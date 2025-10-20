Are Roblox servers down today? (October 20, 2025) 

Roblox is a gaming platform that contains millions of user-generated experiences across multiple genres. As a result, any server outages affect all the platform's content and result in issues such as Error 500 and Error 529. Players are prevented from launching any game, partying up with their friends, sending gift cards, and completing microtransactions.

As of this writing, the Roblox servers are down and facing connectivity issues. You'll notice that the cover images of all the games have become blank, and Error 500 appears on the screen if you try to enter the experiences.

Roblox downtime, server status, and more

According to the Roblox Status page, the platform is experiencing issues due to an outage involving AWS services. In fact, several sites and games, including Canva, Crunchyroll, Duolingo, Goodreads, PUBG Battlegrounds, and Fortnite, are undergoing service failures due to the AWS-related issue.

The server outage reportedly began at 12:23 am PDT. However, reports about server-related issues began piling up on Downdetector much earlier.

The Roblox Corporation hasn't tweeted about the issue as of yet. That said, the AWS issue is expected to be resolved within a few hours. You can wait for the downtime to be over and then continue using the gaming platform.

Due to the ongoing issue, players are not able to join most of the experiences. Some of them, like Restaurant Tycoon 3, Plants Vs Brainrots, and 99 Nights in the Forest, are still playable, but after entering them, the in-game content doesn't load completely. You'll notice your avatar missing all its cosmetics and the game world missing some of its contents.

Besides these problems, you could also get kicked out by the moderators. The game screen will mention that you've encountered a network issue: "Something went wrong and your data failed to load."

There is nothing you can do to troubleshoot these errors. Wait for an update by Roblox on their following social handles as to when the ongoing issue will be fixed:

For the time being, keep the application updated, as you may also encounter errors if it is outdated.

FAQs on Roblox

Are the servers down?

Yes, the servers are currently facing issues due to an AWS outage.

When will the servers be back online?

The servers are expected to be fully operational within a few hours.

What other sites have been affected by the AWS outage?

Roblox, Crunchyroll, Fortnite, Snapchat, and Amazon are some sites affected by the recent outage.

