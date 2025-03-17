Arsenal - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

The first-person shooter title, Arsenal, is featured in The Hunt: Mega Edition. As a part of this platform-wide Roblox event, players can complete a special event-specific mission to earn a Token. The Token can then be used as currency to redeem the UGCs featured in The Hunt: Mega Edition experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the special The Hunt: Mega Edition mission and how to complete it in Arsenal.

How to start The Hunt in Arsenal

To start The Hunt in Arsenal, launch the game and click on the banner located on the left side of the title screen. You can access the game from The Hunt: Mega Edition experience by stepping into a portal or simply using the Roblox Player app.

Upon clicking the banner, the game will teleport you to the mission, initiating a cutscene and putting you in the shoes of a soldier. Your objective is to try to escape the facility, after which you can begin playing through the level.

How to complete The Hunt in Arsenal

The Hunt in this experience is a completely linear romp, which requires you to be careful of the enemies prowling the hallways. Navigate the different halls of the facility and shoot your way through to the end. The correct path is always denoted by orange doors, which automatically open once you are near them.

Along the way, you will find numerous alternative weapons to switch up the shooting experience. You will find guns like a silenced pistol or a hand cannon that deal more damage per shot than the default AK. Walk into the weapon’s beacon to equip it, discarding your primary rifle in favor of the replacement.

You regain HP by scoring kills, and the fastest way to kill enemies is to aim for the head. Doing so triggers critical hits, dealing bonus damage and outright downing low-tier foes. While the mission gives you explosive firepower, it’s not quite generous in the HP department. Your HP is not very high and enemies can shred through it in seconds. So, it’s important to be vigilant while you shoot through the level. Use cover liberally to avoid enemy gunfire and return it in kind.

Once you reach the end of the shooting section, you will be transported to a prison and your weapons will be taken away. What follows is a completely scripted sequence of events that you cannot fail. Follow the instructions provided by your fellow inmate and escape the prison, ending the mission and earning you the Token, along with the Evacuate badge.

FAQs

Is The Hunt in Arsenal quick to complete?

Yes, The Hunt in this experience can be completed within ten minutes, making it an easy way to add a Token to your collection.

When is The Hunt: Mega Edition scheduled to end?

The Hunt: Mega Edition will be sunset on March 24, 2025.

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in Arsenal

You can complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in this game by following the orange doors, which outline a linear path to the end of the quest.

