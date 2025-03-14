Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition is the second iteration of the highly acclaimed The Hunt: First Edition event. Players must collect Tokens by participating in hunts hosted across 25 experiences. Each game offers a Token, and you can claim limited edition UGCs using a specific number of Tokens.

The Tacker, an interface used to keep track of your Tokens and rewards, is divided into two categories, Gold Track and Event Track. Both boast the same set of UGCs but the former offers more lucrative rewards.

Making its debut on March 13, 2025, The Hunt: Mega Edition will last for nine days. This article will list all the games, their Token quests, rewards, and more.

All Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition experiences and Token objectives

Below is the table consisting of 25 The Hunt: Mega Edition games with their Token quests. Use our comprehensive list to keep track of all the games with their objectives:

All Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition Games with every official Token objective Game Name Token Quest Pressure Make your way through an under-construction section of the Hadal Blacksite in the new expedition: The Hunted SpongeBob Tower Defense Defend Bikini Bottom against 15 waves of enemies Untitled Tag Game Collect 350 cash by tagging other players, finding coins, and winning rounds Tower Defense Simulator Repel the vengeful empire on Easy difficulty. Drive World Complete all The Hunt obbies Car Crushers 2 Prepare a car and ascend the heights of the giant volcano to make the ultimate stunt jump Pet Simulator 99 Complete a raid on Difficulty Tier 2 in the St. Patrick’s Event World It Girl Complete two rounds, rate your fellow runway models, and collect 25 hearts on the runway Bayside High School Your mom warned you to study — now your phone has trapped you inside! Escape to win the Token Regretevator Follow Zach’s instructions and complete 10 floors Fisch Collect the quest in Moosewood and complete it to earn the Token W World Zero Travel through time to the Gravetower’s Past and defeat Anima, the Soul Dragon Arsenal Return to the scene of the crime of Operation Infiltration and pick up where the story ended last Blade League Complete two challenges to prove your skills A Dusty Trip Defeat the 3 world bosses and explore the Highlands in an adventure full of thrills and excitement Untitled Boxing Game Face off against powerful bosses Basketball Legends Get together with 3 friends and take on an AI in a 1v4 basketball game. Head to the MyPark event area to play Eat the World Travel to the event island and feed the giant noob to earn points Clip It Watch clips, try different outfits, and publish clips Infection Gunfight Earn 200 scores Hell’s Kitchen Serve 5 high quality dishes Rivals The Shady Chicken has a job for you. Complete a 1v1 duel, eliminate 5 enemies in 2v2 duels, and claim your Token Natural Disaster Survival Survive 4 rounds of disasters Metro Life Ride your bike, explore the city, and snap landmark photos Chained Work together, climb to the top of the moai, and claim your Token. Teamwork and parkour will lead the way

Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition rewards

As mentioned before, a Token can be earned per experience. Click the "Tracker" button on the left side of the screen to access the Gold and Event Tracks. Note that you must spend Robux to unlock UGCs from the Gold Track. Here are the Mega Edition UGC rewards and their prices:

Gold Track UGCs:

Droid Satellite Antlers - 25 Tokens

Geo Wings - 18 Tokens

Nova Techpack - 12 Tokens

Enigmatic Hexrow - 7 Tokens

Visor of Quantifiable Knowledge - 3 Tokens

Event Track UGCs:

Blanc Techpack - 25 Tokens

Blanc Antlers - 18 Tokens

Blanc Fractal Wings - 12 Tokens

Blanc Hexrow Mantle - 7 Tokens

Blanc Knowledge Visor - 3 Tokens

FAQs on Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

How to join The Hunt: Mega Edition

Open the Roblox application and head to the "Home" menu. Once there, The Hunt: Mega Edition banner will pop up above the "Recommended For You" window. Press the blue "Join" button to start The Hunt: Mega Edition.

When will The Hunt: Mega Edition end?

The Hunt: Mega Edition will close the curtain on March 24, 2025.

Is The Hunt: Mega Edition accessible on all platforms?

You can join The Hunt: Mega Edition hub from PC, mobile, console, and VR.

How does the leaderboard work in The Hunt: Mega Edition?

The first 50 players to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition will be awarded an ultra-rare digital item.

