Arise Crossover Easter update patch notes

Arise Crossover added the Easter update on April 21, 2025, bringing various new Shadows and a brand-new City to explore. You can explore XZ City as a part of this patch, with new weapons to purchase and Shadows to recruit. The patch also includes new system introductions like the Auto Upgrader and the Auto Destroy, along with fixes and changes to improve the overall gameplay systems.
This article details the official patch notes for the Easter update in Arise Crossover.
Official patch notes for the Arise Crossover Easter update
Relics System Passive Power Boosts
- Shadow Damage
- Shadow Level Boost
- Drop Chance
- Arise Luck
- Weapon Damage
Each relic has a Rank that goes from E to SS. SS Rank has a 120% multiplier. Stack up for long-term progression.
Rank Buff Rework - Massive Power Spike!
Ranks now give huge level boosts to your units:
- A Rank: +5 levels
- S Rank: +10 levels
- SS Rank: +15 levels
- G Rank: +25 levels
- N Rank: +40 levels
- N+ Rank: +60 levels
Additionally, each Rank grants +5% Shadow Damage, making the Rank system more impactful than before.
Levels and Skill Points: Player Progression Overhaul
Now, you can gain XP by clearing:
- Infernal Castle
- Dungeons
Every level adds 1% Shadow Damage, with the max level cap being 100. Boosts affect XP gain too. Skill Points (two per level) for:
- Shadow Power (DPS)
- Weapon Mastery (DPS)
- Agility, Reach, and Speed.
Prioritize Weapon Mastery and Shadow Power.
Infernal Castle Rework - Less Grind, More Rewards
- Checkpoints every 25 Floors.
- New unique bosses (Floors 25, 50, 75, and 100) unlock new Shadows.
- Castle now uses Tickets (like Dungeons).
- Better drops and more rewards.
- The mode now tracks enemy kills.
- Improved stability and combat flow.
Dungeon Changes - Faster Progress, More Spawns
- Spawns every 15 minutes instead of 30.
- Despawns after 14 minutes instead of 15.
- Now marked on the map with a glowing rod.
- Red Dungeons give 5x the XP.
- Double Dungeons give 3x the XP. Use boosts + runes to stack multipliers.
Auto Systems and QoL Features
- Auto Upgrader: Applies selected upgrade style to all weapons (doesn’t apply to locked or enchanted).
- Auto Destroy: Now on action bar for quick clears.
- Stats Panel: Shows max castle floor and clear count.
- Index shows Ultimate damage.
- World Runes now affect drop loot.
Easter update new content, QoL improvements, reworks, and more
New Content - XZ City, Legendaries, and more
- New Island: XZ City
- Seven new weapons
- Four new Shadows
- AlienShip Dungeon Map
- Legendary weapon drops from Dungeon bosses
UI Rework - Clean, Responsive, Compact
- Menus redesigned
- Leaderboards updated
- New small HUD mode
- Popups repositioned for readability
- Loading screen video updated
Shop and Bundles - Boost Your Power
- New Bundles: Mount Bundle (Ground + Flying), Potions Bundle, and Dust Bundle (300 Common, 200 Rare, and 150 Legendary)
- All weapons can now be used as Skins.
- Avatars now appear as your Shadows (purely cosmetic)
Free Easter Rewards - Claim Your Gift
Use code EASTER to get Tickets, Dust, and Potions. Active for a limited time only.
Fixes and Improvements
- Fixed skills, runes, and relic display bugs.
- Guild Donations now accept 1Qa, 1M, etc.
- Storage Passes increase capacity properly.
- Weapon Skins no longer show fake stats.
- First two Skill Points now granted correctly.
FAQs
When was the Easter update added to Arise Crossover?
The Easter update was implemented into the game on April 21, 2025.
What is the newest island added with the Arise Crossover Easter update?
The Easter update added the XZ City, which comes with seven new weapons, a new Dungeon map, and four new Shadows.
Can Arise Crossover be played for free?
Yes, Arise Crossover can be played for free at no additional Robux charges.
