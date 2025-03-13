  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Arise Crossover Shadows tier list

Arise Crossover Shadows tier list

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Mar 13, 2025 09:23 GMT
Roblox Arise Crossover
Roblox Arise Crossover (Image via Roblox)

Shadows in Arise Crossover are companions who attack and defeat enemies at your behest. These are defeated foes that you recruit by holding E before they despawn, allowing you to harness their abilities to progress through the game. Knowing which of these is better than the others can significantly impact your ability to reach different areas.

Ad

So, to help you understand which Shadows are among the best and which are not worth your time or effort, we’ve ranked them in a tier list.

Ranking all Shadows in Arise Crossover

S-tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The S-tier includes Shadows that are a staple for every player who wishes to reach the endgame as quickly as possible. Try to recruit these to your party as soon as possible to make the rest of the game a breeze. These are typically the final bosses found in the dungeons of their respective islands, and you can recruit them as Shadows.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite having a fraction of the maximum damage rating of the other two, Vermillion finds a place in the S-tier because of his placement in the game world.

Where you find a particular Shadow matters a lot while progressing through the experience. A Shadow with a 10 billion attack rating is not too special if found in a late-game area. However, the same attack rating in the starter area instantly makes it special and worthy of a higher placement.

Ad

Shadow

Location

Max Damage Rating

Vermillion

Leveling City

8.85 billion

DOR

Grass Village

15.3 billion

Mifalcon

Brum Island

23.91 billion

Ad

Also read: Arise Crossover: A beginner's guide

A-tier

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)
In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Shadows listed in the A-tier are quite effective, but their performance pales in comparison to their counterparts in the S-tier. You can safely rely on them throughout your playthrough, but you may want to replace them if you can recruit any Shadows from the S-tier.

Ad

Shadow

Location

Max Damage Rating

Anders

Leveling City

1.99 billion

Largalgan

Leveling City

2.95 billion

Black Crow

Grass Village

5.10 billion

Eminel

Brum Island

7.09 billion

Light Admiral

Brum Island

7.97 billion

Genji

Faceheal Town

11.95 billion

Ad

B-tier

Largalgan, a potential Shadow (Image via Roblox)
Largalgan, a potential Shadow (Image via Roblox)

The B-tier is home to the average Shadows in the game that may work well early on, but their effectiveness wears off rather quickly. These Shadows can typically be found early while progressing through the island, which makes them more accessible than their peers. Consider using them to recruit one of the better options listed in the higher tiers.

Ad

Shadow

Location

Max Damage Rating

Longin

Leveling City

1.28 billion

Gonshee

Leveling City

557.87 million

Daek

Leveling City

876.66 million

Blossom

Grass Village

4.06 billion

Fyakuya

Faceheal Town

10.52 billion

Ad

C-tier

Shadows in action (Image via Roblox)
Shadows in action (Image via Roblox)

Shadows listed in the C-tier are not worth recruiting, as their damage is nothing special in the stage of the game they can be found in. These are typically the first mobs you run into and can be recruited easily. That said, they are also the first to leave your party in favor of other and more effective counterparts.

Ad

Shadow

Location

Max Damage Rating

Sondoo

Leveling City

398.48 million

Snake Man

Grass Village

3.43 billion

Shark Man

Brum Island

5.74 billion

Luryu

Faceheal Town

9.40 billion

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the best Shadow in Arise Crossover?

The best Shadow in the game is Mifalcon from Brum Island, who has a max damage rating of 23.91 billion.

How many Shadows does Arise Crossover feature?

Arise Crossover includes 18 Shadows in total, which can be found across the four main game worlds.

How to recruit Shadows in Arise Crossover

You have a chance to recruit defeated enemies as Shadows by holding E before they despawn.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी