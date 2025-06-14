Arise Crossover Stats guide

Efficient management of stats in Arise Crossover can help you defeat enemies with ease. As a part of the game’s leveling system, you can raise various stats by investing Stat Points into them. The combination of good Stat Point investment and effective Shadows is the key to a swift and decisive victory over even the tankiest dungeon bosses.
Here’s a quick overview of Stats and how you should prioritize investing Stat Points in this title.
Breaking down all Stats in Arise Crossover
The game features six Stats in total, four of which directly impact your Shadows’ performance. These are Shadow Power, Shadow Agility, Shadow Reach, and Shadow Level, which improve your Shadows’ damage, movement speed, range, and level. The remaining two are Weapon Mastery and Player Speed, affecting your weapon damage and movement speed, respectively.
Refer to the following list to see how much each Stat Point impacts these Stats:
- Player Speed: +1% movement speed
- Shadow Power: +5% Shadow damage
- Shadow Agility: +2% Shadow movement speed
- Shadow Reach: +1% Shadow range
- Shadow Level: Raises overall Shadow level
- Weapon Mastery: +5% weapon damage
The current max level cap is 250, and each level grants you 2 Stat Points, making the maximum investible Stat Point count 500. Each Stat has a max cap of 165 Stat Points, beyond which it’s not possible to add any further.
You can level up by gaining XP via Dungeon clears and going through Infernal Castle. High-rank Dungeons offer more XP, with Red and Double Dungeons granting 5x and 3x XP multipliers, respectively.
Stat Point investment priority
Investing Stat Points in specific Stats is largely dependent on the ongoing meta. If the meta favors Weapons over Shadows, your build should prioritize Weapon Mastery over the Shadow-specific stats and vice versa.
It’s worth noting that a Shadow-centric meta has you spread your points across five different Stats, which dilutes your overall Stat spread. Conversely, the lack of variation in weapon damage types makes Weapon Mastery an evergreen Stat to prioritize, no matter the meta.
While you can reset your Stats, it means using single-use codes or spending precious Robux for the same. As such, it’s not advisable to use these means too often.
So, we recommend using your Stat Points to boost Weapon Mastery, Shadow Damage, and Player Speed to cover every angle possible. High Weapon Mastery and Shadow Damage keep your overall DPS high, while increased Player Speed will help you navigate Dungeons at a quicker rate.
FAQs
How many Stats does Arise Crossover feature?
The game currently includes six Stats: Weapon Mastery, Player Speed, Shadow Power, Shadow Agility, Shadow Reach, and Shadow Level.
How to level up in Arise Crossover
Leveling up entails gathering XP from Dungeon and Infernal Castle clears.
What is the level cap in Arise Crossover?
As of this writing, the level cap is 250, granting you access to 500 Stat Points in total.
