Arise Crossover: A beginner’s guide

Arise Crossover is a Roblox title where you can explore a massive world, go through dungeons, and conquer enemies to strengthen your avatar. This experience focuses on a mechanic known as Arise, which allows you to raise the spirit of a defeated enemy as a Shadow to use in combat. You can tackle the most powerful enemies populating the world and strive to be the master of the greatest Shadows in this Roblox experience.

This article will take a close look at the fundamentals of Arise Crossover to find out what its gameplay loop has to offer.

Getting started with Arise Crossover

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Arise Crossover is a simulation game where you can roam the open world and fight enemies head-on or use Shadows to do the same. The game features static enemies that don’t fight back as you attack them, allowing you to harvest them as Shadows or destroy them to receive Gems. Regardless of the option you choose, you receive Cash and XP for defeating enemies.

Shadows can be commanded to attack the desired enemy at any time and they are powerful enough to score kills on their own. Apart from the first enemy whom you harvest as a Shadow, you may never have to rely on melee combat in this game. As you and the Shadows grow stronger, you will be able to challenge tougher enemies and receive better rewards for prevailing.

This experience is multiplayer as well, allowing you to team up with fellow Robloxians and friends to clear maps and explore dungeons.

Controls

Commanding Shadows (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Sprint: Left Ctrl (Toggle)

Left Ctrl (Toggle) Dash: Q

Q Arise: B

B Weapon: V

V Mount: M

Gameplay mechanics

Shadows menu (Image via Roblox)

Open-world action simulator: This game is set in an open world that is divided into multiple areas, each inspired by a different animanga series. The starting island is based on Solo Leveling, while others take cues from franchises like One Piece, Naruto, and more. Each area has a specific level requirement that dictates your progression through the game world.

This game is set in an open world that is divided into multiple areas, each inspired by a different animanga series. The starting island is based on Solo Leveling, while others take cues from franchises like One Piece, Naruto, and more. Each area has a specific level requirement that dictates your progression through the game world. Shadows: Shadows represent the primary damage-dealing source and the central mechanic around which the entire game is balanced. These are the specters of enemies you defeat that can attack a target at your command. Upon defeating a foe, you have up to three chances to raise them as a Shadow; the odds of success are reliant on RNG. Recruiting powerful enemies as your Shadows is how you can progress through the different areas at a rapid pace. You can equip up to four Shadows at a time.

Shadows represent the primary damage-dealing source and the central mechanic around which the entire game is balanced. These are the specters of enemies you defeat that can attack a target at your command. Upon defeating a foe, you have up to three chances to raise them as a Shadow; the odds of success are reliant on RNG. Recruiting powerful enemies as your Shadows is how you can progress through the different areas at a rapid pace. You can equip up to four Shadows at a time. Dungeons and levels: You can explore different Dungeons that spawn at random times or go through levels in the open world. The overall progression of these levels follows a template: enter the stage, defeat the minor enemies, and, in the end, face a boss with a massive HP pool. Such levels offer highly lucrative rewards in the form of Cash, Gems, Mounts, and the potential to recruit powerful Shadows.

You can explore different Dungeons that spawn at random times or go through levels in the open world. The overall progression of these levels follows a template: enter the stage, defeat the minor enemies, and, in the end, face a boss with a massive HP pool. Such levels offer highly lucrative rewards in the form of Cash, Gems, Mounts, and the potential to recruit powerful Shadows. Open-world navigation: Your primary method of navigating the different islands is a mount, which you can purchase from the dedicated merchant. A mount can be activated by pressing M and manually switched between from the dedicated menu. To traverse between islands, you can purchase boats from an NPC near the docks. The further you progress in the game, the better the selection of items in the respective shops.

Your primary method of navigating the different islands is a mount, which you can purchase from the dedicated merchant. A mount can be activated by pressing M and manually switched between from the dedicated menu. To traverse between islands, you can purchase boats from an NPC near the docks. The further you progress in the game, the better the selection of items in the respective shops. Weapons: You can use weapons as a secondary way to inflict damage. It’s only particularly useful if you have the Auto-Clicker option turned on, as your Shadows will almost always outdamage you. Weapons can be bought from the Weapons Dealer, typically found close to the spawn location.

You can use weapons as a secondary way to inflict damage. It’s only particularly useful if you have the Auto-Clicker option turned on, as your Shadows will almost always outdamage you. Weapons can be bought from the Weapons Dealer, typically found close to the spawn location. Shop: You can purchase various game passes from the in-game shop to improve your gameplay experience. These premium game passes include Gem, XP, and Cash multipliers, Auto-Clicker, Auto-Attack, and more. You can also purchase in-game currency through this menu if you are short on money to buy weapons, boats, and other items.

FAQs

What is Arise Crossover about?

Arise Crossover has you explore an open world, battling enemies, and recruiting their spirits to accompany you in combat.

Can Arise Crossover be played for free?

Yes, you can access the core gameplay mechanics of this title for free.

How to recruit an enemy as a Shadow in Arise Crossover

After defeating an enemy, hold B on the keyboard before the timer runs out to try your luck at raising the foe as a Shadow.

