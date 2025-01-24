Arm Wrestle Simulator Ninja Event guide

Arm Wrestle Simulator has you partake in various timed events where unique characters will be up for the challenge you present. The latest addition to this list is the Ninja Event, where you can go to Ninja School, defeat the boss, and reach Blossom Village. This event comes with unique Pets that boost your event-specific stats, making them crucial to the progression system.

Here’s what you need to know about the Ninja Event in Arm Wrestle Simulator.

About Ninja Event in Arm Wrestle Simulator

Ninja Event entrance (Image via Roblox)

The Ninja Event is a limited-time event accessible from the first area of the game. Approach the bamboo-themed decorations to teleport to the event area, where you must start your strength journey from scratch.

Trending

This event utilizes a different currency and power scale. It introduces the Ninja Yen for purchasing Eggs and consumables while Ninja Power, Ninja Chi, and Ninja Knuckles represent your power stats. Your training progress remains identical to the base game’s training mode counterpart, where you must use different tools to improve your stats.

The celebration features two locations: Dojo and Blossom Village. Dojo serves as your first foray into the Ninja Event, featuring five bosses to tackle after training. Once you collect 1,750 Ninja Yen and defeat the final boss, Sensei Ko, you will unlock access to Blossom Village.

Two passes are also available as a part of the event: the Ninja Pass and the Playtime Pass. The former can be leveled up by earning XP, while the Playtime Pass rewards you for spending time in the game.

Also read: The latest codes for Arm Wrestle Simulator

Event progression

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The two areas of the Ninja Event feature an identical progression system: you must use the tools in the location to train and then face the boss.

Based on your power levels, you may challenge an opponent and participate in a clicking minigame. The faster you click, the quicker the bar fills and the more you push back against the opponent. If you manage to slam their arm onto the table, you win, and vice versa.

You can preview the recommended power level for each foe, giving you a quick look at which bouts you are ready for. Defeating an opponent grants you Ninja Yen, which can be used to hatch Ninja Eggs. These event-specific Eggs boost your Ninja stat gain, allowing you to become much stronger at a rapid pace.

Additionally, you can buy Belts in these locations that boost your power stats. Belts come in six varieties: White, Yellow, Orange, Green, Blue, and Purple. White is a free Belt that is available to you at the start and applies no modifiers. The other Belts can be bought using Ninja Yen and grant you a multiplier of up to 1.5x — the higher the cost, the better the boost.

Use everything at your disposal to become the most powerful Ninja and take down every boss that stands in your way.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the Ninja Event about in Arm Wrestle Simulator?

The Ninja Event has you attend a Dojo to improve your Ninja Power and defeat everyone in the two featured areas with your newfound strength.

How to get Belts in Arm Wrestle Simulator Ninja Event?

Belts can be purchased from the event area using Ninja Yen.

Can Arm Wrestle Simulator be played for free?

Yes, the game is fully playable for free without requiring any compulsory Robux purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024