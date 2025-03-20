Arise Crossover Dedu Island Event guide: Overview, Shadows, and more

The Dedu Island Event in Arise Crossover is the first raid-style event in the game. This event takes place on the titular island, which you can reach using a boat or by dashing across the waters. With new enemies to recruit as Shadows and rewards to earn, this raid is only available for a limited time before it expires. Currently, the end time for the event is unknown.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dedu Island Event in Arise Crossover.

Breaking down the Dedu Island Event in Arise Crossover

Overview

Dedu Island gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Dedu Island is the home to the new event, where you will face Ant King and his army. The Island appears every 30 minutes, during XX:15 and XX:45 timings where XX denotes hours and the numbers indicate minutes. It is marked on the HUD with an ant icon and you can arrive on the island within minutes.

When you first arrive, the island will be populated by the lowest-tier enemies of the event: Ant Soldiers. Being the runts of the pack, these enemies will be your training fodder until the boss appears in a cavern close to the edge of the island. Once the boss appears, your objective is to team up with other players to deal as much damage to it as possible.

The final boss of the raid is the Ant King, who disappears within 15 minutes of appearing. Since there isn't much time to waste while fighting this enemy, it's important to bring high DPS units alongside. Once the 15 minutes are done, the island will disappear, throwing you back into the ocean.

Enemy stats and Shadows

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

There are three enemy types that you must face while partaking in Dedu Island Event activities. The first and the most basic enemy archetype of the event is the Ant Soldier, who only has around 225 million HP. This is the baseline that you and your units must match, or else you will fall short of defeating them.

Next is the Ant Queen, a miniboss that acts as a precursor to the final boss. You must defeat her before access to the final boss, the Ant King, is unlocked. The Ant Queen has around 300 trillion HP, which is significantly higher than the regular enemies on the island.

Finally, you can face the Ant King, who is the final boss of the raid event. This enemy has approximately 3 quadrillion HP, depending on the level it spawns at. As mentioned earlier, you only have 15 minutes to defeat this enemy, making it crucial to keep your DPS as high as possible. We recommend teaming up with other players on a public server to maximize the chances of killing the boss.

Once defeated, all three enemy types can be recruited as Shadows. Press and hold E after they have been defeated to attempt to Arise them into Shadows. You only have a small window and a few attempts to do so. If you are successful in your attempt, they will be added to your Shadows roster.

These Shadows are guaranteed to be S-Rank or higher, giving you a decent chance to get an SS-Rank unit in your team. There is also a small chance of getting a G-Rank unit, which amplifies the DPS of the Shadow in question more than any other rank. The coveted G-Rank is somewhat elusive but with enough tries, you should have at least one of them in your party.

FAQs

Where to find Dedu Island in Arise Crossover

Dedu Island is located behind Leveling City, marked on the HUD with an ant icon.

What are the Dedu Island Event Shadows in Arise Crossover?

The Shadows featured as a part of the Dedu Island Event are Ant Soldier, Ant Queen, and Ant King.

When will the Dedu Island Event end in Arise Crossover?

As of this writing, the Dedu Island Event has no ending date, but it is officially stated to be limited-time.

