Arise Crossover map guide

Arise Crossover features five distinct areas on its map, all of which can be accessed from the beginning. Each area is denoted by an icon specific to the region, showing you its rough location and the theme it’s based on. Moving from one island to the next may seem a little daunting, but with training, Shadow recruitment, and Mounts, it can be made much simpler.

Let’s take a look at the Arise Crossover game world and work out the order in which you are meant to tackle them.

Exploring the Arise Crossover map

Leveling City

Leveling City (Image via Roblox)

Leveling City is the initial spawn point for all players, making this Solo Leveling-themed area the default starter island. Robloxians will encounter the most varied basic enemies in this area. As such, common mobs like Soondoo, Gonshee, and Daek are a common sight in the region.

The final intended enemy of the island is Vermillion, a boss with 472,000 HP, who must be defeated to prepare for the following area.

Grass Village

Grass Island (Image via Roblox)

Grass Village is the second island meant to be encountered by players, following Leveling City. The basic enemies in this location are a step above those found on the previous island, but they are also not as varied.

You can find this island by following the Ninja icon on the HUD, which is typically associated with the animanga series, Naruto. Here, your final enemy, which you may consider recruiting as a Shadow is Dor, who has a health pool of 204.75 million.

Brum Island

Brum Island (Image via Roblox)

Following Grass Village, you must follow the straw hat skull-and-bones icon on the HUD to find the third island: Brum Island. The foes on this One Piece-themed island break the 1 billion HP barrier, with its strongest occupant, Mifalcon, having an HP pool of 52.5 billion.

To keep up with this massive jump in power, consider recruiting every enemy you defeat on the island as a Shadow.

Faceheal Town

Faceheal Town (Image via Roblox)

Faceheal Town is inspired by the anime and manga series, Bleach, and is indicated by a skull-like mask icon on the map. This area sees another massive jump in enemy health, with HP pools being 1,000 times larger than the previous area.

Its final boss, Murcielago, has a health pool of 56.68 trillion, making it important to upgrade your Shadows to the very limit.

Lucky Kingdom

Lucky Kingdom (Image via Roblox)

Lucky Kingdom is based on Black Clover and is indicated on the HUD by a four-leaf clover. This map does not have as much of a jump in terms of HP pool inflation, but it is still a notable enough increase. Its final boss is called Wind, and he has 217 trillion health, which is nearly four times larger than the one in the previous area.

Even so, it’s important to maximize your damage and recruit the local enemies as Shadows to assist in your fight against this formidable foe.

FAQs

How many islands does the Arise Crossover map include?

The game world includes five distinct islands, each of which is based on an iconic anime and manga series.

What is Faceheal Town based on in Arise Crossover?

Faceheal Town takes inspiration from the animanga series, Bleach.

Can Arise Crossover be played for free?

Yes, the game can be accessed and played for free at no additional premium cost.

