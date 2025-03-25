Arise Crossover Brum Island: Location, overview, and more

Arise Crossover includes multiple islands that are meant to be tackled in a specific order. Brum Island is the third in the game’s progression system, following Leveling City and Faceheal Town. This area is populated by enemies inspired by the iconic anime and manga series, One Piece. Your Shadows must be sufficiently advanced to tackle the formidable foes that prowl the land, cementing the region’s status as a mid-game area.

This guide covers the nitty-gritty of Brum Island in Arise Crossover, giving you the information necessary to take on the challenges presented by the region.

Breaking down Brum Island in Arise Crossover

Overview and how to find it

Approaching Brum Island (Image via Roblox)

Brum Island is a mid-game location, where the enemies start at 32.4 million HP and go well into the billions by the end of it. This area is where your Shadows will see a massive jump in power, particularly compared to the previous locations. As such, you must be prepared to upgrade your units to the max before facing the final enemies of this region.

You can reach this island quite easily by following the skull icon on the map. Consider using a boat or a flying Mount to traverse the waters and arrive at the desired location. It includes the standard suite of NPCs to help you progress through the island’s power progression without worrying about traveling back to Leveling City.

NPCs like Weapon Upgrades, Shadow Upgrades, Boat Shop, Set Spawn Point, and more can be found near the fringes of the island. Their locations are set deliberately close to the sea to help newcomers prepare for the challenges that lay ahead.

Enemies

Light Admiral, one of the final enemies on Brum Island (Image via Roblox)

The first enemy type you spot on Brum Island is a Shark Man, a foe with 32.4 million HP. Shark Man will likely be your first Shadow recruit in the region, making him a decent baseline for the area. If you’ve come from Faceheal town immediately after defeating its final boss, it can take a little while to whittle this enemy down.

The next mob archetype in line is Eminel, found a little further along the map. This foe has a massive HP pool of 504 million, which is more than 15 times that of Shark Man. The disparity in their health is a sign of how the power jumps in the area work. Consider replacing Shark Man with Eminel entirely, as you will be better off using the latter.

The penultimate enemy archetype of the region is Light Admiral, an enemy with 10 billion HP. Light Admiral happens to be among the strongest Shadows in the game, so be sure to recruit him as soon as possible. You will need the DPS he provides to take on the final boss of the location.

Lastly, you will face Mifalcon in the castle area, who has the largest health pool of all the enemies you’ve faced thus far. With 52.5 billion HP in total, Mifalcon can take over an hour to defeat if you aren't prepared. As such, we recommend bringing a party of your best Shadows that have been upgraded to the max to take him on.

Defeat Mifalcon as many times as you need to Arise him as a Shadow and add him to your roster.

