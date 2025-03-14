Pet Simulator 99 - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

Pet Simulator 99 is part of Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition, and players must join the game to collect a "The Hunt Token". However, you must complete a specific quest that offers this token as a reward. Fortunately, The Hunt experience lets you know beforehand about the pertinent quest.

This article offers a brief guide to help you find the quest in-game and complete it to obtain a token.

How to start The Hunt in Pet Simulator 99

Jump in the portal to reach the game (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to start The Hunt quest. First, you must go near the Pet Simulator 99 portal in the event lobby and teleport inside the game or manually open it from the Roblox search page. Once inside, look for the Lucky Raid portal.

Enter the portal to join the Raid (Image via Roblox)

As depicted in the image, it's on the right side and says "Raid for a Titanic." Next to it is another board that says "Hunt Token found inside". So, just enter the portal which will take you to the latest raid in the game. Your goal is to complete a raid on Difficulty Tier 2.

Below, we have a list of things you must do to complete this quest and obtain a token.

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition Pet Simulator 99 Token quest

Raise your level and then create your Raid (Image via Roblox)

As stated, you must complete the Lucky Raid, also called the St Patrick's Event World Raid on Difficulty Tier 2. This will be relatively easy if you've already joined the raid and raised your level. If not, just follow the instructions below.

Head over to the platform and raise your level

Upgrade your skills with the orb (Image via Roblox)

Once in the portal, you will find a big platform in the middle of the lobby. You can break the breakables there to earn XP that increases your level. This is important because each new level gives you an Upgrade Orb, which can be used on the upgrade machine to increase your stats.

This ranges from more pet slots to increased attack speed of the pets. Once you gain enough levels and upgrade your skills, it is time to complete the raid.

Create a Raid and enter it

Set the difficulty of the Raid and join (Image via Roblox)

Go to the edge of the map and interact with one of the Raid portals that has not been claimed. You can set the difficulty of the Raid from the options and also other preferences. The game allows you to engage in a solo experience or invite friends.

You will earn The Hunt Token for completing the Raid (Image via Roblox)

After creating your Raid, just enter the portal to find yourself on a new map. You must now break all the breakables in each room to unlock the next. The last room will be the most difficult, containing breakables with a lot of HP.

After completing this room, you will receive the "Congratulations! You have earned The Hunt: Mega Edition Token" notification. You will also be rewarded the "Big Games Pets' The Hunt: Mega Edition Award" badge.

FAQs about Pet Simulator 99

How do you get The Hunt Token in Pet Simulator 99?

You must complete the Lucky Raid/St Patrick's Event World Raid to get the token.

Can you get The Hunt Token in another way in Pet Simulator 99?

No, you can only get the token by completing the Lucky Raid.

Can you earn more than one token in Pet Simulator 99?

No, you can only earn one token in the game.

