Arise Crossover Shadows tier list

Shadows in Arise Crossover are companions who attack and defeat enemies at your behest. These are defeated foes that you recruit by holding E before they despawn, allowing you to harness their abilities to progress through the game. Knowing which of these is better than the others can significantly impact your ability to reach different areas.

So, to help you understand which Shadows are among the best and which are not worth your time or effort, we’ve ranked them in a tier list.

Ranking all Shadows in Arise Crossover

S-tier

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The S-tier includes Shadows that are a staple for every player who wishes to reach the endgame as quickly as possible. Try to recruit these to your party as soon as possible to make the rest of the game a breeze. These are typically the final bosses found in the dungeons of their respective islands, and you can recruit them as Shadows.

Despite having a fraction of the maximum damage rating of the other two, Vermillion finds a place in the S-tier because of his placement in the game world.

Where you find a particular Shadow matters a lot while progressing through the experience. A Shadow with a 10 billion attack rating is not too special if found in a late-game area. However, the same attack rating in the starter area instantly makes it special and worthy of a higher placement.

Shadow Location Max Damage Rating Vermillion Leveling City 8.85 billion DOR Grass Village 15.3 billion Mifalcon Brum Island 23.91 billion

A-tier

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Shadows listed in the A-tier are quite effective, but their performance pales in comparison to their counterparts in the S-tier. You can safely rely on them throughout your playthrough, but you may want to replace them if you can recruit any Shadows from the S-tier.

Shadow Location Max Damage Rating Anders Leveling City 1.99 billion Largalgan Leveling City 2.95 billion Black Crow Grass Village 5.10 billion Eminel Brum Island 7.09 billion Light Admiral Brum Island 7.97 billion Genji Faceheal Town 11.95 billion

B-tier

Largalgan, a potential Shadow (Image via Roblox)

The B-tier is home to the average Shadows in the game that may work well early on, but their effectiveness wears off rather quickly. These Shadows can typically be found early while progressing through the island, which makes them more accessible than their peers. Consider using them to recruit one of the better options listed in the higher tiers.

Shadow Location Max Damage Rating Longin Leveling City 1.28 billion Gonshee Leveling City 557.87 million Daek Leveling City 876.66 million Blossom Grass Village 4.06 billion Fyakuya Faceheal Town 10.52 billion

C-tier

Shadows in action (Image via Roblox)

Shadows listed in the C-tier are not worth recruiting, as their damage is nothing special in the stage of the game they can be found in. These are typically the first mobs you run into and can be recruited easily. That said, they are also the first to leave your party in favor of other and more effective counterparts.

Shadow Location Max Damage Rating Sondoo Leveling City 398.48 million Snake Man Grass Village 3.43 billion Shark Man Brum Island 5.74 billion Luryu Faceheal Town 9.40 billion

FAQs

What is the best Shadow in Arise Crossover?

The best Shadow in the game is Mifalcon from Brum Island, who has a max damage rating of 23.91 billion.

How many Shadows does Arise Crossover feature?

Arise Crossover includes 18 Shadows in total, which can be found across the four main game worlds.

How to recruit Shadows in Arise Crossover

You have a chance to recruit defeated enemies as Shadows by holding E before they despawn.

