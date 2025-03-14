Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition is the second iteration of the highly acclaimed The Hunt: First Edition event. Players must collect Tokens by participating in hunts hosted across 25 experiences. Each game offers a Token, and you can claim limited edition UGCs using a specific number of Tokens.
The Tacker, an interface used to keep track of your Tokens and rewards, is divided into two categories, Gold Track and Event Track. Both boast the same set of UGCs but the former offers more lucrative rewards.
Making its debut on March 13, 2025, The Hunt: Mega Edition will last for nine days. This article will list all the games, their Token quests, rewards, and more.
All Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition experiences and Token objectives
Below is the table consisting of 25 The Hunt: Mega Edition games with their Token quests. Use our comprehensive list to keep track of all the games with their objectives:
Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition rewards
As mentioned before, a Token can be earned per experience. Click the "Tracker" button on the left side of the screen to access the Gold and Event Tracks. Note that you must spend Robux to unlock UGCs from the Gold Track. Here are the Mega Edition UGC rewards and their prices:
Gold Track UGCs:
- Droid Satellite Antlers - 25 Tokens
- Geo Wings - 18 Tokens
- Nova Techpack - 12 Tokens
- Enigmatic Hexrow - 7 Tokens
- Visor of Quantifiable Knowledge - 3 Tokens
Event Track UGCs:
- Blanc Techpack - 25 Tokens
- Blanc Antlers - 18 Tokens
- Blanc Fractal Wings - 12 Tokens
- Blanc Hexrow Mantle - 7 Tokens
- Blanc Knowledge Visor - 3 Tokens
FAQs on Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition
How to join The Hunt: Mega Edition
Open the Roblox application and head to the "Home" menu. Once there, The Hunt: Mega Edition banner will pop up above the "Recommended For You" window. Press the blue "Join" button to start The Hunt: Mega Edition.
When will The Hunt: Mega Edition end?
The Hunt: Mega Edition will close the curtain on March 24, 2025.
Is The Hunt: Mega Edition accessible on all platforms?
You can join The Hunt: Mega Edition hub from PC, mobile, console, and VR.
How does the leaderboard work in The Hunt: Mega Edition?
The first 50 players to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition will be awarded an ultra-rare digital item.
