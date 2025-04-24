Arise Crossover Guild guide

Guilds in Arise Crossover represent its co-op aspect, allowing various players to team up and work towards a common goal. These are groups that can be created by any player as long as they have the required amount of Guild Tickets. Once the party is created, members can manage and donate their resources to upgrade the Guild’s functionality and earn exclusive rewards.

Here’s a complete breakdown of how Guilds work in Arise Crossover.

How Guilds work in Arise Crossover

The Guild menu (Image via Roblox)

Guilds are an easy way for players to band together to clear Dungeons, the Infernal Castle, or go through Islands with each other. Robloxians can unlock special perks by creating and managing a guild, which incentivizes each player to participate with the mechanic.

The perks available while being a part of a Guild include Shadow Boost, More Players, Shadow Range, and Shadow Slots. Naturally, the mechanic acts as a game-changer for every member of the party. These perks can be upgraded via Gem donations, which are added to the Guild’s Balance counter.

The more Gems accessible to the Guild, the faster the members can upgrade it, and the more powerful they become. However, once the currency is added to the group, members cannot withdraw it, making it important to donate carefully.

Guild members can take on different Ranks based on their chosen roles. There are four main roles in a party: Leader, Officer, Banker, and Member. The Leader is the creator of the group and is responsible for inviting and removing players; they are usually the arbiter of major decisions in the Guild.

Officers can invite and remove players while being able to perform upgrades. Bankers can manage Gem resources and apply upgrades to the Guild. Lastly, Members can reap the benefits of being a part of the party but have no special privileges.

Creating a Guild

Creating a Guild (Image via Roblox)

Guild creation requires a player to collect 10 Guild Tickets, which can be bought from the Ticket Exchange in Leveling City. Each Guild Ticket costs 250 standard Tickets, making the total cost of creating a Guild 2,500 standard Tickets. Standard Tickets can be farmed from Dungeons and Infernal Castle floors.

Once you have the required number of Guild Tickets, use the Guild button on the HUD to access the Create option. After clicking the Create button, enter a Guild name and a description.

You may optionally add a Guild Image using a Roblox Decal ID, of which you can find a list by clicking here. To add the image, enter the following:

rbxassetid://YourIDHere

Here, you must replace YourIDHere with the ID of the chosen decal. After that, hit the Create Guild button to finish the creation process.

You can join Guilds by being invited by a Guild Leader. To find parties with space for a member, consider browsing through the official Discord server for the game.

FAQs

Can anyone create a Guild in Arise Crossover?

Yes, anyone with 10 Guild Tickets can create a Guild.

What are the benefits of being a Guild member in Arise Crossover?

Being a Guild member unlocks perks like Shadow Boost, More Players, Shadow Range, and Shadow Slots, all of which enhance your gameplay experience.

How to join a Guild in Arise Crossover

You can only join an existing Guild if its Leader sends you an invite, which you must accept to be allowed into the group.

