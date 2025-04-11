Arise Crossover Infernal Castle guide

The Infernal Castle in Arise Crossover is a solo dungeon that spawns 15 minutes at a time. During this duration, you must endeavor to clear as many floors as possible to earn rewards and recruit high-ranking Shadows. This event, known otherwise as the Demon Tower, is strictly for endgame players with Shadows that can output DPS in the quadrillions.
This guide covers the Infernal Castle, its spawn times, and how to clear it.
An overview of the Infernal Castle in Arise Crossover
The Infernal Castle in Arise Crossover is a 100-floor dungeon that can only be completed solo, which is what contributes to its difficulty. This event spawns every hour at xx:45, where x denotes the hour of the time of day. Once the dungeon appears near the Leveling City vendors, it remains open to enter for 10 minutes. Upon entering it, a 15-minute countdown timer starts.
Since the event is restricted to single-player mode, you can’t rely on allies to contribute to the damage. As such, your DPS must be high enough to defeat the enemies and potentially recruit them as allies.
For each enemy you kill, you gain an additional 60 seconds to the countdown timer. So, if your DPS is high, you can potentially continue fighting in the dungeon for as long as you like, provided you kill the enemies quickly enough.
Every five stages, you will face a boss enemy with a massive HP pool that acts as a time sink. These foes are of a higher rank than their lackeys on the previous floors, making them more valuable as Shadow recruits as well. The lowest rank of enemies is A, which you can find on the first 15 floors. Floors 16-29 include S-rank mobs, and from Floor 30 onwards, you will encounter SS-rank enemies.
The rewards for going through the Infernal Castle include the following:
- Shadows (RNG-reliant; A, S, SS, or G-rank)
- Powder Dust (Common, Rare, Legendary)
- Money
- Gems
- Tickets (from bosses)
Clearing the Infernal Castle
The Infernal Castle is all about maintaining high DPS, with later levels requiring you to deal at least a few trillion damage per second. Due to this high DPS threshold, the event is geared towards endgame players. The idea is to kill enemies fast enough to keep the countdown timer from running out.
You must bring some of the best Shadows in the game to complete the Infernal Castle. This includes defeating and recruiting the most formidable opponents in the base game.
Here are a few recommended Shadows to bring for this event:
- Time King
- Ziru
- Mifalcon
- Murcielago
- Wind
- Sortudo
- Michille
These Shadows all deal dozens of trillions in damage, which adds up to a high DPS rating. Consider raising them to SS-rank to maximize their output and clear the Demon Tower with ease.
FAQs
Where does the Infernal Castle appear in Arise Crossover?
The Infernal Castle spawns near the Set Spawn Location and Weapon vendor NPCs in Leveling City.
How many floors does the Infernal Castle feature in Arise Crossover?
The Infernal Castle features 100 floors that must be completed solo.
What are the rewards for completing the Infernal Castle in Arise Crossover?
The rewards for completing the Infernal Castle include Shadows, Powder Dust, Cash, Gems, and Tickets.
