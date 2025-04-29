Arise Crossover Winter Raid guide

Arise Crossover is currently hosting the Winter Raid, a limited-time event where you can battle powerful enemies for rare and exclusive prizes. With three bosses to take down, the raid battle presents a unique challenge that rewards you for cooperative gameplay. Each raid lasts for 15 minutes, after which the island on which it takes place disappears.

Here’s how you can complete the Winter Raid in Arise Crossover.

How Winter Raid works in Arise Crossover

The Winter Raid island (Image via Roblox)

The Winter Raid follows the template set by the Dedu Island Raid event, where the event area spawns at certain times and is only active for a few minutes. This time, the raid island spawns at XX:10 and XX:40 hours and lasts 15 minutes before expiring. The time frame makes it so that the event is available every 30 minutes, so you don’t have to wait excessively long for its return.

You can find the Winter Raid area by following the snowflake icon on the HUD. It features various mob enemies and three boss-level enemies, all of whom have health in the quintillions or sextillions. Naturally, this makes the event a strictly endgame raid, demanding nothing but the best Shadows in the game to clear everything. Even then, we recommend gathering a party of fellow Robloxians to take the raid battle down, since 15 minutes is not enough time to solo the event.

The best Shadows for the Winter Raid are found on the newest Island, XZ City. Consider bringing Paitama, Ziru, Snow, Time King, etc., along while tackling the raid. Furthermore, try to ensure they are properly leveled and are at the highest rank they can be to maximize your DPS.

You may also want to use the various Auto Systems in the game to make the raid battles easier. That way, you won’t have to worry about keeping your finger on the Left Mouse Button all the time.

Boss stats and rewards

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Winter Raid features three main bosses, all of whom can be recruited as Shadows. First in line is Metal, an enemy with 32 Sextillion HP. When defeated, he drops the Frostbound Core Relic, a powerful item that boosts Shadow and Weapon damage.

Next up is Laruda, who has a massive HP pool of 75 Sextillion HP. With nearly twice the HP of Metal, this foe can be a major roadblock while you progress through the raid. Be sure to use Metal against him and try to keep up the pressure while piling damage onto him. You must defeat him in less than four minutes to get the final boss to spawn. When defeated, the enemy drops the Laruda Dagger, a Mythical weapon with a base damage rating in the quintillions.

The final boss of the raid event is Snow Monarch, a powerful enemy with over 100 Sextillion HP. At this point, you will have just a few minutes to take all his HP down before the raid ends and the island despawns. So, you will need help from fellow players to defeat him as quickly as possible.

When defeated, he can drop the Crown of Snow relic, the Charge Blade weapon, and the Laruda Dagger as well. Additionally, when recruited as a Shadow, he will be a G-rank Shadow or higher, making him among the most valuable and powerful Shadows in the game.

A bonus enemy to watch out for is the Wild Bear, who has a random chance to spawn when the raid island appears. This enemy drops the Snow Bear Mount, which has a movement speed of 105, making it a decent ground Mount.

FAQs

How to find Winter Raid in Arise Crossover

The Winter Raid can be found near Dragon City by following the snowflake icon on the HUD.

What is the best Shadow featured in the Arise Crossover Winter Raid?

The best Shadow of the Winter Raid is the Snow Monarch, who is guaranteed to be G-rank or higher.

Is Arise Crossover free to play?

Yes, you can play through the game for no additional premium charge.

