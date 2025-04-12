Army Roads: A beginner's guide

Army Roads is a Roblox experience about crossing a zombie-infested land and reaching the end to survive. You are a soldier tasked with taking your truck across the lands while bringing along any fuel sources and valuables for survival. The game includes various sub-locations where you can look for resources, weapons, fuel, and more.

This guide covers the fundamentals of Army Roads and gives you an introduction to its core gameplay systems.

Getting started with Army Roads

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Army Roads shares a few key similarities with Dead Rails, another Roblox survival experience. This title has you commandeer a truck to traverse the world on a straight road as you move from one safe zone to the next. In these safe zones, you will find weapon stores, medicine shops, hotels, and soldiers to recruit.

As you progress through the game, you will have a sizable army to bring along in your adventure. The key to success is to manage your Army Token reserves, the main currency, because it is needed to interact with most things in the game world. Save for salvage found in the wilderness and abandoned locales, you need the Tokens to buy and carry gear.

The truck, your primary vehicle, relies on combustible fuel sources, the most efficient of which is coal. You can use zombies, newspapers, and other burnables to refuel as well, should the need arise.

Travel from one safe area to the next, keep an eye on your fuel gauge, and endeavor to reach the end of the journey to succeed in this experience.

Controls

Classes menu (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Sprint: Left Shift

Left Shift Equip Tool: Number Keys 1-0

Number Keys 1-0 Use Tool: Left Mouse Button

Gameplay mechanics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Survival and Resource Management: This game has you embark on a lengthy linear journey where you must overcome every challenge in your way. Unless you run out of fuel in the wilderness, you are not required to participate in combat until the very end of the game. So, the game becomes all about managing your fuel reserves and trying to keep it topped off for as long as possible.

Multiplayer Experience: Up to five players can join a multiplayer session, which can be immensely helpful in later parts of the game. You will not have to worry about conserving fuel, ammunition, and combat all at once. Players can divide these roles evenly between themselves to ensure everyone makes it to the end unharmed.

Combat: At one point or another, you will be forced into combat with the undead army. You can either use a gun to defend yourself and consume the limited ammo reserve, buy a new melee weapon, or use the default Shovel. No matter the option you choose, you will be rewarded for killing enemies with fuel, valuables, and other resources. If you take any damage, healing it off will require you to purchase Bandages from a safe zone, which can eat into your Token reserves.

Classes: The game includes Classes that give you a different set of tools when initiating a run. Each Class grants a unique toolset based on its speciality; Soldiers, for instance, start with a gun, while Medics have spare Bandages. You can unlock the Classes from the lobby using Army Tokens.

In-game Shop: You can use Army Tokens to buy most items in the game. Be it weapons, Coal, stat boosters, Bandages, or something else, the stores can be immensely helpful for you along the way. Be sure to stock up on as many Tokens as you can to purchase everything you need for the journey.

FAQs

What is Army Roads about?

Army Roads is about surviving a journey across zombie-infested lands while riding a truck.

Is Army Roads available for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free at no additional Roblox charges.

How do I unlock Classes in Army Roads?

Classes can be unlocked by purchasing them from the lobby using Army Tokens.

