How to catch Secret Moby in Fisch

The recent Fisch update featured the Whale Migration event, where you can find a group of whales traveling across the map at random times. This server-wide event triggers randomly and features two different types of whales — the regular Blue Whale and the Secret rarity Moby Whale. If compared, the Moby whale is way more challenging to catch.

Ad

That said, this article offers a brief guide on how to find the Secret Moby Whale in the game and the best way to catch it. So, stick around till the end.

A guide to catch the Secret Moby Whale in Fisch

The Moby Whale spawns during the Whale Migration event (Image via Fisch Wiki || Roblox)

Since the Moby only spawns randomly during the Whale Migration Event, the first thing you should do is keep an eye out for the event notification. When it triggers, the game will pop a notification that says "Whale Migration Has Begun." As soon as this happens, hop onto your boat and sail toward the Ancient Isle island.

Ad

Trending

To be more precise, you can use the GPS and reach the 5761, 131, 940 coordinates, where you will find a group of whales traveling together toward the other end of the map. Now, note that the Moby Whale only has a mere 5% chance of spawning even during the event. So, you might need to wait for some time before this happens.

You can also spam the Tempest Totem to change the weather to rainy since it increases the chance of triggering the migration event by 20%. So, stay near the spawn location and try to get near the whale group once they start moving.

Ad

Also check: How to get Speed Boots in Fisch

How to catch the Moby Whale

You should head over to the Ancient Isle island to find the whale (Image via Roblox)

Before you start your hunt for the Moby Whale, it is best to know everything about it. The information below will come in handy when trying to catch this creature.

Ad

Rarity: Secret

Secret Preferred Bait: Shrimp

Shrimp Debuff: -95% progression speed

-95% progression speed Preferred Weather: N/A

N/A Preferred Season: Summer

Summer Preferred Time: N/A

Now that you know which bait to use to catch Moby, we have a couple of fishing rod recommendations. These rods offer good stats that will help you easily reel in the beast. It is important to use a rod with good luck and resilience due to the whale's debuff.

Lure Speed - 78%

78% Luck - 145%

145% Control - 0.22

0.22 Resilience - 25%

25% Max Weight - Infinite

Ad

Heaven's Rod

Lure Speed - 30%

30% Luck - 225%

225% Control - 0.2

0.2 Resilience - 30%

30% Max weight - Infinite

Seraphic Rod

Lure Speed - 95%

95% Luck - 150%

150% Control - 0.25

0.25 Resilience - 20%

20% Max weight - Infinite

Do note that you can also use the Resilient or Steady enchantments to further increase the stats of your fishing rods, making them suitable for catching the Moby Whale.

Also check: How to level up fast in Rune Slayer

FAQs about Fisch

When does Moby spawn in Fisch?

Ad

Moby only spawns during the Whale Migration event.

Can you always find Moby during the Whale Migration event in Fisch?

No, Moby only has a 5% spawn chance during the event.

Which bait does Moby prefer in Fisch?

Moby likes the Shrimp bait.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024