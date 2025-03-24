Arm Wrestle Simulator Superhero Event guide

Arm Wrestle Simulator hosts various limited-time events that utilize separate power scaling from the rest of the main game. Such limited events present a new type of challenge and you must adapt accordingly to beat them as quickly as possible. The latest of such events is the Superhero Event, which involves arm wrestling superhero-themed foes and unlocking new areas.

Let’s take a quick look at the Superhero Event in Arm Wrestle Simulator.

About Superhero Event in Arm Wrestle Simulator

Event area (Image via Roblox)

The Superhero Event can be accessed by stepping into a portal found in the very first area of the game. This will transport you into the event world, where you can get started with training at once.

Like the events before it, the Superhero Event uses different currency and power scaling units. Instead of Wins, you collect Coins, while Super Power and Super Knuckle replace bicep strength and knuckle strength, respectively. The event has no third or fourth power units, unlike the base game, which streamlines the strength-gaining process.

The event includes multiple locations, each with its unique unlock requirements. These requirements typically have you collect a certain amount of Coins and defeat a specific number of the most powerful enemy archetypes in the area. Raise your strength to the absolute limit and defeat every opponent to earn Coins and make your way through the event.

As a part of this event, you can unlock the Hero Pass, which acts as a battle pass system. It features 30 levels, at the end of which you earn special rewards like the Super Bear pet. You can also purchase Hero Pass Plus, a premium add-on for the main battle pass.

Event progression

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Each area in the Superhero Event functions identically, as it involves training, facing the opponents in the area, and unlocking the following section of the map. Whether you’re ready to face an opponent can be checked easily by looking at the Recommended Strength level label above them.

You can initiate an arm wrestling match by holding the interact button. When the match begins, repeatedly tap the Left Mouse Button to push back against the opponent’s wrist. If your stats are high enough, you will slam their hands onto the table, defeating them.

Winning grants you Coins and Hero Gems, which you can use to hatch eggs, buy limited items from the Merchant, and for Hero Upgrades. Eggs work similarly as they do in the base game, offering event-specific multipliers to help you train. Hero Upgrades, on the other hand, improve various stats in multiple stages, helping you become formidable in a fraction of the time.

Each area in the event has a different set of opponents, training gear, Eggs, and other paraphernalia. So, we recommend moving on to the next area as soon as possible to keep progression fast-paced and with low downtime.

FAQs

What is the Superhero Event about in Arm Wrestle Simulator?

The Superhero Event is about training to defeat outlaws, vigilantes, and other bad guys wreaking havoc on the streets of the event city.

Is Arm Wrestle Simulator free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any mandatory Robux purchases.

How do I get Super Power in Arm Wrestle Simulator Superhero Event?

Super Power can be increased by training with dumbbells or barbells found close to the starting point of each area in the event.

