Arise Crossover Enchants guide

Enchants in Arise Crossover are special passive boosts that can be applied to your weapon and switched around at will. The passive bonuses you receive depend on the chosen Enchant type, which changes the way your armament interacts with the enemy. You can do extra damage, land additional hits, apply status ailments, or gain additional loot. As such, they form a significant part of the core gameplay loop, particularly in the end game.

Here’s a quick guide on how Enchants work, along with a complete list of Enchants in the game.

How Enchants work in Arise Crossover

The Enchants NPC (Image via Roblox)

Enchants can be applied to any weapon by interacting with the dedicated NPC found in Leveling City, the very first area of the game. The main purpose of Enchants is to diversify how you approach enemies and the process of farming itself. Be it for Arising Shadows, Cash farming, resource grinding, or simply extra damage, Enchants will always be a part of your arsenal.

The process of Enchanting a weapon is RNG-reliant, requiring you to perform rolls when interacting with the aforementioned NPC. You can perform rolls using Power Dust in combination with Gems or Tickets, making it important to gather both resources before approaching the Enchanting process. It may take a while before you receive the desired Enchant, so be sure to keep a surplus amount of both resources.

As a general rule of thumb, damage-style Enchants like Sharpness are a safe option for nearly every build. That way, you will be able to clear Dungeons faster and gain rewards at a faster pace. But if your overall damage output eclipses whatever challenge you’re facing, you can also rely on Loot or Loot Aspect Enchants for better prizes.

Note that weapon upgrades clear any Enchants that may have been applied beforehand. So, we recommend fully upgrading the weapon before applying an Enchant.

List of all Enchants

The Enchant menu (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the game has six Enchants, all of which are listed below:

Burning Flame: Adds Burn status ailment that deals damage over time. Good against enemies with high HP pools.

Adds Burn status ailment that deals damage over time. Good against enemies with high HP pools. Loot: Slightly increases item drop rates from enemies.

Slightly increases item drop rates from enemies. Loot Aspect: Increases item drop rates from enemies.

Increases item drop rates from enemies. Sharpness: Directly boosts weapon damage.

Directly boosts weapon damage. Vorpal: Increase critical hit chance.

Increase critical hit chance. Vorpal Aspect: Adds a hit to your first weapon swing against an enemy.

FAQs

How do I perform Enchants in Arise Crossover?

You can apply a random Enchant to your weapon by speaking to the Enchants NPC and offering Powder Dust and Gems.

How many Enchants does Arise Crossover feature?

The game includes six different Enchants: Burning Flame, Loot, Loot Aspect, Sharpness, Vorpal, and Vorpal Aspect.

What is the best Enchant in Arise Crossover?

The best Enchant in the game is Sharpness, which amplifies the amount of damage your weapon deals.

