

Use these keys to move your avatar in the game. Space: Press this key to jump in the game.

Press this key to jump in the game. Left Ctrl: Press this key to crouch in the game.

Press this key to crouch in the game. Shift: Use this key to sprint or move quickly. Keep in mind, that using this key may drain your stamina.

Use this key to sprint or move quickly. Keep in mind, that using this key may drain your stamina. Mouse: You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

FAQs on Roblox Apeirophobia Chapter 2

When was Chapter 2 released?

It was first released almost two years ago by Polaroid Studios, on July 19, 2022.

Is Apeirophobia Chapter 2 free to play?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases, but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does Chapter 2 receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

