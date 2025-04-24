Arise Crossover Auto Systems guide

Arise Crossover includes a myriad of Auto mechanics that streamline the gameplay experience for you. Some of them simplify the grinding process, while others handle the upgrade or resource acquisition processes for you. Since these functions are built into the game, you need not rely on third-party resources to use these nifty features.

Here’s how the various Auto systems of Arise Crossover function in regular gameplay.

Breaking down the Auto Systems of Arise Crossover

Auto Destroy

The Auto Lock and Auto Destroy options (Image via Roblox)

Auto Destroy is one of the two Auto features added to the game with the Easter update. This function allows you to select any enemy type and automatically destroy them once you defeat them. The feature is a great quality-of-life improvement for those farming Gems, as they don’t have to go through the extra step of holding the corresponding button down.

You can unlock this feature by liking the game’s official Roblox page.

Auto Upgrader

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Auto Upgrader is the second Auto feature implemented into the experience with the Easter update. You can use the Auto Upgrader to apply the selected upgrade style to all weapons. This feature does not apply to locked or enchanted weapons, so do take note of this exemption. If you have a surplus of resources, this feature can be a great way to have a weapon ready for all situations.

Like the Auto Destroy feature, the Auto Upgrader can be unlocked by liking the game’s official Roblox page.

Auto Lock

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Auto Lock feature lets you automatically lock all Shadows of a selected type to avoid accidentally selling them. This is a must-use feature for all high-rank Shadows, as this will prevent you from losing them completely.

Auto Arise

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Auto Arise automatically makes Arising attempts on defeated enemies in a bid to recruit them as Shadows. This feature works well in tandem with Auto Attack and Auto Click for passive Shadow farming. It can be particularly useful against powerful enemies with a minuscule chance to be recruited as a Shadow. You can simply continue Arising until you succeed and have a high-rank version of the desired Shadow.

Auto Click

Auto Click in action (Image via Roblox)

The game includes a regular Auto Click function by default, unlocked by liking the game. This feature automatically performs weapon swings, which is suitable for weapon-focused builds. Using Auto Click, you can passively farm enemies and, when used with Auto Arise or Auto Destroy, farm Shadows, Cash, and Gems.

A faster version of this feature can be found in the game’s premium shop for 129 Robux.

Auto Attack

Auto Attack game pass (Image via Roblox)

Auto Attack is an exclusively premium feature that costs 549 Robux. This is the best AFK farming tool in the game, which is why its price is rather steep when compared to other Auto items. Upon activating it, your Shadows will continue to attack the selected enemy until you deactivate the feature.

Since Shadows are the best way to fight in the experience, having them attack on their own makes the farming process a cinch.

FAQs

How does the Auto Clicker work in Arise Crossover?

The Auto Clicker lets you automatically perform weapon attacks without having to use the Left Mouse Button at all.

How to unlock the Auto Arise feature in Arise Crossover

Auto Arise can be unlocked by liking the game’s official Roblox page.

Is Auto Attack available for free in Arise Crossover?

No, the Auto Attack feature costs 549 Robux to unlock.

