Arsenal codes in Roblox: Free teleportation (November 2022)

Roblox Arsenal is all about shooting and battling. If players have grown up enjoying titles like Halo: Combat Evolved, Call of Duty, or Team Fortress 2, they will relish this game. It boasts numerous weapons and magical spells.

Players can use free Roblox codes to earn extra in-game cash and buy various weapons and skins to help their avatars stand out. There are multiple skin options to play around with as well. That said, as of now, no skins are active. Players can follow the creator's Twitter account for more codes.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Arsenal

These are the working codes in Roblox Arsenal

Below is the only active code in the game:

goodnight - This code can be redeemed in the game to teleport to Snowy Bridge

Expired codes in Roblox Arsenal

Although the developers didn't mention the expiry date, some codes have stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

3BILLY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Holoend kill effect

AprilFoolsPog - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 B$

BALLISTICBSIDE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Reference Delinquent skin

BALLISTIC - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Reference Delinquent skin

birth - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,200 B$

BLOXY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3,600 B$

BR0K3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Segg with Drip skin

buckbuck - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 4,800 B$

CAKEBELIE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Portal Kill Effect.

CharityACT5K - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the AClinquent skin

Gullible - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 B$

iLose100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 B$

JOHN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the John announcer

JulyDays! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 80 B$

KITTEN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Koneko

MIGHTYBANDITES21 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive The Boi skin with the Milo unusual

PET - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the PetrifyTV announcer

POG - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,200 B$

Soggy - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 600 B$

Spooky-Season - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1,800 B$

TRICKORTREAT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 3,500 B$

TROLLFACE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 B$

UnfairBias - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Hallowed Scarecrow skin

UnusualBias - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Suspicious Stranger skin

xmas2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 B$

xonae - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive the Xonae announcer

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start the Roblox game.

Find and click on the Twitter button.

Enter the code in the text box that's visible now.

Finally, hit the Redeem button to get the rewards.

Players should restart the game and try again if the code doesn't go through on the first attempt.

